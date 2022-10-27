Read full article on original website
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon. Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022. According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road...
FOX Carolina
Driver identified after car overturns along highway in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened along US 123 near SC 124 at around 7:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 123 when...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 10/21 -10/31/22
David Alan Bruce, Cliffs of Ivy Drive Burnsville, NC. Was Arrested for Felony Possession Methamphetamine $10,000.00 Secured Bond. Was Arrested for Felony Exploit Disable Elder Trust, Exploit Disable Elder Capacity and Obtain Property False Pretense $20,000.00 Secured Bond. 15 Misdemeanor Arrest. Calls for Service: 428.
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
WLTX.com
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
WLOS.com
MISSING: Teen girl last seen getting into black Dodge Charger; officials ask public's help
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager. Abagail Cantrell, age 16, is a white female with blue eyes, brown hair and a large tattoo on the back and side of her neck. She stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after chase in Anderson County, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a chase. Deputies say it started on Highway 243 when they tried to pull over a car for reckless driving. We're told the driver had a warrant, got out of the car and...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Teen bicyclist from Clayton seriously hurt when struck by truck
A Rabun County teen was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck by a truck near Clayton Church of God. The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was leaving the church driveway on Stekoa Falls Road in Clayton at John English Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield and his 2022 Dynacraft was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet pickup truck, throwing him into the road.
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
wspa.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect alleged to have committed an armed robbery Saturday night. The departments said officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street just after midnight on Saturday after a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint.
WLOS.com
One-handed traditional tattoo artist who uses unique technique almost missed his calling
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — William Addy creates traditional tattoos from Columbia, South Carolina, to Asheville -- and the artist almost missed his calling. He took a risk after being told he wouldn't be able to become a tattoo artist -- due to only having one hand. William was born...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Inmate dies at hospital while being treated for ‘medical event’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after an inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, 48-year-old John Edward Miller was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at around 2:25 p.m. on Oct....
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle driver has died in a crash in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened early Saturday morning around 2:20 on SC-124, about 4 miles west of Greenville. According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling west on highway 124, crossed the...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
One person dead and two children injured in Upstate crash
One person is dead and two children are injured after a single vehicle crash in the Upstate. The wreck happened just before 7AM Thursday morning on Highway 560 in Laurens County.
