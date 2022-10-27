Fox Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Adds Ravi Patel to Cast

Ravi Patel is the latest addition to the cast of Fox ’s upcoming comedy series “ Animal Control .”

Patel joins previously announced series leads Joel McHale and Vella Lovell . Per the single-camera show’s official logline, it is a “workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.”

Patel will star in the role of Amit Patel, said to be “an Animal Control officer and overwhelmed family man with more family responsibilities than he bargained for. His partner Victoria has a lifestyle that is so different from his own, they could be from different planets.”

Patel has recently been seen in the hit CBS comedy “Ghosts” as well as the English-language remake of the French film “The Valet.” His other recent credits include “Wonder Woman 1984,” the docuseries “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” for HBO Max and “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag” for Netflix, both of which he created. He has also been featured in shows like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Master of None,” and the Fox comedy “Grandfathered.” Next up, he will appear in the Showtime series “Three Women” as well as the FX limited series “Justified: City Primeval.”

“Animal Control” was originally ordered at Fox in June . It is expected to debut on Fox at midseason. The show will be Fox’s first wholly owned live-action comedy. It hails from writers and executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill also executive producing. McHale will executive produce in addition to starring. Fox Entertainment Studios will produce.