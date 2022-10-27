Eastern Michigan University's fall 2022 Career Fair is available for all students on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. EMU has been offering their career fair to students and alumni for the past 30 years. Students are able to set up appointments with their career coaches and job and internship specialists to get career advice. Students and alumni are able to create their profiles as well as upload their resumes onto Handshake which employers are able to view.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO