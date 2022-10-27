ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

FOX Carolina

Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon. Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022. According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Driver identified after car overturns along highway in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened along US 123 near SC 124 at around 7:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 123 when...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 10/21 -10/31/22

David Alan Bruce, Cliffs of Ivy Drive Burnsville, NC. Was Arrested for Felony Possession Methamphetamine $10,000.00 Secured Bond. Was Arrested for Felony Exploit Disable Elder Trust, Exploit Disable Elder Capacity and Obtain Property False Pretense $20,000.00 Secured Bond. 15 Misdemeanor Arrest. Calls for Service: 428.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

GSP: Teen bicyclist from Clayton seriously hurt when struck by truck

A Rabun County teen was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck by a truck near Clayton Church of God. The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was leaving the church driveway on Stekoa Falls Road in Clayton at John English Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield and his 2022 Dynacraft was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet pickup truck, throwing him into the road.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
wspa.com

Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect alleged to have committed an armed robbery Saturday night. The departments said officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street just after midnight on Saturday after a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint.
ASHEVILLE, NC
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin

An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
LAKE LURE, NC

