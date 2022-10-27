Read full article on original website
One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden tries to connect
WASHINGTON — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes...
Dems cautiously campaign on democracy threats
WASHINGTON — Speaking last year on the House floor, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan angrily bemoaned the lack of bipartisanship after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and said Republican opposition to an investigative commission was a "slap in the face" to the law enforcement officers assaulted by then-President Donald Trump's supporters that day.
House GOP eager to use restored oversight tool
WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom McClintock wanted to learn more about President Joe Biden’s response to known or suspected terrorists trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. So, the California Republican introduced a resolution to ask the Homeland Security Department for any document relating to encounters like those since Biden’s inauguration.
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON — An America that can already feel like it's hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken...
Source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
Justices raie doubts about affirmative action
WASHINGTON — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race. The most diverse court in the nation's history — among the nine justices are four women, two Black...
DOJ sees antitrust losses in court amid merger crackdown
In the span of just a month, federal judges rejected the U.S. Justice Department’s attempts to block three mergers in the health technology, agriculture and defense contracting industries. The agency is considering appeals — and points out it’s racked up wins in its aggressive antitrust enforcement push when companies...
Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House. The brutal assault has kindled […]
Chip makers jockey for federal aid
WASHINGTON — The world’s top semiconductor makers have announced in recent months long-term U.S. investments that could rise to more than $400 billion, citing support from a new federal aid program for which the rules have yet to be written. Intel, Micron, IBM, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co....
AP News Summary at 7:08 p.m. EDT
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country
Nebraska state senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stove, food — and message of support
LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s...
Americans among dead in Seoul; Supreme Court takes up affirmative action; concerns following Pelosi attack | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people, including two Americans, during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend. The man accused of attacking House...
Ginsburg to be honored on US stamp as cultural ‘icon’
WASHINGTON — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s national celebrity status will be further cemented with a U.S. postal stamp in her honor coming next year. The discrimination-fighting lawyer and jurist who died in 2020 will join iconic figures including author Toni Morrison and Roy Lichtenstein’s artwork in the postal service’s 2023 collection.
Iran's currency hits new low against the dollar amid unrest
Iran's currency has dropped to its lowest value against the dollar, as nationwide unrest and a stalemate in negotiations to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers have been weighing heavily on the rial
Filmmaker fears losing hope if DACA thrown out
LOS ANGELES — Under a string of golden street lights, the directions roll off Jorge Xolalpa's tongue interchangeably in English and Spanish as he paces the sidewalk with a cameraman by his side. The actors don’t miss a beat, and crewmembers prop lighting on top of a nearby dumpster...
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College,...
Brazil elects leftist president; Pelosi attacker had zip ties, source says; NFL Week 8 roundup
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated 9 min ago. AP. By AJIT SOLANKI, AIJAZ HUSSAIN, KRUTIKA PATHI and...
