Defensive Awards Power Rankings Following Week 8
Following week 8, Cory Lemer updates his power rankings for the end-of-season defensive award. Read here to see who cracked the list!
Week nine continues with crucial matchups in the SEC, Big 12, ACC, and Big 10. After this week, four weeks remain for players to be named finalists.
Chuck Bednarik/Bronko Nagurski Award
The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the defensive player in college football.
1. Will Anderson
Junior, Alabama
- Week 8 Stats: 4 Tackles, 1 Sack
- Season Stats: 36 Tackles, 6 Sacks, 1 Interception
2. Daiyan Henley
Senior, Washington State
- Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week
- Season Stats: 68 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs, 1 INT
3. Ivan Pace Jr
Senior, Cincinnati
- Week 8 Stats: 9 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 1 PD
- Season Stats: 71 Tackles, 7 Sacks, 1 FF, 2 PDs
4. Ji'Ayir Brown
Senior, Penn State
- Week 8 Stats: 7 Tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD
- Season Stats: 41 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 FF, 2 PDs, 3 INTs
5. Clark Phillips III
Sophomore, Utah
- Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week
- Season Stats: 16 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 PDs, 5 INTs
Will Anderson is Will Anderson. Ivan Pace Jr and Ji'Ayir Brown dominated their competition and closed the gap between #2 and #4. Drew Sanders is a name to watch for this award.
Outland Trophy
The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman.
1. Daiyan Henley
Junior, Northwestern
2. Jarrett Patterson
Senior, Notre Dame
3. John Michael Schmitz
Senior, Minnesota
4. Bryan Bresee
Sophomore, Clemson
5. Steve Avila
Senior, TCU
The list does not change this week. Peter Skoronski and Jarrett Patterson are unstoppable this year. Skoronski holds a healthy lead over the Irish center, but there is still time for Patterson to close the gap. Bresse is enduring a challenging time, yet he's out there every game making a massive impact for Clemson. Avila continues to rise up on draft boards and finds himself at #5.
Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels of football.
1. Drew Sanders
Junior, Arkansas
- Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week
- Season Stats: 63 Tackles, 6.5 Sacks, 3 FF, 3 PDs
2. Daiyan Henley
Senior, Washington State
- Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week
- Season Stats: 68 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FF, 1 INT
3. Tyrice Knight
Senior, UTEP
- Week 8 Stats: 5 Tackles, 1 PD
- Season Stats: 64 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 FF, 1 FR, 2 PDs, 1 INT
4. Tommy Eichenberg
Senior, Ohio State
- Week 8 Stats: 7 Tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD
- Season Stats: 57 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, 2 PDs, 1 INT
5. Jack Campbell
Senior, Iowa
- Week 8 Stats: 9 Tackles, 1 INT
- Season Stats: 71 Tackles, 1 FR, 1 PD
Drew Sanders is proving himself by leading this Arkansas defense. Jack Campbell and Tommy Eichenberg impressed this week against each other, moving them closer to the top three. Tyrice Knight closed the gap on Daiyan Henley after a solid post-bye-week performance.
Thorpe Award
The Jim Thorpe Award is presented to the top defensive back in college football.
1. Ji' Ayir Brown
Senior, Penn State
- Week 8 Stats: 7 Tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD
- 2022 Stats: 41 Tackles, 3 PDs, 1 Sack, 3 INTs, 1 FF
2. Gervarrius Owens
Senior, Houston
- Week 8 Stats: 5 Tackles, 1 PD
- Season Stats: 37 Tackles, 4 PDs, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT
3. Clark Phillips III
Sophomore, Utah
- Week 8 Stats: N/A
- Season Stats: 16 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 PDs, 5 INTs
4. Jartavius "Quan" Martin
Senior, Illinois
- Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week
- Season Stats: 33 Tackles, 8 PDs, 2 INTs, 2 FFs, 2 FR
5. Gabe Taylor
Sophomore, Rice
- Week 8 Stats: 5 Tackles
- Season Stats: 32 Tackles, 2 PDs, 2 INTs
Ji'Ayir Brown is having an impressive season for the Nittany Lions and is one of three Penn State players in my top 15 for this award. Owens stays at #2 with solid performances over the past four weeks. Clark Phillips and Jartavius Martin were on a bye last week, allowing Gabe Taylor to close the gap; however, Taylor had an ok week and stayed at #5.
Ray Guy Award
The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding punter.
1. Bryce Baringer
Senior, Michigan State
- Week 8 Stats: N/A
- Season Stats: 30 Punts, 51.4 AVG, 70 Long, 13 In 20
2. Joe Doyle
Senior, Memphis
- Week 8 Stats: 4 Punts, 46.3 AVG, 59 Long, 0 In 20
- Season Stats: 32 Punts, 47.9 AVG, 64 Long, 8 In 20
3. Mason Fletcher
Sophomore, Cincinnati
- Week 8 Stats: 3 Punts, 65.0 AVG, 84 Long, 2 In 20
- Season Stats: 31 Punts, 47.7 AVG, 84 Long, 16 In 20
4. Tory Taylor
Junior, Iowa
- Week 8 Stats: 5 Punts, 41.0 AVG, 48 Long, 1 In 20
- Season Stats: 46 Punts, 45.6 AVG, 63 Long, 21 In 20
5. Ben Kiernan
Senior, UNC
- Week 8 Stats: N/A
- Season Stats: 21 Punts, 47.6 AVG, 70 Long, 6 In 20.
Bryce Baringer is undoubtedly the best punter this year, averaging over 50 yards per punt, with 13/30 landing inside the 20. Doyle received the nod over Fletcher due to his average punt yards. Fletcher is there and can overtake him soon. Taylor is at #4 as he is the MVP of Iowa football this year and deserves love. South Carolina Punter Kai Kroeger is a name to watch.
