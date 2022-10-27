Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter’s Amazing Threads Could Be Her Ticket to Another Trip to the Stage for ‘Wakanda Forever’
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
LAST UPDATED : Oct. 27, 2022
2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Costume Design
CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win this category for “Black Panther” (2018). With two other nominations for “Malcolm X” (1992) and “Amistad” (1997), she even has a few snubs under her belt including “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019). Her work on “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ” is another worthy entry that could bring her back to the stage.
Other hot titles vying for attention for best costume design include Catherine Martin’s music threads in “Elvis,” Gersha Phillips’ creation of the Dahomey in “The Woman King” and Mary Zophres’ upcoming look at old Hollywood in “Babylon.
See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .
To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :
|And The Predicted Nominees Are:
|Rank
|Film
|Costume Designer(s)
|Distributor
|1
|“Elvis”
|Catherine Martin
|Warner Bros.
| The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
|2
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Ruth E. Carter
|Marvel Studios
| The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
|3
|“The Fabelmans”
|Mark Bridges
|Universal Pictures
|A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
|4
|“The Woman King”
|Gersha Phillips
|TriStar Pictures
|A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
|5
|“Till”
|Marci Rodgers
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
|Next in Line
|6
|“Babylon”
|Mary Zophres
|Paramount Pictures
|Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
|7
|“Empire of Light”
|Alexandra Byrne
|Searchlight Pictures
|“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
|8
|“Women Talking”
|Quita Alfred
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
|9
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|Shirley Kurata
|A24
|An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
|10
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Jenny Eagan
|Netflix
| Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
|Other Top-Tier Contenders
|11
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Arianne Phillips
|Warner Bros
|12
|“Emancipation”
|Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
|Apple Original Films
|13
|“The Northman”
|Linda Muir
|Focus Features
|14
|“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|Maja Meschede, Anna Robbins
|Focus Features
|15
|“White Noise”
|Ann Roth
|Netflix
|16
|“Living”
|Sandy Powell
|Sony Pictures Classics
|17
|“Amsterdam”
|J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
|20th Century Studios
|18
|“The Wonder”
|Odile Dicks-Mireaux
|Netflix
|19
|“The Pale Blue Eye”
|Kasia Walicka-Maimone
|Netflix
|20
|“Armageddon Time”
|Madeline Weeks
|Focus Features
|Also In Contention
|21
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|Bob Buck, Deborah Lynn Scott
|20th Century Studios
|22
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Mónica Toschi
|Amazon Studios
|23
|“Top Gun: Maverick”
|Marlene Stewart
|Paramount Pictures
|24
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh
|Searchlight Pictures
|25
|“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
|Pam Downe
|Amazon Studios
|26
|“My Policeman”
|Annie Symons
|Amazon Studios
|27
|“She Said”
|Brittany Loar
|Universal Pictures
|28
|“Matilda”
|Rob Howell
|Netflix
|29
|“All the Old Knives”
|Stephanie Collie
|Amazon Studios
|30
|“The Menu”
|Amy Westcott
|Searchlight Pictures
|All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
|—
|“A Man Called Otto”
|Frank L. Fleming
|Sony Pictures
|—
|“All the Old Knives”
|Stephanie Collie
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Amsterdam”
|J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
|20th Century Studios
|—
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Mónica Toschi
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Armageddon Time”
|Madeline Weeks
|Focus Features
|—
|“Athena”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|Bob Buck, Deborah Lynn Scott
|20th Century Studios
|—
|“Babylon”
|Mary Zophres
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Anna Terrazas
|Netflix
|—
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Ruth E. Carter
|Marvel Studios
|—
|“Bones and All”
|Giulia Piersanti
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|—
|“Bros”
|To be added
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Catherine Called Birdy”
|Julian Day
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Causeway”
|To be added
|A24/Apple Original Films
|—
|“Decision to Leave”
|To be added
|Mubi
|—
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Arianne Phillips
|Warner Bros
|—
|“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|Maja Meschede, Anna Robbins
|Focus Features
|—
|“Elvis”
|Catherine Martin
|Warner Bros.
|—
|“Emancipation”
|Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“Emergency”
|Icy White
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Empire of Light”
|Alexandra Byrne
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|Shirley Kurata
|A24
|—
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Jenny Eagan
|Netflix
|—
|“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
|Sian Jenkins
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“Happening”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Holy Spider”
|To be added
|Utopia
|—
|“A Love Song”
|Stine Dahlman
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Montana Story”
|Catherine George
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Living”
|Sandy Powell
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|“Matilda”
|Rob Howell
|Netflix
|—
|“Master”
|Mirren Gordon-Crozier
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
|Pam Downe
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“My Policeman”
|Annie Symons
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Breaking”
|Eric Yake
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Nanny”
|Charlese Antoinette Jones
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“She Said”
|Brittany Loar
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Spoiler Alert”
|To be added
|Focus Features
|—
|“Tár”
|Bina Daigeler
|Focus Features
|—
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“The Fabelmans”
|Mark Bridges
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|To be added
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“The Inspection”
|To be added
|A24
|—
|“The Menu”
|Amy Westcott
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“The Pale Blue Eye”
|Kasia Walicka-Maimone
|Netflix
|—
|“The Northman”
|Linda Muir
|Focus Features
|—
|“The Son”
|Lisa Duncan
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|“The Whale”
|Danny Glicker
|A24
|—
|“The Woman King”
|Gersha Phillips
|TriStar Pictures
|—
|“The Wonder”
|Odile Dicks-Mireaux
|Netflix
|—
|“Thirteen Lives”
|Tess Schofield
|Amazon Studios/MGM
|—
|“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
|To be added
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|—
|“Till”
|Marci Rodgers
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|—
|“Top Gun: Maverick”
|Marlene Stewart
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Sofie Krunegård
|Neon
|—
|“White Noise”
|Ann Roth
|Netflix
|—
|“Women Talking”
|Quita Alfred
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
2023 Academy Awards Predictions
BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT
The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.
2022 category winner : "Cruella" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Jenny Beavan
About Variety Awards Circuit:
Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.More from Variety
- Rihanna Drops 'Lift Me Up,' Her First Single in Six Years, From 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
- 'Apollo 10½' and 'Marcel the Shell' Prove the Academy Needs to Embrace the Evolution of Animation
- Oscar Predictions: Best Director - Will Martin McDonagh Finally Crack the Directing Field for 'The Banshees of Inisherin?'
- Oscar Predictions: Best Director – Will Martin McDonagh Finally Crack the Directing Field for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin?'
- Oscars Predictions: Best Picture – Will the Academy Embrace Multiple Sequels?
- Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design – The World of ‘Wakanda’ Brings the Only Black Winner Back to the Race
Comments / 0