Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Related
an17.com
Joyce Marie Magruder Seal
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Saturday morning October 29, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was a 1980 graduate of Franklinton High School who then obtained a degree in respiratory therapy from Southeastern Louisiana University. Joyce worked in that field for many years and later became the director of the respiratory therapy department at Riverside Medical Center. She was involved in an automobile accident in 2002 that unfortunately ended her service with Riverside. For the last 20 years, Joyce has provided child care at her home to countless young girls and boys, a “job” she took great pride in, helping all the young children. She had a green thumb and grew many beautiful plants at her house. Joyce enjoyed listening to her favorite soft rock and classic rock music. She always enjoyed a having good laugh and loved spending time with her friends and family.
an17.com
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: October 31-November 6, 2022
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University soccer team is set for the Southland Conference Tournament, the football and indoor volleyball teams continue league play and a beach volleyball pair tests their mettle against the nation’s best during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lady Lions (7-6-3, 5-4-3...
an17.com
Oscar Benton Crain
Oscar Benton Crain passed away on October 26, 2022 at the age of 81. He was born in Albany, LA to the late John and Annie Crain. Oscar proudly served as Drill Sergeant in the United States Army from 1961-1967 and was a retired pipeliner from Local #406 Operating Engineers. He loved sitting on his porch overlooking his pond, fishing, hunting, watching western movies and The History Channel, being a great grandpa to Brooklyn and Vera Jo, and reading his Bible. He was fondly referred to as Pops, Pawpaw Oscar, Cowboy and Friend.
an17.com
Jo Jane Bond Magee Kern
Jo Jane Bond Magee Kern passed away Saturday evening October 22, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1928 in Monroe, LA to the late Otis E. Bond and Ruby Walker Bond. As a child, she moved to Franklinton and lived her life there. Jo Jane was valedictorian of the Franklinton High School Class of 1946 and attended LSU. She married the late James H. “Jimmie” Magee and together they had three children, while raising their family on a dairy farm. After Jimmie’s death, Jo Jane worked at First State Bank in Franklinton for many years. She was an active member of the Homemaker’s Club and the Home and Garden Club. Jo Jane was a longtime member of Fisher United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer, Sunday school teacher, vacation bible school teacher and cemetery committee member. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women’s organization.
an17.com
FOOTBALL: Southeastern rallies past McNeese, 28-27
LAKE CHARLES, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored the game’s final 13 points to rally for a 28-27 Southland Conference victory over McNeese Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium. Donte’ Daniels intercepted McNeese quarterback Walker Wood in the final minute to quell the upset bid by...
an17.com
Barbara Ann Stewart Kennedy
Barbara Ann Stewart Kennedy, 78, of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in her home. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Penny) Terrell, Todd Kennedy, James (Ivy) Kennedy; her sister, Betty Stewart Crain; her grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Nanny;” her sister-in-law, Ramona Kennedy of Crystal Rivers, FL; as well as several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
an17.com
FOOTBALL: SLU continues road swing at McNeese tonight
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will return to Southland Conference action with a 7 p.m. contest at McNeese Saturday night in Cowboy Stadium. The game between the in-state SLC rival Lions (4-3, 1-1 SLC) and Cowboys (1-6, 0-3 SLC) will be televised on ESPN+. The...
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions clinch post-season spot with win at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team officially punched its ticket to the Southland Conference Championship Tournament as the Lady Lions completed the season sweep of Nicholls State with a 3-1 (25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22) win over the Colonels Saturday at the David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Kailin...
an17.com
George "Coon" Gaylen Taylor
Coon, age 60, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was a resident of Livingston, LA. Coon was a dedicated member of Oak View Baptist Church and was willing to step up and do anything the church needed. He enjoyed being outdoors, going hunting or fishing, but his greatest passion was cooking. Coon loved to cook huge meals and feed tons of people. He looked at it as an act of service to his community, especially serving at Colyell Ball Park. He took the jobs of cooking for benefits, church functions, or anything he could just to break out his big pots. Coon was truly a people person and never met a stranger. If you saw Coon in town, you saw him talking to someone. Don’t worry, he’d talk to you too. Coon loved people and continuously did for others as much as he could. He truly was a family man and adored his wife, children, and grandbabies. Coon was a selfless, fun loving, and all-around great man who will be deeply missed.
an17.com
SOCCER: Southeastern drops regular season finale 3-0 versus NSU
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's soccer team dropped the last match of the regular season 3-0 to NSU on Friday night. While Southeastern (7-6-3, 5-4-3 SLC) held Northwestern State (11-3-3, 8-2-2 SLC) to no goals in the first half of the. match, the scoreless match would...
an17.com
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
an17.com
CROSS COUNTRY: Lions finish Cross Country season at Southland Championships
THIBODAUX, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's and women's cross-country teams finished their 2022 season at the Southland Conference Championships with the Lady Lions finishing ninth while the Lions finished tenth at The Farm. Chris Norman continued to pace the Lions as he finished the 8K course in...
an17.com
Louisiana State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND---At the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations on Sunday began to investigate an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. One subject is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.
an17.com
Mandeville PD investigates armed robbery at local business
On 10/27/2022 at approximately 9pm, Mandeville Police was dispatched to a complaint relative to an armed robbery that had just been committed at 2198 Florida St., business of Ra Shop. 2 unidentified males wearing full face coverings entered the business armed with knives and demanded money and merchandise at this time. This is currently an active investigation, so we ask for patience as we continue to diligently work to gather more information as quickly as possible. We will release more information as it becomes available. We ask that anyone with further information relative to this incident contact Mandeville Police CID at 985-626- 9711.
Comments / 0