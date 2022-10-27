ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Police identify adults found dead after Broken Arrow fire | 6 children also dead

By 2 News Oklahoma team
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJT9i_0ipHUii500

Eight people are dead at a Broken Arrow house. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Broken Arrow Police and Fire Departments gave an update on Friday morning 2 News Oklahoma aired that on television and streamed it online.

New information:

Broken Arrow police confirmed the victims are six children between the ages of 1 and 13 and two adults who were found dead.

Police identified Brian and Brittney Nelson as the two adults found dead.

Police are investigating this as a murder-suicide case. Investigators called the adults in this case suspects in the other deaths until more information is determined. The names and exact ages of the children are not being released at this time.

The Broken Arrow fire chief said crews found the children's bodies in one room in the back of the house, that room appears to be where the fire started. The two adults were found in the front of the house.

None of the victims are believed to have died from the fire, but the medical examiner will make the official call.

What happened?

The Broken Arrow Police Department said neighbors called to report a fire at a home in the 400 block of South Hickory, that's near Houston and Elm around 4 p.m. Thursday.

  • Around 7 p.m. officials confirmed 8 bodies found inside the home.
  • In another update around 10 p.m. police said the medical examiner is looking into the conditions of the deceased and the manner of death.
  • Police said witnesses told them a family of 8 lived in the home, two adults and six children.
2 News Oklahoma
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire near South Hickory and West Galveston in Broken Arrow on Thursday. Oct. 27, 2022.

“Understandably this is a shock to Broken Arrow it’s safe city. Broken Arrow does not have this kind of situation every day," said Ethan Hutchins, public information officer with Broken Arrow police. This is the first homicide in Broken Arrow in 2022. Police said this is not a threat to the public and is an isolated incident.

In a Facebook post from Broken Arrow police chief he offered a scripture verse for comfort and said more information is coming out on Friday.

2 News is working to learn more about the victims and talked to neighbors. They said the people who lived in the house were quiet and kept to themselves. One neighbor said two children who lived in the home were home schooled. 2 News reached out to Broken Arrow Public Schools and they did say they had no students registered at that address.

Neighbors also described the fire last night as sounding like a "transformer blew... then it was pure chaos."

Neighbors describe chaotic scene in Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow mayor Debra Wimpee also asked for prayers after this homicide.

“Today we had a heartbreaking & tragic event take the lives of 8 our residents in our community.

On behalf of myself and the City Council, our thoughts and prayers are with remaining family members affected by this great loss, as well as, with our public safety crews that worked the scene.

I also want to give my deepest thanks for the heroic efforts of our BA police and BA fire who were on this call today.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa Police have recovered a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning. According to police, officers say they spotted the stolen Chevy Tahoe near Admiral and Garnett just after midnight on Tuesday morning and tried to stop it. Police say the vehicle sped off, traveling north in the southbound lanes of 169.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled, 80-Year-Old Muskogee Woman Found Safe

--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Carolyn Maines by Muskogee Police. According to MPD, Maines was last seen Monday night at her home. Maines has brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Police say she wears glasses and walks with a cane. Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona. They say she may be trying to drive to California.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Father and son arrested after Tulsa AT&T store burglary

TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 people stabbed at Halloween house party in Sapulpa

SAPULPA Okla. — Two people were stabbed outside a Halloween house party early Sunday in Sapulpa, police said. Captain Troy Foreman with Sapulpa police said they were called to a home on West 77th Street around 4 a.m. When police arrived, they reported “hundreds” of attendees, Foreman said....
SAPULPA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy