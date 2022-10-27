Former Shea’s leader suing theater

The former president of Shea's Performing Arts Center is now waging a legal fight. He is suing the company days after he was fired.

“It’s a disappointment that he has been terminated from his position unlawfully in violation of the contract,” stated Lisa Coppola, attorney.

Murphy’s attorney says his lawsuit accuses Shea's of defamation, retaliation breach of contract and being anti-gay.

Coppola filed a 20 page complaint against Shea's on behalf of Murphy.

It says Murphy "is a 61-year old gay man, who devoted his life to theatre”.

The complaint claims Shea's employees used derogatory and discriminatory terms against Murphy because he is gay and he faced retaliation for reporting it.

“We were very precise in our allegations about the sexual orientation discrimination that Michael faced at Shea's and in the organization and we look forward to our day in court,” Coppola explained.

“There are gay people who have been employed there. Gay people are still employed there — all of that will come out,” remarked Anthony Chase, Buffalo Theater critic.

Chase tells me this lawsuit reveals Murphy's side for the first time in a dispute between employees and the board of directors.

“He pretty clearly states that he was summonsed to the Buffalo Club for a meeting he thought was about integrating himself back into the office at Shea’s and he wasn't — instead what he calls summarily fired,” Chase responded.

Shea's fired Murphy without cause on October 19.

Previously some former Shea's employees told 7 News Murphy displayed "abusive” behavior and created a "toxic work environment”.

But Coppola says the Shea's board investigated those complaints finding them to be false.

“Many if not most of them were made anonymously and both of those investigations concluded there was no merit that there was no wrongful conduct on the part of Michael Murphy,” Coppola noted.

Coppola says Shea's breached Murphy's contract and he's seeking payment.

The lawsuit also details his accomplishments as the Shea's leader.

“Michael is correct, when he says he came to us with a stellar reputation — he had worked at San Diego's old Globe, which is one of the most prestigious in the country. He did have an outstanding resume for the job for which he had been hired,” remarked Chase.

But Chase, who knew Murphy, described two different versions of his personality.

“The person I knew was a very charming, smart, capable, affirmative helpful — all these things and yet — I also knew people who were saying very disparaging things,” reflected Chase.

Shea's issued a statement saying in part “This lawsuit is without merit, and it is unfortunate that Mr. Murphy chose this path."

“It is very disappointing that Shea's choose to issue a statement in that regard and, of course, disappointing breached the contract with Michael and I look forward to seeing shea's in court,” replied Coppola.

Shea's says it will fight the lawsuit, but due to the litigation, it can not comment any further.

