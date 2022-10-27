Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
House GOP eager to use restored oversight tool
WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom McClintock wanted to learn more about President Joe Biden’s response to known or suspected terrorists trying to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. So, the California Republican introduced a resolution to ask the Homeland Security Department for any document relating to encounters like those since Biden’s inauguration.
Kearney Hub
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON — An America that can already feel like it's hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail of broken...
US school criticizes Republican Senate candidate for repeating false litter box claim
Don Bolduc, who is running in New Hampshire against Democrat Maggie Hassan, spreads anti-trans rightwing trope
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 7:08 p.m. EDT
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
Dr. Oz claimed Pennsylvania is on the Atlantic coast, botching the geography of the state where he hopes to be senator
GOP candidate Mehmet Oz has faced criticism for his lack of ties to Pennsylvania, which he is hoping to represent in the US senate.
Kearney Hub
DOJ sees antitrust losses in court amid merger crackdown
In the span of just a month, federal judges rejected the U.S. Justice Department’s attempts to block three mergers in the health technology, agriculture and defense contracting industries. The agency is considering appeals — and points out it’s racked up wins in its aggressive antitrust enforcement push when companies...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska state senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stove, food — and message of support
LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s...
Kearney Hub
One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden tries to connect
WASHINGTON — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes...
Kearney Hub
Americans among dead in Seoul; Supreme Court takes up affirmative action; concerns following Pelosi attack | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people, including two Americans, during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend. The man accused of attacking House...
Kearney Hub
Filmmaker fears losing hope if DACA thrown out
LOS ANGELES — Under a string of golden street lights, the directions roll off Jorge Xolalpa's tongue interchangeably in English and Spanish as he paces the sidewalk with a cameraman by his side. The actors don’t miss a beat, and crewmembers prop lighting on top of a nearby dumpster...
