Joyce Marie Magruder Seal
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Saturday morning October 29, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was a 1980 graduate of Franklinton High School who then obtained a degree in respiratory therapy from Southeastern Louisiana University. Joyce worked in that field for many years and later became the director of the respiratory therapy department at Riverside Medical Center. She was involved in an automobile accident in 2002 that unfortunately ended her service with Riverside. For the last 20 years, Joyce has provided child care at her home to countless young girls and boys, a “job” she took great pride in, helping all the young children. She had a green thumb and grew many beautiful plants at her house. Joyce enjoyed listening to her favorite soft rock and classic rock music. She always enjoyed a having good laugh and loved spending time with her friends and family.
Ryelee Anne-Clair Georgeson
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ryelee Anne-Clair Georgeson, who passed away suddenly on October 25, 2022 at the age of 20 years old. Ryelee was a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved music and dancing as well as doing everyone's make-up. She loved to cook and bake, and was planning on going to culinary school in hopes to one day own a bakery.
Oscar Benton Crain
Oscar Benton Crain passed away on October 26, 2022 at the age of 81. He was born in Albany, LA to the late John and Annie Crain. Oscar proudly served as Drill Sergeant in the United States Army from 1961-1967 and was a retired pipeliner from Local #406 Operating Engineers. He loved sitting on his porch overlooking his pond, fishing, hunting, watching western movies and The History Channel, being a great grandpa to Brooklyn and Vera Jo, and reading his Bible. He was fondly referred to as Pops, Pawpaw Oscar, Cowboy and Friend.
Alexandra Francine Harrell
Alexandra Francine Harrell (Alley Ghaeteour) passed away October 26, 2022 at 7:57 a.m. She was surrounded by her loved ones to say goodbye at sunrise. Born September 2, 1990 in Stockton, California. Daughter of Brent Harrell and Nicole Delaune-Parker. Survived by mother Nicole Delaune-Parker, Step Father Gary Parker, Grandmother Annina Delaune, Brothers: Riley Harrell, Dakota Harrell (Amber), Sister: Sierra Garraway (Christopher); Nieces, Alexi, Taylor, Jolie Harrell; Brianna, MacKenzie, Porter Garraway; Nephew Graysen Garraway; numerous Aunts and Uncles, and countless cousins. Preceded in death by Father Brent Harrell, Grandfather Clyde Harrell Sr., Grandmother Audrey Harrell, Grandfather Aubert Delaune, Aunt Melanie Harrell-Sharp. Alley had a brilliant mind, was accepted into LSMSA in Natchitoches, La. She continued her education at Nicholls State University, earning a B.of S. Degree from Chef John Folse Culinary Institute. Her love and skill for the culinary arts led her to a career as a chef for Chef John Folse at White Oak Plantation. Her tireless hours and passion earned her a position as Chef John Folse media chef for a short time. Life crossroads took her away from her culinary passion, leading her to a life of adventure, to becoming an assistant brewer at a family brewery in Texas, traveling with friends and family to explore all that life could show her. Learning to grow gardens of flowers and plants; abundant vegetables and fruits. Spending as many adventures with all of her nieces and nephew. After many life hurdles, she truly found herself as an old loving soul. An avid reader, master of jig-saw puzzles, competitor of bingo. She was completely at home and peace in her last chapter of life, as a live-in caretaker to a beloved friend, Ms. Betty Parker.
Clara Allen Bennett
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home in Greensburg, LA. She was born October 3, 1951 in Independence, LA and was 71 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Bennett Miller and husband, Steven; son, Derrick Lane Bennett and wife, Cheryl; 3 sisters, Barbara Hart, Louise Mitchell, and Rosa Lumpkin; 3 grandchildren, Marcus Miller and wife Rachel, Douglas Miller and Alysar Kyzar, and Garrett Bennett; 1 great-grandchild, Emily Ann Miller. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jerry L. Bennett; parents, Hollis and Luberta Allen; 2 brothers, Hollis Allen, Jr. and Adren Allen. Pallbearers are Derrick Bennett, Marcus Miller, Douglas Miller, Garrett Miller, Jody Hart, and Steven Miller. Honorary Pallbearer, David Williams. Visitation at Wesley Chapel Methodist Church from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Steven Miller. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Barbara Ann Stewart Kennedy
Barbara Ann Stewart Kennedy, 78, of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in her home. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Penny) Terrell, Todd Kennedy, James (Ivy) Kennedy; her sister, Betty Stewart Crain; her grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Nanny;” her sister-in-law, Ramona Kennedy of Crystal Rivers, FL; as well as several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Richard "Doc" Cannon, Sr.
