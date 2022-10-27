ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney Hub

House GOP eager to use restored oversight tool

WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom McClintock wanted to learn more about President Joe Biden’s response to known or suspected terrorists trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. So, the California Republican introduced a resolution to ask the Homeland Security Department for any document relating to encounters like those since Biden’s inauguration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON — An America that can already feel like it's hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken...
WASHINGTON, CA
Kearney Hub

AP News Summary at 7:08 p.m. EDT

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Kearney Hub

DOJ sees antitrust losses in court amid merger crackdown

In the span of just a month, federal judges rejected the U.S. Justice Department’s attempts to block three mergers in the health technology, agriculture and defense contracting industries. The agency is considering appeals — and points out it’s racked up wins in its aggressive antitrust enforcement push when companies...
MARYLAND STATE
Kearney Hub

One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden tries to connect

WASHINGTON — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes...
MARYLAND STATE
Kearney Hub

Filmmaker fears losing hope if DACA thrown out

LOS ANGELES — Under a string of golden street lights, the directions roll off Jorge Xolalpa's tongue interchangeably in English and Spanish as he paces the sidewalk with a cameraman by his side. The actors don’t miss a beat, and crewmembers prop lighting on top of a nearby dumpster...
TEXAS STATE

