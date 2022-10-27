Zimmerman-Santos congressional race is 1st in country to feature 2 openly gay men

A congressional race on Long Island's North Shore is making history, but the candidates say there is much more at stake than that.

The matchup between Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos is believed to be the first congressional race in United States history to feature two openly gay men.

"I never thought I'd be part of something history - so hey, only in America can you make it that quick, right?" Santos says.

Zimmerman and Santos are both hoping to replace outgoing Rep. Tom Suozzi who declined to run for reelection.

Santos lost to Suozzi two years ago but says the issues impacting residents in the 3rd Congressional District are different now.

He says the race is about inflation, crime and the cost of energy in the country.

Zimmerman says the race has grown so far beyond Republican vs. Democrat and is more about mainstream values.

The Democrat says he supports stricter gun laws, women's reproductive rights and will reach across the aisle on issues like infrastructure.

Zimmerman says Santos is an "extreme MAGA" Republican whose views are not in line with the district.

Santos says he is not an extremist, but both candidates agree that the historic part of the race is not what voters are focused on.

"I think what really matters though is not that George Santos and I are gay - the bigger point is are you going to stand up for the people who are overlooked and not seen in our society?" Zimmerman says.

The newly redrawn district no longer stretches into Suffolk County but encompasses all of northern Nassau County and parts of northeast Queens.