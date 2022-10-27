Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Michigan State
Quarterbacks: B- J.J. McCarthy should be required to register his legs as lethal weapons because, man, was his mobility deadly or what? While his numbers through the air were disappointing to say the least, his ability to make lemonade out of lemons with his feet kept Michigan State’s defense on the field and at a comfortable distance down the stretch. Misreads and misfires plagued his night and kept the Spartans in the game far too long.
Maize n Brew
Michigan remains in top five of AP Poll after beating MSU
The 8-0 Michigan Wolverines remain in the top five of the AP Poll, being ranked 4th in the updated poll. Michigan is coming off a victory against their in-state rival, beating the Michigan State Spartans at home, 29-7. The Wolverines dominated time of possession and made their presence felt on the ground, rushing for 276 yards, with Blake Corum accounting for 177 yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Meanwhile, some of the Spartans weren’t thrilled after the game.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
College Football World Reacts To 2nd Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Things turned violent in the tunnels at Michigan Stadium following yesterday's Michigan win over Michigan State. But while the initial video of the tunnel fight was bad, a new video that has come out is even worse. The first video that was released showed several Spartans players brutally hitting a...
Maize n Brew
Michigan players talk refocusing after tunnel assault
There are few brotherhoods as strong as the ones you find in a college football locker room. When an emergency happens to one of them, it affects all of them almost as deeply. This season, the Michigan locker room has had to deal with not one, but two of those emergencies, in the span of only a few weeks to boot.
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Rutgers
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business yesterday against the Michigan State Spartans under the lights of the Big House and now head on the road for the first time since mid-October to travel to Piscataway to take on another Big Ten East foe — Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Maize n Brew
Mel Tucker publicly apologizes to Michigan, hasn’t reached out to Jim Harbaugh
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker suspended four players on Sunday night for their involvement in the assault of two Michigan players, Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green. The four suspended thus far are Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young. On Monday afternoon Tucker made a statement...
Maize n Brew
Biggest takeaways from Michigan’s win over Michigan State
No. 4 Michigan improved to 8-0 on Saturday night after beating rival Michigan State 29-7. Here are the biggest takeaways from the game. Second half adjusments prove crucial once again for Wolverines. Ever since Michigan’s win on the road against Iowa they’ve shown they’re a team that can get into...
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Michigan State
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated on the season after their 29-7 win over Michigan State. The Wolverines improved to 5-0 in Big Ten play and proved yet again the team that recorded the most rushing yards would win this game. Michigan rushed for 276 yards while the Spartans only recorded 37.
Maize n Brew
Mel Tucker announces suspensions of four Michigan State players involved in tunnel assault
At the conclusion of Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State two Michigan players were assaulted in the tunnel by Michigan State players. A day later Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced suspensions for four of the players involved. “After reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected to date of...
Maize n Brew
Game Thread: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Roughly one year after a humbling 37-33 loss to Michigan State, the balance of power between Michigan and Michigan State has precipitously shifted towards the former. Michigan enters today’s game as a massive home favorite in tonight’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy and has had this game circled on its calendar for quite some time.
Maize n Brew
Reacting to Michigan’s win over Michigan State and what happened postgame
Michigan ultimately had a convincing 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday night, and there’s a lot to discuss. From the play on the field to what happened in the tunnel after the game, we break it down in this postgame podcast. Listen below. All of our Maize n...
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
Maize n Brew
Harbaugh: McCarthy becoming ‘his own checkdown’ with recent scrambling success
Head coach Jim Harbaugh had a lot to catch up on after the Michigan Wolverines outperformed the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday evening. The assault in the tunnel postgame just added more to the tally in what has been a very busy weekend for Harbaugh and the athletic departments of both schools.
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State
We are just about 12 hours away from Michigan vs. Michigan State — one of the most intense rivalries in not only the Big Ten Conference, but in all of college football. Maize n Brew staff members got together to give some bold predictions, try to say something nice about MSU, and provide a final score for the game.
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Rivalry week is here, and the undefeated No. 4 Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the 3-4 Michigan State Spartans tonight at the Big House. As has been the case for every one of their games this season, the Wolverines are the favorite, and the spread is more than three touchdowns over their in-state rival.
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Rutgers press conference
On Monday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh faced the media for the first time since MSU players assaulted two of his players in the Big House tunnel following the game. For Harbaugh’s comments specifically on the tunnel assault, Trevor Woods has that story here. But for now, here...
