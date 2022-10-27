Read full article on original website
WSET
Lynchburg woman arrested, multiple bags containing narcotics found: Deputies
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One woman was arrested and found with multiple baggies containing narcotics, deputies said. Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, while participating in directed criminal patrols, located a target vehicle without proper registration, deputies also said. This incident happened on Friday. Deputies said they...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from October 23 through 30
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 23 through 30. Man considered armed and dangerous arrested following shooting in Amherst County. Deputies said they responded to an incident on Amethyst Lane to what could be a shooting. Officials said Joshua Aaron Dominguez was arrested without incident...
WSET
Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
WSET
'Trending down:' Danville violent crime decreasing, despite shootings over the weekend
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There were multiple shootings throughout the Commonwealth over the weekend -- one of those at the Danville Mall left one man dead -- but despite the rough weekend, officials say crime is trending down on the Southside. The suspect in Saturday's Danville Mall shooting is...
WSET
120+ counterfeit THC candies seized from 4 North Carolina convenience stores
ROXBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Carolina were able to seize more than 120 types of counterfeit THC candy and keep it out of the hands of children. The Roxboro Police Dept. said detectives conducted an investigation on Oct. 12 that led to the seizure of 145 items with 126 of those items being edible items that violated copyright laws that could easily confuse individuals into thinking it was regular candy.
WSET
Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
WSET
Two dead in Halifax County crash: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are dead after a crash in Halifax County. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. This incident happened on Saturday at 12:02 a.m. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S....
WSET
Bedford police hands out Halloween treats to kids
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department gave treats to the kids from Main St. UMC on Friday. "We gave nothing but treats to all the little angels, deer, unicorns, and many more," the department said. The department also said that the kids brought them muffins.
WSET
1 dead, 2 injured in Campbell County collision
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A collision on Saturday killed one person and injured two in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. The incident happened on Route 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, according to VSP. Law enforcement said 32-yer-old Marque Swain of Nathalie was driving a...
WSET
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Cabell Street and Amherst Street late Monday night. Police tell us the person who was shot has non-life threatening injuries. Police...
WSET
2 injured after shooting at a gathering on Riceville Road in Pittsylvania County: Deputies
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured following a shooting in the Java community. Early on Sunday morning, the 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies responded to the...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
WSET
1 killed in shooting at Danville Mall, 18-year-old suspect on the run: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect in relation to a homicide at the Danville Mall in Hibbett Sports. This incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m. according to police. Their preliminary investigation shows the suspect pulled a...
WSET
The Junior League's P.A.D. Center Helps Alleviate Period Poverty
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Junior League of Lynchburg has what's called the P.A.D. Center. It stands for Period Access Distribution Center. This center is working to address period poverty by raising awareness and money, while increasing access for women and girls in our community. Emily finds out how you can help.
WSET
Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
WSET
LCS is preparing families for upcoming school year with 'Kindergarten Kickstart' events
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools is preparing families for the new school year next year. Lynchburg City Schools is already preparing families for the 2023-2024 school year with a series of "Kindergarten Kickstart" events being held throughout the city. These community events will give parents and guardians...
WSET
One Community One Voice holds Trunk or Treat event in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg gathered at Miller Park for an event that was about much more than Halloween. "It's always good to have events that bring people together and give people the chance to be happy," Jordan Anderson, who came with his family, said. One Community...
WSET
Missing 78-year-old, last seen on Goodwin Avenue in Salem was found safe: VSP
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department. The Roanoke County Police Department is looking for Curtis Howell who was last seen on Saturday on Goodwin Avenue in Salem, according to VSP. VSP described Howell...
WSET
20-year-old in custody after police chase in Campbell County: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they took a man into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit. 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies said. Ardito was driving a...
WSET
Two tractor trailer crashes in less than 5 miles cleared near Buena Vista
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two separate tractor trailer crashes on US-60 closed both east and west lanes near Buena Vista Monday morning but were cleared as of 9 a.m. The crashes happened less than 5 miles from each other. The first crash is at the intersection of Coffeytown Road while the other was near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
