Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Updated: 8 hours ago. South Bend Police are investigating after two males are shot on the city's northwest side. Man...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
fox2detroit.com
3 former Michigan secretaries of state say Proposal 2 takes away election safeguards
FOX 2 - Three former Michigan secretaries of state have joined forces to warn voters about the dangers of Proposal 2. It is a constitutional amendment to change voting rights in the Michigan Constitution - and according to them, removes safeguards against election fraud. Some of the Proposal 2 adjustments...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
WATCH: Michigan Gubernatorial Debate Opening Statements
Watch Tudor Dixon's and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's full opening statements from Tuesday night's final gubernatorial debate.
Three Northern Michigan Schools Receive Grants for Electric Busses
The wheels on the bus go round and round, and soon they’re going to be battery-powered. Several Michigan School districts were given $54 million from the federal government to buy electric buses. The investment will help improve air quality for students. Electric buses emit zero emissions. The awards are...
'Wild' accusations during debate turn out solid in proper context
The final gubernatorial debate presented by 7 Action News took place Wednesday night at Oakland College. Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon went head to head.
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
Centre Daily
Man learns he won Powerball prize on way to work— but couldn’t tell Michigan family
A Michigan man who was on his way to work in the morning stopped to scan his Powerball tickets earlier this month. “When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed,” Lawrence Thompson told Michigan Lottery officials when claiming his prize.
WNDU
Downtown St. Joseph celebrates Halloween
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some free Halloween fun, head to St. Joseph, Michigan. Downtown businesses will offer trick-or-treating Monday in St. Joseph and the Benton Harbor Arts District. Businesses will be passing out candy along the sidewalk. You can also vote for your favorite...
The Oakland Press
Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse
Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash on East Beltline Avenue
Deputies from the Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead and two others injured.
Fire crews: Animals escape barn fire at Ottawa Co. farm
Emergency crews responded to a massive barn fire in Ottawa County Friday after flames broke out at Last Stop Farm in Robinson Township, near Grand Haven.
Constant marijuana smell from Orion Township industrial complex raises concerns
Some people living in Orion Township say their neighborhoods reek of marijuana. An industrial complex located on Premier Road is the culprit, according to the city's supervisor.
St. Clair County woman charged with killing Good Samaritan in hit-and-run
A St. Clair County woman has been charged after she struck and killed a Good Samaritan – a woman who went out into the road to help with a previous crash.
Wayne County man jailed, charged with firing shots across Sumpter Road and resisting police
Carl Londa Phelps III, 55, of Van Buren Township, was arraigned in 34th District Court Tuesday on one count of Discharge of a Firearm in or at a Building, one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and two counts of Felony Firearm.
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
Comments / 0