Eastern Michigan University upsets Bowling Green State University 3-2 in Mid-American Conference showdown
The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team served as host to Bowling Green State University for a pair of matches on Oct. 21-22, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Eagles pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA D1 volleyball of the 2022-23 season by...
Emoni Bates scores 27 points at EMU debut; basketball team wins exhibition over GVSU
The college basketball season won't officially tip off until Monday, Nov. 7, but the excitement in Ypsilanti has been building for months. The majority of that excitement is due to the addition of Memphis transfer sophomore Emoni Bates. The former No. 3 overall recruit in the 2021 class went to Lincoln High School, which is less than ten miles away from Eastern Michigan University’s campus.
EMU cross country team concludes regular season at Fall Classic
The annual Eastern Michigan University Fall Classic, hosted in Dexter, Michigan on Oct. 21, was the end of the regular season for the EMU cross country men’s and women’s teams. Freshman Kiera Hansen, finishing her best time in a 5k in her career, completed the race with a...
EMU holds 2022 Fall Career Fair on Nov. 2
Eastern Michigan University's fall 2022 Career Fair is available for all students on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. EMU has been offering their career fair to students and alumni for the past 30 years. Students are able to set up appointments with their career coaches and job and internship specialists to get career advice. Students and alumni are able to create their profiles as well as upload their resumes onto Handshake which employers are able to view.
What's the move at EMU? Oct. 31 - Nov. 6
Check out these events on and off campus this week. Celebrate Halloween with Campus Life with pumpkin carving, trick or treating, and a haunted hallway with cider and donuts for everyone. This event runs from 4-7 p.m. on the Student Center patio. All Hallows Illumination: Nov.1. Bring your carved pumpkin...
EMU Changing the Cycle brings back its most-attended event on Nov. 3
EMU Changing the Cycle and the Women’s Resource Center creates an event aimed toward encouraging students to express what menstruation means to them on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5-7 p.m. in the Student Center room 270. The aim of the event, similar to that of the organization, is to...
Students Organize 4 Syria at EMU helps young Syrian refugees follow their dreams
EDITOR'S NOTE: Eastern Michigan University's 15,000 students arrive in Ypsilanti from 50 states, and 83 countries, bringing with them diverse cultures and backgrounds. This series explores that diversity by featuring campus organizations designed to highlight and share the beauty of cultures from around the world. Last week: Kapamilya Club. This...
EMU football drops crucial home match, 24-27, to Toledo Rockets
Starting play under a breaking fog, the Eastern Michigan University Eagles (5-3, 2-2 MAC) hosted the University of Toledo Rockets (5-3, 3-1 MAC) for a 12 p.m. kickoff. The Rockets visited “The Factory” for their second away game in a row, following a 27-34 loss at the University of Buffalo last weekend.
Opinion: College students are more subject to mental illness
Throughout a college career, students face plenty of challenges. These challenges can lead to mental illnesses that might affect college students. Being a college student requires going through stressful days, or weeks while trying to maintain good grades to guarantee a better future, which can be a lot. As the...
