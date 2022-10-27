ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Metro News

Man convicted in WV of filing false tax returns, obtaining millions in refunds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A guilty verdict has been handed down for the leader of an international conspiracy who filed false U.S. tax returns and obtained millions of dollars in refunds. West Virginians were among those who had their identities stolen and false returns filed in their names, according to...
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Do I need my ID to vote in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kayla Griffin remembers driving home from her Kent State University dorm in 2008 to vote for the first time. But as a frequent election flyer 14 years later, the Ohio director for national voting rights organization All Voting is Local still has to occasionally check the secretary of state’s website to confirm what identification will work on Election Day.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states

(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
IOWA STATE
WDTV

Drug task force seizes multiple drugs traveling on W.Va. roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Governors’ Border Strike Force, signed by 26 governors, including Gov. Justice, in April 2022, successfully seized several pounds of multiple drugs traveling on West Virginia roadways. In total, the force seized 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.06 ounces of heroin, 23.99 pounds of marijuana,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year – what many agencies consider “cold cases”.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Senator supports Amendment 1

(WTRF) – Voters across the Mountain State will be faced with a number of crucial decisions in this upcoming election. In fact, four amendments to the West Virginia Constitution are currently on the ballot. Amendment 1, it it passes, would restore impeachment power to the legislature. That power was taken away back in 2018 during […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Abert alert canceled, 2 children found safe

UPDATE: The state police say the 2 children have been found. State police in Pennsylvania have issued an amber alert for 2 missing children. Police are looking for two boys, Ammon Long, 5, and Ezekial Long, 4. State police say the boys were abducted by Kenneth Smith. He is described as: 5 feet 5 inches […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

