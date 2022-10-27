ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center is back on November 1!

TAMPA, Fla. — Back for the season, you can finally see Florida's favorite aquatic mammals at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center. The Manatee Viewing Center reopens on November 1 and will stay open until April 15. TECO says when Tampa Bay's waters start to cool at about 68 degrees or lower, manatees will gather in the Big Bend Power Station's water discharge canal, sometimes by the hundreds.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!

TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Newly drawn District 14 includes Tampa, St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you opened your ballot recently and were surprised by some of the races, you probably stopped listening to all the back and forth earlier in the year about new congressional lines. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew the lines for Florida's new districts, a job...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says

TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's TECO Line Streetcar celebrates a 20-year anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is planning a celebration honoring a big anniversary for the TECO Line Streetcar. The old-style trolleys returned to the streets of Tampa 20 years ago this week. The system actually started running in the 1890s, connecting areas like Ybor City, Ballast Point, Hyde Park and Sulphur Springs.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Health experts warn of 'tripledemic' this winter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Health experts say flu cases are higher than usual right now and the number of cases is expected to go up. Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, says they are also seeing a high number of RSV cases for this time of year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg woman claims $10 million Powerball

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is millions of dollars richer after winning the Powerball this summer. Laura Barnes, 55, claimed the $10 million prize from the Powerball with Double Play Draw game at Lottery, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release. What's even more remarkable is that the winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
