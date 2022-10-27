Read full article on original website
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $1B jackpot
The numbers for Monday night's Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The estimated $1 billion jackpot was just the second time the lottery had reached that mark.
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Will my grocery store close? Here’s what a Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean for California
A 2015 merger between Albertson and Safeway led to store closures and lost jobs. Will this one turn out differently?
Walgreens will stop judging its pharmacy staffers by how fast they work
Walgreens will no longer evaluate its pharmacy staffers based on speed and other metrics amid complaints from pharmacists across the industry that pressure to meet targets like the number of filled prescriptions is leading to dangerous mistakes and staff burnout. Walgreens, the country’s second-largest pharmacy chain, announced Wednesday that it...
freightwaves.com
Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?
The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
The Best Costco In The United States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate November 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can look forward to another hefty payment in November, as it marks the second straight month including a 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment...
USPS Suspends Services In This Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New Permanent Costco Closure Announced
The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Major Walmart update in 2,400 stores as retail giant announces partnership with Netflix – how it will affect you
A MAJOR Walmart update in over 2,400 stores is coming after the retail giant announced a partnership with Netflix. Walmart’s Netflix Hub is offering customers a brand new streaming gift card and fan-favorite exclusives, according to the company’s website. “Walmart is delighted to announce the expansion of our...
CNET
The Deadline to File a Claim in AT&T's $14 Million Hidden Fee Settlement Is Just Weeks Away
AT&T is paying out $14 million to resolve allegations it charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The mobile carrier agreed to the deal in June, but the deadline to file for your share of the money is coming soon. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in the US District Court...
Yet Another Snack Discontinued By Kroger
Do you shop at Kroger locations? You may have noticed fewer and fewer of your favorites on shelves each trip. It is not a shortage. Kroger has been discontinuing some of the brand options it offers.
USPS: The price of a stamp is going up in Jan. 2023
The United States Postal Service recently announced an increase in postage prices to take effect in January 2023. If approved, the price of First-Class mail would rise 4.2 percent.
