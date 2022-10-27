Coon, age 60, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was a resident of Livingston, LA. Coon was a dedicated member of Oak View Baptist Church and was willing to step up and do anything the church needed. He enjoyed being outdoors, going hunting or fishing, but his greatest passion was cooking. Coon loved to cook huge meals and feed tons of people. He looked at it as an act of service to his community, especially serving at Colyell Ball Park. He took the jobs of cooking for benefits, church functions, or anything he could just to break out his big pots. Coon was truly a people person and never met a stranger. If you saw Coon in town, you saw him talking to someone. Don’t worry, he’d talk to you too. Coon loved people and continuously did for others as much as he could. He truly was a family man and adored his wife, children, and grandbabies. Coon was a selfless, fun loving, and all-around great man who will be deeply missed.

LIVINGSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO