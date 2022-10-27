Defensive Awards Power Rankings Following Week 8

Following week 8, Cory Lemer updates his power rankings for the end-of-season defensive award. Read here to see who cracked the list!

Week nine continues with crucial matchups in the SEC, Big 12, ACC, and Big 10. After this week, four weeks remain for players to be named finalists.

Chuck Bednarik/Bronko Nagurski Award

The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the defensive player in college football.

1. Will Anderson

Junior, Alabama

Week 8 Stats: 4 Tackles, 1 Sack

Season Stats: 36 Tackles, 6 Sacks, 1 Interception

2. Daiyan Henley

Senior, Washington State

Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week

Season Stats: 68 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs, 1 INT

3. Ivan Pace Jr

Senior, Cincinnati

Week 8 Stats: 9 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 1 PD

Season Stats: 71 Tackles, 7 Sacks, 1 FF, 2 PDs

4. Ji'Ayir Brown

Senior, Penn State

Week 8 Stats: 7 Tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD

Season Stats: 41 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 FF, 2 PDs, 3 INTs

5. Clark Phillips III

Sophomore, Utah

Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week

Season Stats: 16 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 PDs, 5 INTs

Will Anderson is Will Anderson. Ivan Pace Jr and Ji'Ayir Brown dominated their competition and closed the gap between #2 and #4. Drew Sanders is a name to watch for this award.

Sep 17, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) reacts after a play against the Miami Redhawks in the second half at Paycor Stadium. © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Outland Trophy

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman.

1. Daiyan Henley

Junior, Northwestern

2. Jarrett Patterson

Senior, Notre Dame

3. John Michael Schmitz

Senior, Minnesota

4. Bryan Bresee

Sophomore, Clemson

5. Steve Avila

Senior, TCU

The list does not change this week. Peter Skoronski and Jarrett Patterson are unstoppable this year. Skoronski holds a healthy lead over the Irish center, but there is still time for Patterson to close the gap. Bresse is enduring a challenging time, yet he's out there every game making a massive impact for Clemson. Avila continues to rise up on draft boards and finds himself at #5.

Oct 22, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) prepares to block against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Butkus Award

The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels of football.

1. Drew Sanders

Junior, Arkansas

Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week

Season Stats: 63 Tackles, 6.5 Sacks, 3 FF, 3 PDs

2. Daiyan Henley

Senior, Washington State

Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week

Season Stats: 68 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FF, 1 INT

3. Tyrice Knight

Senior, UTEP

Week 8 Stats: 5 Tackles, 1 PD

Season Stats: 64 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 FF, 1 FR, 2 PDs, 1 INT

4. Tommy Eichenberg

Senior, Ohio State

Week 8 Stats: 7 Tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD

Season Stats: 57 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, 2 PDs, 1 INT

5. Jack Campbell

Senior, Iowa

Week 8 Stats: 9 Tackles, 1 INT

Season Stats: 71 Tackles, 1 FR, 1 PD

Drew Sanders is proving himself by leading this Arkansas defense. Jack Campbell and Tommy Eichenberg impressed this week against each other, moving them closer to the top three. Tyrice Knight closed the gap on Daiyan Henley after a solid post-bye-week performance.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell reacts after making a tackle against South Dakota State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thorpe Award

The Jim Thorpe Award is presented to the top defensive back in college football.

1. Ji' Ayir Brown

Senior, Penn State

Week 8 Stats: 7 Tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD

2022 Stats: 41 Tackles, 3 PDs, 1 Sack, 3 INTs, 1 FF

2. Gervarrius Owens

Senior, Houston

Week 8 Stats: 5 Tackles, 1 PD

Season Stats: 37 Tackles, 4 PDs, 1 FF, 2 FR, 1 INT

3. Clark Phillips III

Sophomore, Utah

Week 8 Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 16 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 PDs, 5 INTs

4. Jartavius "Quan" Martin

Senior, Illinois

Week 8 Stats: N/A - Bye Week

Season Stats: 33 Tackles, 8 PDs, 2 INTs, 2 FFs, 2 FR

5. Gabe Taylor

Sophomore, Rice

Week 8 Stats: 5 Tackles

Season Stats: 32 Tackles, 2 PDs, 2 INTs

Ji'Ayir Brown is having an impressive season for the Nittany Lions and is one of three Penn State players in my top 15 for this award. Owens stays at #2 with solid performances over the past four weeks. Clark Phillips and Jartavius Martin were on a bye last week, allowing Gabe Taylor to close the gap; however, Taylor had an ok week and stayed at #5.

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) celebrate in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ray Guy Award

The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding punter.

1. Bryce Baringer

Senior, Michigan State

Week 8 Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 30 Punts, 51.4 AVG, 70 Long, 13 In 20

2. Joe Doyle

Senior, Memphis

Week 8 Stats: 4 Punts, 46.3 AVG, 59 Long, 0 In 20

Season Stats: 32 Punts, 47.9 AVG, 64 Long, 8 In 20

3. Mason Fletcher

Sophomore, Cincinnati

Week 8 Stats: 3 Punts, 65.0 AVG, 84 Long, 2 In 20

Season Stats: 31 Punts, 47.7 AVG, 84 Long, 16 In 20

4. Tory Taylor

Junior, Iowa

Week 8 Stats: 5 Punts, 41.0 AVG, 48 Long, 1 In 20

Season Stats: 46 Punts, 45.6 AVG, 63 Long, 21 In 20

5. Ben Kiernan

Senior, UNC

Week 8 Stats: N/A

Season Stats: 21 Punts, 47.6 AVG, 70 Long, 6 In 20.

Bryce Baringer is undoubtedly the best punter this year, averaging over 50 yards per punt, with 13/30 landing inside the 20. Doyle received the nod over Fletcher due to his average punt yards. Fletcher is there and can overtake him soon. Taylor is at #4 as he is the MVP of Iowa football this year and deserves love. South Carolina Punter Kai Kroeger is a name to watch.