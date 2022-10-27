ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Red Ribbon Week at Mount Airy Middle

Red Ribbon Week essay contest winners from Mount Airy Middle School were Samuel Nicolas Garcia Barrios who won first prize. Second prize went to Gracie O’Nan, and third prize was awarded to Ella Bowler. The display from the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery had information that is...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Pilot Middle student essay winner

Friday marked the last day of in-person events at schools in Surry County related to Red Ribbon Week 2022. Members of the county’s office of substance abuse recovery have teamed all week long with the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, Interact clubs, and law enforcement representatives from Mount Airy police, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to make presentations to students on substance use disorder.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Hog-killing day

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. For those of us who grew up in these mountains, there was...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mayor responds to Cawley attacks

Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland has repeatedly said he wants to keep his re-election bid positive — without attacks on his opponent, City Commissioner Jon Cawley — and focused more on issues and on what he feels like he brings to the table as a leader. Recent statements...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Surry County Most Wanted

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Tommy Richard Thompson, 48, a white male, wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and felony flee to elude arrest;
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Marriages

– Thomas Harold Payne, 65, of Surry County to Kathy Ann Bryant, 63, of Surry County. – Gavin Mitchell Clay Wright, 20, of Surry County to Hannah Marie Williams, 22, of Surry County. – Devin Cole Slate, 29, of Surry County to Courtney Danielle Smith, 29, of Surry County. –...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Historical group plans annual meeting

DOBSON — Persons interested in area history are invited to an upcoming event at which a representative of Old Salem will be the special speaker. This is planned during the annual meeting of the Surry County Historical Society on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting, open to everyone,...
DOBSON, NC
Halloween rain no match for monsters, etc.

Bretton Conyers, left, and an unidentified friend haunt the downtown area. The sidewalk is filled despite rainy conditions. A tyrannarausus rex lumbers along the central business district. Kim Gardner takes a break from distributing candy in front of the Historic Earle Theatre, where a costume contest also was planned. Don...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
City cites Koehler for Koozies demo

An open space is pictured Friday at 455 Franklin St., which previously was occupied by the unsafe structure. Less than two months ago, the Koozies building at 455 Franklin St. in Mount Airy stood as a hulking reminder to its past prominence — reduced to a crumbling safety hazard that posed ongoing headaches to city officials.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Thomasville man charged with assault by strangulation: court records

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing an assault charge after allegedly strangling a person, according to Davidson County court records. Marcus Cottingham, 38, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim and leaving “marks on and around the neck by strangulation by grabbing from behind.” He is facing a charge of […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