Richard, age 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Richard was a dedicated member of the New Creation Praise & Worship Center. He was an extremely hard worker and owned his own carpet cleaning business, Miracle Steam Carpet Cleaner, for 44 years. Richard adored his grandchildren and after he retired, he made sure to visit them every day. He was such a jokester and enjoyed making people laugh. Richard had a huge heart and always did whatever he could to help others. He was a loving husband, incredible father, and the best Paw Paw you’ve ever met. Richard will be deeply missed.
Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023
Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
Arlescia E. Jordan
Arlescia Erica Jordan was born on October 15, 1976 to Karen Jordan and Gil Redmond. Arlescia entered into eternal peace on October 12, 2022 at Advent Health Hospital in Port Orange, FL. Arlescia was a graduate of Harlen High School in 1995. She went on to continue for her education...
Mississippi man dies in head-on crash in Washington Parish early Monday
FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lavon Givens of Jayess, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
George "Coon" Gaylen Taylor
Coon, age 60, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was a resident of Livingston, LA. Coon was a dedicated member of Oak View Baptist Church and was willing to step up and do anything the church needed. He enjoyed being outdoors, going hunting or fishing, but his greatest passion was cooking. Coon loved to cook huge meals and feed tons of people. He looked at it as an act of service to his community, especially serving at Colyell Ball Park. He took the jobs of cooking for benefits, church functions, or anything he could just to break out his big pots. Coon was truly a people person and never met a stranger. If you saw Coon in town, you saw him talking to someone. Don’t worry, he’d talk to you too. Coon loved people and continuously did for others as much as he could. He truly was a family man and adored his wife, children, and grandbabies. Coon was a selfless, fun loving, and all-around great man who will be deeply missed.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: October 31-November 6, 2022
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University soccer team is set for the Southland Conference Tournament, the football and indoor volleyball teams continue league play and a beach volleyball pair tests their mettle against the nation’s best during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lady Lions (7-6-3, 5-4-3...
FOOTBALL: Southeastern rallies past McNeese, 28-27
LAKE CHARLES, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored the game’s final 13 points to rally for a 28-27 Southland Conference victory over McNeese Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium. Donte’ Daniels intercepted McNeese quarterback Walker Wood in the final minute to quell the upset bid by...
THREE: Stirling announces three new tenants at Hammond Square
HAMMOND --- Stirling Properties announces the arrival of Buff City Soap, Crumbl Cookies, and Marble Slab Creamery at Hammond Square shopping center. Buff City Soap specializes in plant-based soaps, handmade daily in each shop’s “Soap Makery”. They produce customizable bath bombs, laundry soaps, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more. Buff City Soap was founded in 2013 and now has more than 200 stores across 31 states. Buff City Soap is planning to open in the 4th Quarter of 2022 at Hammond Square.
Louisiana State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND---At the request of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations on Sunday began to investigate an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. One subject is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.
STPSO investigates shooting in Covington area
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Tammany Hills area near Covington. Shortly before noon Sunday (October 30) STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation, which involved a shooting.
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions clinch post-season spot with win at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team officially punched its ticket to the Southland Conference Championship Tournament as the Lady Lions completed the season sweep of Nicholls State with a 3-1 (25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22) win over the Colonels Saturday at the David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Kailin...
SOCCER: Southeastern drops regular season finale 3-0 versus NSU
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's soccer team dropped the last match of the regular season 3-0 to NSU on Friday night. While Southeastern (7-6-3, 5-4-3 SLC) held Northwestern State (11-3-3, 8-2-2 SLC) to no goals in the first half of the. match, the scoreless match would...
CROSS COUNTRY: Lions finish Cross Country season at Southland Championships
THIBODAUX, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's and women's cross-country teams finished their 2022 season at the Southland Conference Championships with the Lady Lions finishing ninth while the Lions finished tenth at The Farm. Chris Norman continued to pace the Lions as he finished the 8K course in...
Mandeville PD investigates armed robbery at local business
On 10/27/2022 at approximately 9pm, Mandeville Police was dispatched to a complaint relative to an armed robbery that had just been committed at 2198 Florida St., business of Ra Shop. 2 unidentified males wearing full face coverings entered the business armed with knives and demanded money and merchandise at this time. This is currently an active investigation, so we ask for patience as we continue to diligently work to gather more information as quickly as possible. We will release more information as it becomes available. We ask that anyone with further information relative to this incident contact Mandeville Police CID at 985-626- 9711.
