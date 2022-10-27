ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

WSET

Lynchburg woman arrested, multiple bags containing narcotics found: Deputies

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One woman was arrested and found with multiple baggies containing narcotics, deputies said. Deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, while participating in directed criminal patrols, located a target vehicle without proper registration, deputies also said. This incident happened on Friday. Deputies said they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Fire damages townhome on Ashbourne Drive in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire damages a home in Lynchburg on Saturday, according to firefighters. At 7:05 p.m. firefighters said Lynchburg fire crews were called to 1442 Ashbourne Drive in the Woodbine Village apartments for a report of a structure fire. The first crews to arrive found smoke...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

120+ counterfeit THC candies seized from 4 North Carolina convenience stores

ROXBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Carolina were able to seize more than 120 types of counterfeit THC candy and keep it out of the hands of children. The Roxboro Police Dept. said detectives conducted an investigation on Oct. 12 that led to the seizure of 145 items with 126 of those items being edible items that violated copyright laws that could easily confuse individuals into thinking it was regular candy.
ROXBORO, NC
WSET

Cleared: Vehicle fire closes I-81 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle is on fire on I-81, closing one lane while traffic files around the incident. A VDOT 511 camera shows what appears to be a tractor-trailer with smoke going up. VDOT said the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Two dead in Halifax County crash: VSP

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two people are dead after a crash in Halifax County. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. This incident happened on Saturday at 12:02 a.m. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S....
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford police hands out Halloween treats to kids

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department gave treats to the kids from Main St. UMC on Friday. "We gave nothing but treats to all the little angels, deer, unicorns, and many more," the department said. The department also said that the kids brought them muffins.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

1 dead, 2 injured in Campbell County collision

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A collision on Saturday killed one person and injured two in Campbell County, Virginia State Police said. The incident happened on Route 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Road, according to VSP. Law enforcement said 32-yer-old Marque Swain of Nathalie was driving a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

One person taken to hospital following shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Cabell Street and Amherst Street late Monday night. Police tell us the person who was shot has non-life threatening injuries. Police...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

The Junior League's P.A.D. Center Helps Alleviate Period Poverty

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Junior League of Lynchburg has what's called the P.A.D. Center. It stands for Period Access Distribution Center. This center is working to address period poverty by raising awareness and money, while increasing access for women and girls in our community. Emily finds out how you can help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amtrak celebrates 5th anniversary of service to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are celebrating a milestone for their Roanoke service. On October 31, 2017, passenger rail service returned to Roanoke for the first time since 1979. Over the past five years, more than 879,000 passengers have traveled the corridor...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

One Community One Voice holds Trunk or Treat event in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in Lynchburg gathered at Miller Park for an event that was about much more than Halloween. "It's always good to have events that bring people together and give people the chance to be happy," Jordan Anderson, who came with his family, said. One Community...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Two tractor trailer crashes in less than 5 miles cleared near Buena Vista

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two separate tractor trailer crashes on US-60 closed both east and west lanes near Buena Vista Monday morning but were cleared as of 9 a.m. The crashes happened less than 5 miles from each other. The first crash is at the intersection of Coffeytown Road while the other was near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
BUENA VISTA, VA

