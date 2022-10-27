ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Fox Q1 Earnings

Fox FOXA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fox beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $147.00 million from the same period last...
Bakersfield Californian

Hologic Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the Company’s financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended September 24, 2022 . “In our fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Hologic delivered excellent results that significantly exceeded expectations, topping off another tremendous year,” said Steve MacMillan, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Fiscal 2022 was outstanding for Hologic. We dramatically strengthened our base businesses, responded with agility to the world’s COVID testing needs, and most importantly, helped more and more women around the world. Entering 2023, we see unprecedented strength across each of our core businesses and all are uniquely poised to deliver low double-digit constant currency organic revenue growth ex. COVID-19 for the year.”
The Associated Press

Cyngn Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Cyngn Inc. (“Cyngn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET that same day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005501/en/ Cyngn will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the stock market on November 9, 2022. The Company will also host its earnings call that same day. Source: Cyngn
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy