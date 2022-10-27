Kyrie Irving defends Ben Simmons' slow start to season

Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points, 9 rebounds and 1 assist in the Brooklyn Nets' 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, but Irving had a key assist after the game.

Irving jumped to teammate Ben Simmons' defense in a postgame interview after Irving was asked abut Simmons' slow start to the season. Simmons finished Wednesday's matchup up with four points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals, a block and four fouls in 34 minutes.

"I just think like if we’re going to come in and be honest as a team, I’m not trying to just be critical over what Ben’s done right or done wrong every single night," Irving told reporters. "He hasn’t played in two years so you guys keep coming in here and asking me, 'What about Ben? What about Ben?’ and it’s just he hasn’t played in two years. Give him a (expletive) chance."

Irving added: "We stay on his (expletive). You just stay on him."

Simmons joined the Nets in February after the Philadelphia 76ers traded him away for James Harden . But Simmons didn't play during the 2021-22 season due to a back injury that required surgery in the offseason.

He made his debut for the Nets last week, and Simmons has struggled mightily. Through four games this season, Simmons has racked up 21 points and 18 fouls. He's only attempted 20 total shots during that span and has gone 3-for-9 from the free throw line.

On Wednesday evening, Irving said Simmons' slump doesn't reflect the player he is and said he won't criticize his newest teammate, who is still getting a feel for the game again.

"He’s a basketball player, he’s a professional, he has the skills to be a great professional. He’s done it in the past," said Irving. "We’re just here to give him positive affirmations while he’s out there and just let him hoop."

Irving continued: "While he’s hooping and getting back into it, we’re going to have to really gel as a team in order to learn how to win as a group. It’s not an individual job to go out there and be superman. He doesn’t have to."

Following his Nets debut, Simmons said "it takes time" to return to form.

"Having back surgery and being away from the game for a year there are little things that your mind might tell you to do something, but your body’s not wanting to do that," he said.

The Nets are 1-3. They face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night .

