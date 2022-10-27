ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter’s Amazing Threads Could Be Her Ticket to Another Trip to the Stage for ‘Wakanda Forever’

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Oct. 27, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Costume Design

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBC3f_0ipHUo0R00
Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis”

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win this category for “Black Panther” (2018). With two other nominations for “Malcolm X” (1992) and “Amistad” (1997), she even has a few snubs under her belt including “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019). Her work on “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ” is another worthy entry that could bring her back to the stage.

Other hot titles vying for attention for best costume design include Catherine Martin’s music threads in “Elvis,” Gersha Phillips’ creation of the Dahomey in “The Woman King” and Mary Zophres’ upcoming look at old Hollywood in “Babylon.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Film Costume Designer(s) Distributor
1 “Elvis” Catherine Martin Warner Bros.
The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
2 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ruth E. Carter Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
3 “The Fabelmans” Mark Bridges Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
4 “The Woman King” Gersha Phillips TriStar Pictures
A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
5 “Till” Marci Rodgers Orion/United Artists Releasing
The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
Next in Line
6 “Babylon” Mary Zophres Paramount Pictures
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
7 “Empire of Light” Alexandra Byrne Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
8 “Women Talking” Quita Alfred MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
9 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Shirley Kurata A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
10 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Jenny Eagan Netflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 “Don’t Worry Darling” Arianne Phillips Warner Bros
12 “Emancipation” Francine Jamison-Tanchuck Apple Original Films
13 “The Northman” Linda Muir Focus Features
14 “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Maja Meschede, Anna Robbins Focus Features
15 “White Noise” Ann Roth Netflix
16 “Living” Sandy Powell Sony Pictures Classics
17 “Amsterdam” J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky 20th Century Studios
18 “The Wonder” Odile Dicks-Mireaux Netflix
19 “The Pale Blue Eye” Kasia Walicka-Maimone Netflix
20 “Armageddon Time” Madeline Weeks Focus Features
Also In Contention
21 “Avatar: The Way of Water” Bob Buck, Deborah Lynn Scott 20th Century Studios
22 “Argentina, 1985” Mónica Toschi Amazon Studios
23 “Top Gun: Maverick” Marlene Stewart Paramount Pictures
24 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh Searchlight Pictures
25 “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Pam Downe Amazon Studios
26 “My Policeman” Annie Symons Amazon Studios
27 “She Said” Brittany Loar Universal Pictures
28 “Matilda” Rob Howell Netflix
29 “All the Old Knives” Stephanie Collie Amazon Studios
30 “The Menu” Amy Westcott Searchlight Pictures
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“A Man Called Otto” Frank L. Fleming Sony Pictures
“All the Old Knives” Stephanie Collie Amazon Studios
“Amsterdam” J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky 20th Century Studios
“Argentina, 1985” Mónica Toschi Amazon Studios
“Armageddon Time” Madeline Weeks Focus Features
“Athena” To be added Netflix
“Avatar: The Way of Water” Bob Buck, Deborah Lynn Scott 20th Century Studios
“Babylon” Mary Zophres Paramount Pictures
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Anna Terrazas Netflix
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ruth E. Carter Marvel Studios
“Bones and All” Giulia Piersanti MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Bros” To be added Universal Pictures
“Catherine Called Birdy” Julian Day Amazon Studios
“Causeway” To be added A24/Apple Original Films
“Decision to Leave” To be added Mubi
“Don’t Worry Darling” Arianne Phillips Warner Bros
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” Maja Meschede, Anna Robbins Focus Features
“Elvis” Catherine Martin Warner Bros.
“Emancipation” Francine Jamison-Tanchuck Apple Original Films
“Emergency” Icy White Amazon Studios
“Empire of Light” Alexandra Byrne Searchlight Pictures
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Shirley Kurata A24
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Jenny Eagan Netflix
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Sian Jenkins Searchlight Pictures
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” To be added Netflix
“Happening” To be added IFC Films
“Holy Spider” To be added Utopia
“A Love Song” Stine Dahlman Bleecker Street
“Montana Story” Catherine George Bleecker Street
“Living” Sandy Powell Sony Pictures Classics
“Matilda” Rob Howell Netflix
“Master” Mirren Gordon-Crozier Amazon Studios
“Mr. Malcolm’s List” Pam Downe Amazon Studios
“My Policeman” Annie Symons Amazon Studios
“Breaking” Eric Yake Bleecker Street
“Nanny” Charlese Antoinette Jones Amazon Studios
“She Said” Brittany Loar Universal Pictures
“Spoiler Alert” To be added Focus Features
“Tár” Bina Daigeler Focus Features
“The Banshees of Inisherin” Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh Searchlight Pictures
“The Fabelmans” Mark Bridges Universal Pictures
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” To be added Apple Original Films
“The Inspection” To be added A24
“The Menu” Amy Westcott Searchlight Pictures
“The Pale Blue Eye” Kasia Walicka-Maimone Netflix
“The Northman” Linda Muir Focus Features
“The Son” Lisa Duncan Sony Pictures Classics
“The Whale” Danny Glicker A24
“The Woman King” Gersha Phillips TriStar Pictures
“The Wonder” Odile Dicks-Mireaux Netflix
“Thirteen Lives” Tess Schofield Amazon Studios/MGM
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” To be added MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Till” Marci Rodgers Orion/United Artists Releasing
“Top Gun: Maverick” Marlene Stewart Paramount Pictures
“Triangle of Sadness” Sofie Krunegård Neon
“White Noise” Ann Roth Netflix
“Women Talking” Quita Alfred MGM/United Artists Releasing

