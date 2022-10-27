Read full article on original website
Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money […]
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
Do I need my ID to vote in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to confirm what identification will work on Election Day.
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
Drug task force seizes multiple drugs traveling on W.Va. roads
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Governors’ Border Strike Force, signed by 26 governors, including Gov. Justice, in April 2022, successfully seized several pounds of multiple drugs traveling on West Virginia roadways. In total, the force seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.06 ounces of heroin, 23.99 pounds of marijuana,...
Pennsylvania court sentences man to 20 years in prison for multi-million-dollar nationwide Ponzi scheme
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania court has sentenced a New York man to 240 months in prison for a nationwide investment fraud scheme. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that a judge sentenced Perry Santillo, 42, of Rochester, to the statutory maximum sentence.
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
West Virginia State Senator supports Amendment 1
(WTRF) – Voters across the Mountain State will be faced with a number of crucial decisions in this upcoming election. In fact, four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution are currently on the ballot. Amendment 1, it it passes, would restore impeachment power to the legislature. That power was taken away back in 2018 during […]
Beckley attorney says he plans to sue delegate, West Virginia Legislature
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley lawyer on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said he plans to sue a Fayette County delegate for sexual harassment, on behalf of a client. Attorney Stephen New said he also plans to file a 30-day notice with the State of West Virginia, warning the state and its insurance carriers of a […]
Would West Virginia Amendment 2 affect my 2022 personal property taxes?
If passed, West Virginia's Amendment 2 would give the State Legislature the authority to pass legislation cutting car tax as well as taxes on vehicles and equipment for businesses.
Abert alert canceled, 2 children found safe
UPDATE: The state police say the 2 children have been found. State police in Pennsylvania have issued an amber alert for 2 missing children. Police are looking for two boys, Ammon Long, 5, and Ezekial Long, 4. State police say the boys were abducted by Kenneth Smith. He is described as: 5 feet 5 inches […]
Weigh in: Are you voting for or against West Virginia Amendment 2?
Amendment 2 is one of the most heated election topics in West Virginia this year. Here's your chance to tell us what you think.
‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority
MADISON – Jim Butcher greeted the Boone-Madison librarians as he checked out his fifth book in two days. The four he picked up the previous day were for pleasure, but the one today was research: a theological book he hoped would inform his sermons at Madison Baptist, where he’s a pastor.
What do purple fence posts mean in West Virginia?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.
