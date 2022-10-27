Police identify adults found dead after Broken Arrow fire | 6 children also dead

Eight people are dead at a Broken Arrow house. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Broken Arrow Police and Fire Departments gave an update on Friday morning 2 News Oklahoma aired that on television and streamed it online.

New information:

Broken Arrow police confirmed the victims are six children between the ages of 1 and 13 and two adults who were found dead.

Police identified Brian and Brittney Nelson as the two adults found dead.

Police are investigating this as a murder-suicide case. Investigators called the adults in this case suspects in the other deaths until more information is determined. The names and exact ages of the children are not being released at this time.

The Broken Arrow fire chief said crews found the children's bodies in one room in the back of the house, that room appears to be where the fire started. The two adults were found in the front of the house.

None of the victims are believed to have died from the fire, but the medical examiner will make the official call.

What happened?

The Broken Arrow Police Department said neighbors called to report a fire at a home in the 400 block of South Hickory, that's near Houston and Elm around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Around 7 p.m. officials confirmed 8 bodies found inside the home.

In another update around 10 p.m. police said the medical examiner is looking into the conditions of the deceased and the manner of death.

Police said witnesses told them a family of 8 lived in the home, two adults and six children.

2 News Oklahoma Firefighters on the scene of a house fire near South Hickory and West Galveston in Broken Arrow on Thursday. Oct. 27, 2022.

“Understandably this is a shock to Broken Arrow it’s safe city. Broken Arrow does not have this kind of situation every day," said Ethan Hutchins, public information officer with Broken Arrow police. This is the first homicide in Broken Arrow in 2022. Police said this is not a threat to the public and is an isolated incident.

In a Facebook post from Broken Arrow police chief he offered a scripture verse for comfort and said more information is coming out on Friday.

2 News is working to learn more about the victims and talked to neighbors. They said the people who lived in the house were quiet and kept to themselves. One neighbor said two children who lived in the home were home schooled. 2 News reached out to Broken Arrow Public Schools and they did say they had no students registered at that address.

Neighbors also described the fire last night as sounding like a "transformer blew... then it was pure chaos."

Broken Arrow mayor Debra Wimpee also asked for prayers after this homicide.

“Today we had a heartbreaking & tragic event take the lives of 8 our residents in our community.



On behalf of myself and the City Council, our thoughts and prayers are with remaining family members affected by this great loss, as well as, with our public safety crews that worked the scene.



I also want to give my deepest thanks for the heroic efforts of our BA police and BA fire who were on this call today.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