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "Cruella" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Jenny Beavan

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Till’ Hairstylists Use Pin Curls and Braids to Define Looks in Black Period Films

A new renaissance in hairstyling and makeup for Black actors appears to be on the horizon, thanks to the work of female artisans on a trio of recent period films: “The Woman King,” “Till” and “A Jazzman’s Blues.” Braiding, twists and locs were a staple for characters in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King,” set in 1823 in the African kingdom of Dahomey, now known as Benin. Hair department head Louisa Anthony researched and collaborated with locals in South Africa to secure a stellar team on the movie, which stars Viola Davis. Although a historian and a research specialist were on set, there...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Variety

How John Ford Westerns Inspired ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Cinematography

When “Banshees of Inisherin” cinematographer Ben Davis received the film’s script, his reaction was that while there were many interpretations to be had, it was the conflict that spoke to him. “Particularly men in conflict and how most wars are created and caused by men, and maybe they could have sorted that out, and they didn’t need to do that,” says Davis. The Martin McDonagh helmed film stars Colin Farrell as Padraic and Brendan Gleeson as Colm. The two have been friends for years, but when Pádraic goes to call on Colm for their usual afternoon walk to the pub, Colm...
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’

Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
Variety

Eugene Levy, Darren Star, Billie Eilish Managers Honored at Creative Community for Peace’s Annual Gala as Hate Speech Battle Intensifies

Recent tirades by Kanye West, now known as Ye, were undoubtedly on the minds of many of the record-shattering 500 guests who gathered at the spacious Beverly Hills home of Columbia Records A&R executive Ben Maddahi’s parents to mark the tenth anniversary of the Creative Community for Peace. The organization, co-founded by Electronic Arts President of Music Steve Schnur and veteran publishing executive David Renzer, honored an eclectic group as Ambassadors of Peace for 2022: comic legend Eugene Levy, “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, Grammy-winning performer/songwriter Autumn Rowe, Billie Eilish managers Brandon Goodman and Danny Rukasin of Best Friends Music and UTA global co-head of music David Zedeck.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Imax Quarterly Losses Widen, but Company Predicts ‘Avatar 2,’ ‘Black Panther 2’ Will End 2022 on High Note

