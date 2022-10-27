Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –There is a fun and creepy exhibit that has just rolled into the Grand Rapids Public Museum, titled The Power of Poison. This exhibit from the American of Natural History looks at poison in many different aspects from the nature, myth, history, human health, and its role in science. This exhibit is perfect to get you into the Halloween spirit as you can explore many different toxic plants and animals including a giant spider. Poison plays a part in life and its daily struggle to survive, and this exhibit helps remind us how dangerous life can be outside of society.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO