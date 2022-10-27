ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wesselman Road in Cleves.
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Quebec Road in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Quebec Road in East Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a garage fire on Rosemont Avenue in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a garage fire on Rosemont Avenue in West Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown

MIAMITOWN, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Harrison Avenue in Miamitown.
MIAMITOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking the two left lanes on southbound I-75 near the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday morning. At 8:17 a.m. traffic cameras reported a crash just north of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale.
GLENDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on the interstate in Covington due to crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — The right lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Covington after an early crash, Tuesday morning. The crash was reported using traffic cameras in the construction area near the 12th Street exit
COVINGTON, KY

