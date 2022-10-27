ROXBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Carolina were able to seize more than 120 types of counterfeit THC candy and keep it out of the hands of children. The Roxboro Police Dept. said detectives conducted an investigation on Oct. 12 that led to the seizure of 145 items with 126 of those items being edible items that violated copyright laws that could easily confuse individuals into thinking it was regular candy.

ROXBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO