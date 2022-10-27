Read full article on original website
Related
US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading ahead of this week's policy meeting of the Federal Reserve with most economists expecting the sixth hike this year for the central bank's main borrowing rate. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and futures for the Dow rose 0.6%. Stubborn inflation,...
Albany Herald
US debt: Federal interest payments could soon exceed military spending
The Federal Reserve's war on inflation isn't just painful for home buyers and people with credit card debt. Uncle Sam is getting squeezed by higher borrowing costs, too. The cost to finance America's growing mountain of debt is rising rapidly as the Fed scrambles to put out the inflation fire by raising interest rates and shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.
Comments / 0