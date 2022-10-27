Read full article on original website
Kearney-area high schools compete at state band competition
KEARNEY — Kearney-area high school bands recently competed in the 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition in Kearney. The NSBA selects three sites in Nebraska to host the event each year. This is the fifth year in a row that KHS has been chosen to host the event. Each band receives a rating of I, II or III. Twenty-two bands competed at the Kearney competition this year.
Northwest Missouri rallies to beat Lopers 28-24
KEARNEY — When the University of Nebraska at Kearney desperately needed a stop, Northwest Missouri’s Jamar Moya carried the pile forward. Moya’s 10-yard run on third-and-9 with less than three minutes to play, when he was hit 5 yards short of the first down, sealed Northwest Missouri’s 28-24, come-from-behind victory Saturday afternoon and Ron and Carol Cope Stadium and Foster Field.
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
Northwest Missouri replaces UNK at top of MIAA volleyball standings
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 12th-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats recorded 18 blocks and had four players with double-digit kill totals to down eighth-ranked University of Nebraska Kearney 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 Saturday afternoon in Maryville, Mo. The win gives the Bearcats sole possession of first place in the MIAA...
Kearney Catholic wins district with hard-fought sweep
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic is back for more. The Stars officially earned the chance to avenge their state championship loss from a year ago by sweeping Ogallala on Saturday to win the C1 District 10 championship. The team got its most crucial win yet with a hard-fought, team-first performance.
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
A high school newspaper in Nebraska was shut down after it published LGBTQ stories
When the school year started, Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., students signed up for the usual offering of elective classes - choir, band, yearbook. But if they wanted to sign up to be on the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, they were out of luck. MARCUS PENNELL: Everyone's...
CHI Health breaks ground on new Clinic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health held a groundbreaking at the intersection of Capital and Howard for a new clinic. It’s projected to be double the size of the one on St. Francis campus and construction is scheduled to take place in the next few months. The project has a $15 million price tag, with a completion date set for spring of 2024.
Here's what seniors will eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
Oracle to close North Kansas City World Headquarters Campus, Realization Campus
Software company Oracle announced it is closing its World Headquarters Campus in North Kansas City, and will consolidate its staff at the Innovations campus in Kansas City, Missouri.
Under the Lights: District high school football highlights from across Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The regular season is now over in Kansas City and now it time for districts. Here are the highlights from the top district games in the Kansas City Metro-area. Check out the highlights in the video player above.
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
S-E-M makes State with district title sweep
SUMNER — S-E-M stamped its ticket to the state tournament in emphatic fashion Saturday, sweeping Elgin Public/Pope John 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 to win the D1 District 11 title. It should come as no surprise that the win happened at home, where the Mustangs have gone a perfect 13-0 this season. The crowd was rife with passion all match long, and burst into a “we are proud of you” chant postgame.
First United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years
KEARNEY — The First United Methodist Church may be best remembered here as the church that caught fire on Christmas Eve in 1969. Longtime church member Eva Green remembers. That unforgettable night, her father, a Realtor who served on many church committees, called fire officials to remind them to shut off all utilities to adjacent buildings. Church member Donald G. Butler helped fight the fire as a member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Free Thanksgiving dinner set for 37th year in Kearney
KEARNEY — The 37th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. This is the 37th year for the Thanksgiving Day event. Meals will be served in Old Town Hall. They can also be picked up or delivered at no charge to homes.
