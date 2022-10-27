Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Indiana authorities asking for public's help to find missing 65-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 65-year-old woman. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Diana Szostecki, who last seen in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman in southern Indiana
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman from southern Indiana. The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Diana Szostecki was last seen Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m. in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs...
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
wfmynews2.com
Indiana murders arrest made 5 years after girls found dead near trail
DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police will give a news conference announcing an arrest in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police told 13News. Police sources confirm to 13News that a man named Richard Allen is in custody. Police would not release any additional details on Allen, saying more information would be made available during Monday's 10 a.m. news conference.
WANE-TV
Indiana man arrested for dealing drugs, stealing handgun
ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A traffic stop for expired registration Sunday night led to a driver’s arrest on multiple charges after Indiana State Police said they found a stash of drugs that included half a pound of meth, about 90 grams of weed- equal to nine dime bags- and 91 fentanyl pills.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
fox56news.com
ISP: DNA solves Indiana rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) said days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP said an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officers said however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged.
Family of boy found in suitcase shares heartbreak after learning of his death
Cairo's paternal grandparents and great uncle told FOX59 their family just learned the news one day before the announcement was made. They call Cairo a "sweet boy" who would have turned 6 this week.
Watch Adorable Cat Wrestle with a Shark at Indiana Shelter
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I’m Frank! I’m your typical 6-month-old kitty–sweet, curious, outgoing, and silly. I was surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society with my four sisters who have all since been adopted!...
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large
SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
2 taken to hospital after vehicle carrying students from Pennsylvania crashes on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on I-465 Thursday. Indiana State Police confirmed the crash involved at least two vehicles. It happened around 8 a.m. on I-465 South near S. Arlington Avenue on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The vehicle was carrying students from Pennsylvania. Indianapolis is currently hosting […]
Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the […]
'One of Indiana's best kept secrets': Program helping, empowering families
A not-for-profit organization that's been around for decades says their adoption and family services are more in demand now than ever before.
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
WNDU
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween
(WNDU) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Rokita released a statement Friday, saying: “my role as attorney general is to protect Hoosiers, especially the most vulnerable among us. To keep our children safe, monitor the candy in your kids’ trick-or-treat bags.”
WMAZ
Georgia boy identified as child inside suitcase in rural Indiana, 2 charged
After six months, the young boy finally has a name: Cairo Jordan. His mother, Dejaune Anderson, is one of the people charged in his death. She is still at large. After a months long investigation, Indiana State Police now know the identity of a young boy whose body was found inside a suitcase earlier this year in a rural area of southern Indiana. ISP has also charged two people, including the boy's mother for his death.
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison. On Thursday, a federal judge […]
Comments / 2