Syracuse, NY

Kearney Hub

One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden tries to connect

WASHINGTON — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes...
MARYLAND STATE
Kearney Hub

Dems cautiously campaign on democracy threats

WASHINGTON — Speaking last year on the House floor, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan angrily bemoaned the lack of bipartisanship after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and said Republican opposition to an investigative commission was a "slap in the face" to the law enforcement officers assaulted by then-President Donald Trump's supporters that day.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

House GOP eager to use restored oversight tool

WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom McClintock wanted to learn more about President Joe Biden’s response to known or suspected terrorists trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. So, the California Republican introduced a resolution to ask the Homeland Security Department for any document relating to encounters like those since Biden’s inauguration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON — An America that can already feel like it's hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken...
WASHINGTON, CA
Kearney Hub

Source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
WASHINGTON, CA
Kearney Hub

Justices raie doubts about affirmative action

WASHINGTON — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race. The most diverse court in the nation's history — among the nine justices are four women, two Black...
WASHINGTON STATE
Kearney Hub

DOJ sees antitrust losses in court amid merger crackdown

In the span of just a month, federal judges rejected the U.S. Justice Department’s attempts to block three mergers in the health technology, agriculture and defense contracting industries. The agency is considering appeals — and points out it’s racked up wins in its aggressive antitrust enforcement push when companies...
MARYLAND STATE
WATE

Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House. The brutal assault has kindled […]
Kearney Hub

Chip makers jockey for federal aid

WASHINGTON — The world’s top semiconductor makers have announced in recent months long-term U.S. investments that could rise to more than $400 billion, citing support from a new federal aid program for which the rules have yet to be written. Intel, Micron, IBM, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co....
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

AP News Summary at 7:08 p.m. EDT

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Kearney Hub

Ginsburg to be honored on US stamp as cultural ‘icon’

WASHINGTON — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s national celebrity status will be further cemented with a U.S. postal stamp in her honor coming next year. The discrimination-fighting lawyer and jurist who died in 2020 will join iconic figures including author Toni Morrison and Roy Lichtenstein’s artwork in the postal service’s 2023 collection.
WASHINGTON STATE
Kearney Hub

Filmmaker fears losing hope if DACA thrown out

LOS ANGELES — Under a string of golden street lights, the directions roll off Jorge Xolalpa's tongue interchangeably in English and Spanish as he paces the sidewalk with a cameraman by his side. The actors don’t miss a beat, and crewmembers prop lighting on top of a nearby dumpster...
TEXAS STATE