Imax is one of the exhibition companies that’s eager to return to Pandora and Wakanda. That’s the hopeful message being sounded after a lack of splashy new blockbusters and a faltering last-summer box office took a chunk out of Imax’s profits, leaving the company to tout the impending arrival of two upcoming releases. “The blockbuster slate is reigniting with two of the most highly anticipated releases in years — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ — leading into a strong blockbuster slate in 2023,” Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said on an earnings call. But there’s still...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Ruling Again in Second Weekend

While North America carves up their pumpkins for Halloween, Dwayne Johnson is still carving up the box office. Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” is expected to repeat in the No. 1 spot over a quiet Halloween weekend, beating out Lionsgate’s seasonal horror release “Prey for the Devil.” The DC Comics entry earned $7.5 million on Friday, marking a 72% fall from its opening day last week. Some rivals expect the Warner Bros. release to earn $24 million in its sophomore weekend. That figure would mark a substantial 63% drop from last week’s opening of $67 million. Even for a superhero film — a genre...
Variety

BloodList Revealed: The Best Unproduced Horror Scripts of 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

There’s no better day than Halloween to survey the top screenplays, pilots and short stories in the horror and genre space. Variety can exclusively reveals the 2022 BloodList — an annual accounting of the best unproduced content designed to make us scream. Celebrating its 14th year, the list is presented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Village Roadshow Pictures. Brillstein literary manager Kailey Marsh created BloodList, and Village Roadshow came on board as a development partner last year. A top notable project from this year’s list is “My House,” from writer Sophia Baratti. The film follows a delinquent teenager forced into a...
Variety

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Director Carlos López Estrada Boards Paramount and Bad Robot’s ‘Your Name’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos López Estrada has been enlisted by Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho to rewrite and direct the sci-fi anime live action remake “Your Name.” The film is currently in development and is based on the the 2016 animated romantic fantasy drama, considered to be a modern classic in Japan. López Estrada is writing the current script. The initial version was written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer, who is best known for his work on “Arrival” and “Bird Box.” Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams will produce the film alongside Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen, with Genki Kawamura, who produced the original. “Your Name” was...
Variety

CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)

Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
Variety

Why ‘My Policeman’ Star Emma Corrin Was ‘Scared S—less’ of First Time Working With Harry Styles

Emma Corrin and David Dawson share some intimate moments with Harry Styles in “My Policeman.” To build that chemistry between the actors, director Michael Grandage introduced the three of them through a more musical approach. In one scene in the movie, Corrin, Dawson and Styles get drunk at a bar and sing a song. “The first time the three of us got together, we were thrown into a sound booth,” Dawson recalled. “We got around the piano and we had to sing for each other, and that was a really clever way of breaking the ice.” “Like a recording studio,” Corrin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Triumphs Again With $27 Million, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Stays Strong

“Black Adam” conquered the box office again in its second weekend in theaters. The Warner Bros. comic book adventure, starring Dwayne Johnson as a baddie who promises to change the “hierarchy of power” in the DC universe, collected $27.7 million between Friday and Sunday, a standard (for a superhero movie) 59% decline from its opening weekend. So far, the movie has generated $111 million in domestic ticket sales and $250 million globally. It didn’t take much for “Black Adam” to dominate at the box office since only one new movie, Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil,” opened in North America. The...
Variety

Ryan Murphy: Original ‘Glee’ Script Had Mr. Schue as ‘Crystal Meth Addict’ and Was ‘NC-17 Version of Show Choir’

Ryan Murphy’s “Glee” was known for its pop sensibility and optimistic tone, but that’s not exactly what the original script was like for the Emmy-winning Fox musical series. Murphy guested on the first episode of the “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” podcast, hosted by “Glee” cast members Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), and he spoke about trying to crack an idea for a musical show shortly after signing a first look deal with Fox. “We were having these conversations and I was trying to figure it out,” Murphy said (via Insider). “Like serendipity, I went to...
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine? ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’ I Might Not Love the Whole Time

