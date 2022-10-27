Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
My Top 7 Luxury Restaurant Picks In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Related
City’s First Teriyaki Madness Opens November 1
Local resident Gonzalo de Aristegui is behind the new Seattle-style Teriyaki shop with plans to open a location in Sandy Springs and Decatur next.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
AccessAtlanta
One of Esquire’s ‘Best Gay Bars’ has an unmarked entrance behind an Atlanta Chipotle
Atlanta is rich with pride. LGBTQ+ culture thrives in the city year-round, with annual events like Black Gay Pride and Atlanta Pride, installations like the iconic Rainbow Crosswalk, and diverse neighborhoods filled with bars and restaurants from Mary’s to Blake’s On The Park. It’s a place where you can show your pride at any time.
LIST | 11 Halloween things to do in Atlanta this weekend
ATLANTA — Welcome to the weekend, Atlanta. This is your last chance to join in on all the city's frightening and sugar-filled Halloween events before more leaves fall and we prepare for turkey season. This weekend, get ready to party and stay up late. Those looking for a quieter...
cohaitungchi.com
9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night
From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
Shooting near Atlanta recording studio, event facility leaves one man dead, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a recording studio and event facility on Bishop Street, not far from Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta. APD officers said there was a party being held in the area when some sort of argument happened and someone started shooting just after midnight.
americanmilitarynews.com
New film/TV BlueStar Studios being built on former military base Fort Gillem in Forest Park
The latest in a flurry of new TV and film studios being built in the state is BlueStar Studios at a portion of the former Fort Gillem army post in Forest Park. BlueStar Studios, which broke ground two months ago, will feature 18 stages by its completion and will begin taking in clients in the late summer of 2023, according to Rich Goldberg, CEO, who spent time in Atlanta at Turner Broadcasting in the 1990s, then helped launch DirecTV in Los Angeles. In 2015, he joined a virtual reality startup company Jaunt, whose assets were sold to Verizon in 2019.
70 years after downtown connector split Atlanta, there’s a new effort to “stitch” it back together
ATLANTA — Seventy years ago, the downtown connector split the center of Atlanta into two. The split created significant impacts on Black neighborhoods that were once united throughout the area. Now, there is a renewed effort to “stitch” them back together. Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Central Atlanta...
iheart.com
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Hey, ATL! We hope you get plenty of rest during the week because this weekend is loaded with Halloween and fall fun. We’ve got some great events for you to check out this weekend, from Halloween parties to an outdoor movie night. Here are five of the best things...
New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest nears first anniversary
Over the next decade or so, Allen said the market would be the first phase of an ambitious $700 million development in the heart of south DeKalb County.
8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions
It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
AccessAtlanta
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
Crashes on both sides of I-285 causing major delays in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers in Sandy Springs are experiencing major delays in both directions on Interstate 285. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crashes happened on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road and I-285 eastbound at Riverside Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says
ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
In one wealthy Atlanta suburb, a plot to secede from the city
More than two centuries after the United States declared independence from Britain, a very modern breakaway is being hatched in the plush suburbs of Atlanta -- and taxation is once again the issue. "We have always created cities in the United States...
Comments / 0