From a stadium of 14,000 to one of 1,000. Why did former Purdue coach choose USC Beaufort?

This story has been updated.

It’s not a likely move to go from coaching 15 seasons of women’s basketball at Purdue University in the Big Ten to coaching a school that hasn’t had a basketball program until this year.

But it’s the play former Purdue head coach Sharon Versyp is running.

Versyp was named the first head coach in USC Beaufort women’s basketball history Wednesday. The Sand Sharks will start the 2023-24 season.

“The intrigue was I’ve done everything in my life from high school, to being an assistant, to mid-major, to high level, and now having something that is just starting,” Versyp said. “We build the culture, we build the foundation, you do it with great people, you do it in an atmosphere that doesn’t have much college basketball.”

The culture Versyp created at Purdue was questioned last year when the university launched an internal investigation into her alleged mistreatment of players.

Terry Kix, the program’s director and assistant coach, retired instead of facing disciplinary action resulting from the investigation, according to The Journal and Courier in Lafayette, Indiana. Versyp resigned the same day.

The investigation, which concluded September 2021, found “no factual basis of disciplinary action that resulted in suspension, demotion or discharge” regarding Versyp, according to the newspaper.

Versyp said coaching at a smaller school had nothing to do with the investigation. She said she opted to retire from Purdue.

“I would apply to any job, anywhere, any given day,” Versyp said. “There was an investigation, I was cleared in great standing, and they celebrated me on the way out.”

Versyp was the winningest coach in Purdue history, with 301 victories in her 20 seasons there. She coached at Indiana and Maine before Purdue and has won 418 games between the three schools.

The USC Beaufort committee responsible for hiring Versyp considered the investigation in their process.

“We’ve done our due diligence, in researching not just her references, but her background and even speaking with her about it,” Associate Director of Athletics Genia Montford said. “Our confidence is that she’s the right hire, and that is not an issue for us.”

Montford declined to say what Versyp’s salary is at USCB. According to Purdue’s latest salary data, Versyp made $649,040 in 2021 at Purdue.

When asked why apply to coach at USC Beaufort, Versyp said she has vacationed in the Lowcounty for over 20 years and owns property in Bluffton.

“I’ve just really built friendships in this area, when I have frequently come down here,” Versyp said. “It’s a great place to give back to the community and find a community that is excited for something new.”

Versyp also said she’s excited to introduce college basketball to the community.

“I think it’s a great opportunity because there’s really no college town in this close proximity,” she said. “The excitement of having basketball here for everyone and having everybody be part of something special.”