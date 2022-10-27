Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Quebec Road in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Quebec Road in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on East Court Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on East Court Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a garage fire on Rosemont Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a garage fire on Rosemont Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the two left lanes on southbound I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. At 8:17 a.m. traffic cameras reported a crash just north of the Brent Spence Bridge.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck at West Galbraith and Daly roads in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck at West Galbraith and Daly roads in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a strong arm robbery on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a strong arm robbery on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township
FORESTVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beechmont Avenue and Forest Road in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on the interstate in Covington due to crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Covington after an early crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras in the construction area near the 12th Street exit...
