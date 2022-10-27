ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Stretch of warmer weather this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend mostly above average this week, reaching the 80s by Friday and the weekend. HALLOWEEN: Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 70s. Damp and humid weather continues, but save for a spotty shower or two, no major rain is expected. Trick-or-treating weather this evening sees temperatures in the upper 50s & low 60s.
wcbi.com

Trending Warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will peak above average for the first week of November. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy, low temperatures will land near 51 with patchy fog developing in some areas. TUESDAY: Expect patchy morning fog in some places. Sunshine returns for the day along with...
wcbi.com

Quiet but warmer next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly climb into the 80s by Friday as the rain chances subside and the sun comes out. Lows stick around in the mid to upper 50s throughout next week. MONDAY: Highs top out in the low 70s while lows touch the low 50s. The stray...
wcbi.com

Slightly warmer as rain chances subside

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The remnants of Saturday’s rain chance bleeds over into Sunday before skies dry up and temperatures slowly warm into the upper 70s by next Friday. SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially in the earlier part of the day. Highs hit around 70 and lows bottom out in the upper 50s.
wtva.com

One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
wcbi.com

MSU Division of Research employees decorate offices for Halloween

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Halloween, so workers in the Mississippi State University Division of Research are making the workday fun. The departments each decorated their hallways and offices using themes. They used their creativity to bring popular stories and movies to life – even the Super Mario...
Commercial Dispatch

$2.5B aluminum mill set to come to Golden Triangle

A special session of the legislature on Wednesday will address an incentive package for a $2.5 billion aluminum mill in Lowndes County, according to multiple sources. In an official press release issued Monday morning, Gov. Tate Reeves announced a Legislative special session. He said the project is expected to include a $2.5 billion initial investment and create more than 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of $93,000.
wtva.com

Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus looks at annexing areas east, southeast

Representatives from the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District pitched a proposal to annex two areas, one east and one southeast, of Columbus at Columbus City Council’s work session on Thursday. Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens and Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones contacted the GTPDD and asked for the proposal,...
wcbi.com

Grieving during the holidays and learning how to cope

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Holiday season is around the corner. Thanksgiving – Christmas and New Year’s bring joy to many, but for others, they are painful reminders of loss. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday...
wtva.com

UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
Commercial Dispatch

City grouses at one-day per week trash pickup

Frustrations about trash pickup in Columbus boiled over during a contentious city council work session Thursday, as representatives from Golden Triangle Waste Services pitched cutting collections back to once a week. Supply chain issues have GTWS struggling to keep its aging fleet on the road and get new trucks built...
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
