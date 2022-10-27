ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Trick or treating safety tips for tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Halloween fun continues and tonight kids will be heading out to trick or treat! Parents should make sure that kids have flashlights or reflective material when they’re trick or treating in the dark. They also recommend that kids don’t eat anything that’s been opened or anything that’s homemade unless it’s by something you know.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Discovering the power of poison

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –There is a fun and creepy exhibit that has just rolled into the Grand Rapids Public Museum, titled The Power of Poison. This exhibit from the American of Natural History looks at poison in many different aspects from the nature, myth, history, human health, and its role in science. This exhibit is perfect to get you into the Halloween spirit as you can explore many different toxic plants and animals including a giant spider. Poison plays a part in life and its daily struggle to survive, and this exhibit helps remind us how dangerous life can be outside of society.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Law professor ‘95% sure’ ex-GRPD officer will stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes next

A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury. (Oct. 31, 2022) Judge sends ex-GRPD officer to trial: what comes …. A former Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

New poll: Whitmer maintains lead over Dixon

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
ROCKFORD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
WYOMING, MI

