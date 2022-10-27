Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
wabi.tv
Howland residents urged to boil water after maintenance issues
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland residents are under a boil water order after complications arose during scheduled maintenance. The town posted on Facebook that the water department will be flushing hydrants for the next two weeks, and the water would be discolored, but safe. Seven hours later, a new post...
Maine Campus
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues
Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
wabi.tv
What would Mainers do with $1 billion Powerball prize?
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Monday’s grand prize is the second largest in Powerball history. Bryan Sidelinger caught up with some folks in Ellsworth today to talk all things jackpot. The Powerball drawing and Halloween just happened to fall on the same night this year. The trick? Getting all six...
wabi.tv
Bangor’s Homelessness Crisis - Part 2: New programs, new challenges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been 10 months since the City of Bangor received $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many we spoke with are wondering how - or if - the City can use some of that money to address the ongoing homelessness crisis.
WMTW
New faces showing up Down East
A surge of newcomers and an expanding housing market is injecting new life into Washington County. Eighteen businesses opened in Calais amid the pandemic. Photo by Andrea Walton. Hope and Despair, the tiny twin islands perched near the mouth of Little Kennebec Bay, could serve as an allegory for Washington...
amjamboafrica.com
Iraqi Community Center in Maine
We, at the Iraqi Community Center in Maine, have embarked on an enormous effort to educate voters, many of whom are first time voters, about elections and to encourage participation in the upcoming midterm elections. We hired six bilingual canvassers to knock on doors, engage Iraqi American voters about the...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
wabi.tv
Erin’s Run returns to Bangor for 9th year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In downtown Bangor Sunday, an event to remember a Bangor woman, and to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. The ninth annual Erin’s Run was held along the waterfront Sunday morning. Erin Woolley, who passed away in 2010, worked for Partners for Peace,...
Important: 2-Way Traffic Change In Waterville Delayed
If you have drive through downtown Waterville in the last year, or so, you have no doubt noticed a lot of road work being done. At one point, Main Street resembled no man's land in a World War One battlefield. What was the purpose of all this road work? After...
wabi.tv
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
themainewire.com
Amid Heating Cost Crisis, Janet Mills Opposes Drilling for More Oil
Despite home heating oil prices surging to about $5.40 per gallon, Maine Gov. Janet Mills told a few dozen University of Maine students this week that she opposes increasing domestic oil and natural gas exploration. “I don’t think the answer to the crisis here is to give them more money...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
wabi.tv
Brewer house fire quickly knocked down by firefighters
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is safe and accounted for after fire broke out at their home Saturday morning. Crews were called to the home on South Main Street around 8 a.m. Brewer’s Deputy Fire Chief tells TV5 the fire started in the attic, causing minor damage.
wabi.tv
Howl-O-Run raises money for local animal shelter
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Runners, walkers, and their four-legged friends coming together for a worthy cause in Lamoine Sunday. The SPCA of Hancock County hosted its fourth annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run. More than 70 participants passed through a scenic route on Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. The animal shelter...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
