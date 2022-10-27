Read full article on original website
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
Man charged for hit-and-run in Morgantown that happened last year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after a hit-and-run that happened in Morgantown more than a year ago. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wiley Street and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 around 3:20 a.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries, according to a criminal complaint.
Man charged with seriously injuring another man in Morgantown hit-and-run
A man has been charged after he allegedly left a man laying in the road from a hit-and-run accident in Morgantown.
Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
West Virginia man accused of killing, throwing neighbor’s dog over hill pleads guilty
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia man was in court Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw the canine over a hill. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, Brooke County pleaded guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals. Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 […]
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in thefts at a local gym. The man pictured below stole several items at Planet Fitness in Bridgeport on Oct. 26 at around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Authorities said...
Shots reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported Sunday morning on High Street in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
Shots fired report under investigation in downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino
PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
Florida woman gets felony charge in West Virginia for marijuana, THC cookies
A Florida woman was charged after troopers found marijuana and THC cookies while performing a traffic stop in Marion County.
West Virginia woman charged in relation to brutal Fairmont murder
A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan in Fairmont.
State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Allegheny County
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have released information about an officer-involved shooting in Fawn Township, Allegheny County. Kittanning troopers encountered a subject in the area of Shamrock Lane in Fawn who presented a firearm Monday, according to the report. The armed subject failed to obey commands and the...
Nutter Fort begins restoring public basketball court
The town of Nutter Fort posted an update on one of its most recent projects: a new basketball court.
Morgantown apartment building set for demolition after devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Part of a Morgantown apartment complex torched by a massive fire will soon be demolished. 14 people lost their homes back in July when an apartment building at the Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown caught fire. The fire took multiple departments several hours to put out.
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground
Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 charged in Greene County 911 investigation appear in court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people charged in connection with an investigation into Greene County 911 were in court Thursday.Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes work or worked in management for Greene County Emergency Management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.They were originally charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and obstructing the administration of law in connection with the investigation of the 2020 death of Diana Kronk.On Thursday, a district...
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
Investigators: 2 people flown to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle crash in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Fayette County, investigators say. Dispatchers say police, medics and firefighters were called to the intersection of West Blake Avenue and Route 119 (Memorial Boulevard) in Connellsville Township at around 2:37 p.m. on Saturday.
