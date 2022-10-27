Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Stretch of warmer weather this week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend mostly above average this week, reaching the 80s by Friday and the weekend. HALLOWEEN: Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 70s. Damp and humid weather continues, but save for a spotty shower or two, no major rain is expected. Trick-or-treating weather this evening sees temperatures in the upper 50s & low 60s.
wcbi.com
Trending Warmer
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will peak above average for the first week of November. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy, low temperatures will land near 51 with patchy fog developing in some areas. TUESDAY: Expect patchy morning fog in some places. Sunshine returns for the day along with...
wcbi.com
Quiet but warmer next week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly climb into the 80s by Friday as the rain chances subside and the sun comes out. Lows stick around in the mid to upper 50s throughout next week. MONDAY: Highs top out in the low 70s while lows touch the low 50s. The stray...
wcbi.com
Slightly warmer as rain chances subside
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The remnants of Saturday’s rain chance bleeds over into Sunday before skies dry up and temperatures slowly warm into the upper 70s by next Friday. SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially in the earlier part of the day. Highs hit around 70 and lows bottom out in the upper 50s.
wcbi.com
Slate Springs Water Association in Calhoun County under boil water notice
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A water leak has prompted a boil water notice for the Slate Springs Water Association. All customers on Highway 9 North of Slate Springs, and those along County Roads 382, 372, 485, and 368 need to boil their water before using it. For 24/7...
wtva.com
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
wcbi.com
MSU Division of Research employees decorate offices for Halloween
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s Halloween, so workers in the Mississippi State University Division of Research are making the workday fun. The departments each decorated their hallways and offices using themes. They used their creativity to bring popular stories and movies to life – even the Super Mario...
wcbi.com
Families find Trunk-or-Treating safer way to have fun during Halloween
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – It is Halloween, and kids are probably ready to throw on their costumes and load up on candy, but sometimes it is hard to trust what is in that candy. Over the past few years, many communities have been turning to organized events rather than...
Commercial Dispatch
$2.5B aluminum mill set to come to Golden Triangle
A special session of the legislature on Wednesday will address an incentive package for a $2.5 billion aluminum mill in Lowndes County, according to multiple sources. In an official press release issued Monday morning, Gov. Tate Reeves announced a Legislative special session. He said the project is expected to include a $2.5 billion initial investment and create more than 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of $93,000.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Airport prepares for multi-million dollar renovation
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you fly into the Lowndes County Airport, you’ll soon be seeing some changes. The airport will be undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation. Among the new changes will be a new jetway that will allow passengers to stay out of the elements as...
wtva.com
Firefighters in Columbus respond to overnight house fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Fire Department worked overnight after receiving a call of a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on Eleventh Avenue South around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Battalion Chief Chip Kain said no one was injured in the fire. No one was home at the...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus looks at annexing areas east, southeast
Representatives from the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District pitched a proposal to annex two areas, one east and one southeast, of Columbus at Columbus City Council’s work session on Thursday. Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens and Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones contacted the GTPDD and asked for the proposal,...
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
wcbi.com
Grieving during the holidays and learning how to cope
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Holiday season is around the corner. Thanksgiving – Christmas and New Year’s bring joy to many, but for others, they are painful reminders of loss. According to the American Psychological Association, 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
Commercial Dispatch
City grouses at one-day per week trash pickup
Frustrations about trash pickup in Columbus boiled over during a contentious city council work session Thursday, as representatives from Golden Triangle Waste Services pitched cutting collections back to once a week. Supply chain issues have GTWS struggling to keep its aging fleet on the road and get new trucks built...
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
Mississippi high school football playoff brackets: Game times, matchups for MHSAA playoffs
The Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs have arrived. The Class 2A, 3A and 4A football playoffs kick off on Friday, November 4. The 1A, 5A and 6A playoffs start the following week. As the official digital content partner of the MHSAA, SBLive Sports has all of the football ...
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
