Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center is back on November 1!
TAMPA, Fla. — Back for the season, you can finally see Florida's favorite aquatic mammals at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center. The Manatee Viewing Center reopens on November 1 and will stay open until April 15. TECO says when Tampa Bay's waters start to cool at about 68 degrees or lower, manatees will gather in the Big Bend Power Station's water discharge canal, sometimes by the hundreds.
Expanding The Dalí is on the St. Pete ballot: Here are both sides of the argument
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When St. Petersburg voters head to the polls, the future of one of the city's most renowned establishments will be on the ballot. The Dalí Museum is planning a $55 million expansion and because the upgrades take place on city-owned waterfront property, voters have a say through a referendum on the November ballot.
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!
TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
Trick or treat: Halloween events around the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether you’re looking to get your fill of candy or to show off ghoulish costumes, we’ve got you covered on Halloween events around the Tampa Bay area!. Check out a couple of events going on this weekend down below. Halloween on Central. If...
Brewery co-owner 'walking away' from business after alleged rude, discriminatory comments
TAMPA, Fla. — A popular restaurant and brewery in Tampa were short-staffed Monday night after its co-owner allegedly made rude and discriminatory comments to waitstaff and a manager. The comments made by John Doble led employees of Tampa Bay Brewing Company in Ybor City to walk out on Saturday...
Newly drawn District 14 includes Tampa, St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you opened your ballot recently and were surprised by some of the races, you probably stopped listening to all the back and forth earlier in the year about new congressional lines. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drew the lines for Florida's new districts, a job...
Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says
TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
Tampa's TECO Line Streetcar celebrates a 20-year anniversary
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is planning a celebration honoring a big anniversary for the TECO Line Streetcar. The old-style trolleys returned to the streets of Tampa 20 years ago this week. The system actually started running in the 1890s, connecting areas like Ybor City, Ballast Point, Hyde Park and Sulphur Springs.
One month after Hurricane Ian, Sarasota EMS leaders praise first responders
SARASOTA, Fla. — First responders in Sarasota, many of them also impacted, are getting praise from their leaders for their response to Hurricane Ian. It's exactly a month since Ian tore through Southwest Florida and left many communities in places like Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties unrecognizable. Clean-up and...
Dog adoptions, operations suspended for another 2 weeks at Pasco shelter
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — If you're looking to adopt or fulfill any services at Pasco County Animal Services you'll just have to wait. The shelter suspended adoptions and operations including intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for an additional 14 days due to the presence of canine pneumovirus, PCAS said in a news release.
Health experts warn of 'tripledemic' this winter
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Health experts say flu cases are higher than usual right now and the number of cases is expected to go up. Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, says they are also seeing a high number of RSV cases for this time of year.
St. Petersburg woman claims $10 million Powerball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is millions of dollars richer after winning the Powerball this summer. Laura Barnes, 55, claimed the $10 million prize from the Powerball with Double Play Draw game at Lottery, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release. What's even more remarkable is that the winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.
Could more "mother-in-law" suites help address affordable housing shortage in Tampa?
TAMPA, Fla — The City of Tampa is looking at new ways to address the affordable housing shortage, and it could include allowing "tiny homes" and apartments to be built in more parts of the city. Tampa City Council members voted to move forward with several proposed changes impacting...
Bucs place OLB Barrett on IR, bring back WR Johnson to practice squad
TAMPA, Fla. — After suffering an Achilles injury during Tampa Bay's 27-22 loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, the Buccaneers have placed outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett on Injured Reserve, the team announced Monday. The injury means that Barrett will be out for the remainder of the season,...
'Voter Confidence Tour' aims to show how ballots are securely handled from start to finish
LARGO, Fla. — For much of the Tampa Bay area, early voting has already begun. As voters make their way to the polls or cast their votes by mail, the supervisors of elections are ensuring every ballot is checked and counted properly. "Any way you choose [to vote], all...
Escaped felon out of Pinellas County recaptured, back in custody
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
