Fact check: Video shows congressional remarks, not congresswomen fighting

By Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The claim: Video shows congresswomen swearing and fighting

Some social media users are sharing a video they claim shows Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fighting in Congress.

"'You STU***D A-- B----' - Fight BREAKS OUT As Lauren Boebert LEAVES AOC In TEARS In Congress," reads the caption of the video in an Oct. 15 Facebook post .

The video was viewed more than 280,000 times in nine days.

But the claim is false. While one clip features Boebert and another features Ocasio-Cortez, at no point do the congresswomen fight or swear at one another.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WKul_0ipHUu3Z00
Rep. Lauren Boebert listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Video shows congressional remarks

Neither Boebert nor Ocasio-Cortez swear or fight in the video. Boebert and Ocasio-Cortez appear in only one of the three clips in the video; they do not appear in the same clip.

The first clip shows Boebert speaking in opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act in August. In the second clip, Ocasio-Cortez discusses immigration at a constituent town hall from earlier this month.

Neither Boebert nor Ocasio-Cortez are in the third clip. That clip shows Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on the Senate floor in September 2021 talking about migration issues at the southern border.

None of the three clips show someone saying the vulgarities claimed in the post caption.

Fact check: False claim that Corey Lewandowski shouted 'how dare you' at Rep. Jerry Nadler

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE a claim that a video shows congresswomen swearing and fighting. The video features clips of three members of Congress speaking in separate instances. None of the clips show Ocasio-Cortez or Boebert swearing or fighting with one another.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows congressional remarks, not congresswomen fighting

Comments / 41

vortex
2d ago

so who cares about facts anymore ? people believe what they want to believe regardless of the truth...thats been proved over the last six years...

Reply(6)
11
Mnomad13
2d ago

Of course it's lies, that's all the republicant's do anymore. They know their low IQ cult, will believe anything they tell them. 😁

Reply(3)
5
Lm
3d ago

Now that would be a show to watch. AOC verses bobblehead lol oh so many good shows could come out of this government mess of people.

Reply
3