Fan casting has paid off in recent years with the likes of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, but don’t expect a similar win when it comes to Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine. Despite fans clamoring for years on social media for the “Harry Potter” veteran to take on the role of Wolverine, he recently told GQ magazine that any headline claiming he’s circling the role is “purely a press tour rumor.” “I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again,” Radcliffe...
Variety

Danny Elfman Has a Very Happy, Sweetly Menacing Homecoming at the Hollywood Bowl: Concert Review

The film “Smile” has nothing on Danny Elfman. Back in the day of Oingo Boingo, he’d frequently adopt a demonic grin that you could easily imagine having become a belated inspiration for the horror movie hit. He hasn’t had much opportunity to show us those choppers in the 27 years since he wrapped up a Boingo farewell tour and took to movie scoring stages full-time. But when he released a music video for his rock comeback single “Happy” last year, there the smile was, back in action and distorted into something even creepier for the new digital age. When he played...
Variety

‘Vesper’ Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Writing and directing team Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper have signed with Verve for representation. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the duo’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film ‘Vesper,” which premiered in main competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary festival. After debuting to rave reviews, the picture sold to IFC. In a positive notice, Variety‘s Guy Lodge wrote that “Vesper” is a “…solemn, elegant fantasy [that] surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s beauty to be found in this vision of Earth in a state of ecosystemic collapse, even if it’s hard-won and harder still to nurture.”...
Variety

‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast, Including Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban

“Severance” has added eight new cast members for Season 2. The Apple series has cast: Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “The Sandman”), Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development,” “Search Party”), Bob Balaban (“The Chair,” “The French Dispatch”), Merrit Wever (“Unbelievable,” “Godless”), Robby Benson (“Beauty and The Beast,” “One To One”), Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”), John Noble (“Fringe,” “Elementary,” “The Lord of the Rings” films) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist,” “Trapped,” “The Missing”). The castings come as principal photography begins on the second season of the Emmy-winning mystery thriller series. They joining returning Season 1 stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt...
Variety

‘The View’ Dressed a Child as the ‘Oscars Slap’ for Halloween, but Stressed: ‘We Do Not Want to Endorse Violence of Any Kind’

The hosts of ABC’s “The View” celebrated Halloween this year by dressing as famous female television characters (Whoopi Goldberg was June from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Joy Behar was Peggy Bundy from “Married… with Children,” etc.), but it’s a different costume on the show that is courting the most attention. During a segment in which kids dressed up in costumes inspired by the talk show’s “Hot Topics” segment, the show trotted out a young boy dressed as the Oscars slap. The costume was a gold body suit to make the kid look like an Oscars statue, plus a red handprint painted...
Variety

Pathe U.K. Taps Lookout Point CEO Faith Penhale as Managing Director

Faith Penhale will join Pathe U.K. as managing director from March 1, 2023. Penhale is currently CEO of Lookout Point, one of the U.K.’s best known producers of scripted television, responsible for “Gentleman Jack,” “Les Miserables,” “Happy Valley” and “War and Peace.” In her new role, Penhale’s immediate focus will be on leading Pathe U.K.’s expansion into television drama. After 23 years with Pathe, Cameron McCracken will be stepping down as managing director to take up the newly created role of head of film, reporting into Penhale. McCracken will continue to manage the production and distribution of the film slate which includes...
Variety

Taylor Swift First Artist Ever to Lock Down the 10 Top Spots in the Hot 100 in One Week

Look what she made the top 10 do: Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with songs from her fervently consumed “Midnights” album doing the trick. The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year. The leader among Swift’s current bestsellers and best-streamers is, not surprisingly, “Anti-Hero,” which was the first music video from the album and the first song to be promoted to radio when all of...
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy