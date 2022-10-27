Read full article on original website
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Trick or treating safety tips for tonight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Halloween fun continues and tonight kids will be heading out to trick or treat! Parents should make sure that kids have flashlights or reflective material when they’re trick or treating in the dark. They also recommend that kids don’t eat anything that’s been opened or anything that’s homemade unless it’s by something you know.
Discovering the power of poison
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –There is a fun and creepy exhibit that has just rolled into the Grand Rapids Public Museum, titled The Power of Poison. This exhibit from the American of Natural History looks at poison in many different aspects from the nature, myth, history, human health, and its role in science. This exhibit is perfect to get you into the Halloween spirit as you can explore many different toxic plants and animals including a giant spider. Poison plays a part in life and its daily struggle to survive, and this exhibit helps remind us how dangerous life can be outside of society.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Kent County awarded $2.5M in quest to end youth homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Kent County homelessness coalition is the recipient of a nearly $2.5 million grant in an effort to end youth homelessness. The grant, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), was given to the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness. The...
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
Expungement clinic lowers obstacles for Ottawa County residents
An expungement clinic was held at the Ottawa County Public Defender’s Office Friday afternoon. There, people were able to get ahold of their conviction records, be fingerprinted and more.
Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand trial
Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. (Oct. 30, 2022) Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand …. Monday is a pivotal day in the murder case against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. (Oct. 30,...
Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes next
A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022) Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes …. A former Grand Rapids...
New poll: Whitmer maintains lead over Dixon
Clouds will clear out tonight but as they do areas of fog will develop by daybreak with lows in the mid 40s. Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes …. A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022)
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial in Patrick Lyoya’s killing
A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022) Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial in Patrick Lyoya’s …. A former...
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
Electric school buses coming to 25 Michigan school districts
HOPKINS, Mich — Through a lottery-like system, a total of 389 school districts across the U.S. were selected for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, an almost $1 billion federal rebate that replaces existing school buses with electric or low-emission school buses to improve air quality nationwide.
Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
New skatepark in Muskegon closer to reality with selection of design firm
MUSKEGON, MI – The first concrete steps are being taken to build a new skate park near downtown Muskegon six years after the city’s previous park was dismantled. The city has hired a skatepark design group to come up with a design and cost estimate in consultation with community members.
Experts say you shouldn't bag your leaves this year
Experts are making it known this year that you don't necessarily have to rake and bag the leaves in your yard.
