Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged for hit-and-run in Morgantown that happened last year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after a hit-and-run that happened in Morgantown more than a year ago. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wiley Street and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 around 3:20 a.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in thefts at a local gym. The man pictured below stole several items at Planet Fitness in Bridgeport on Oct. 26 at around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Authorities said...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Shots fired report under investigation in downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
PENN HILLS, PA
Shore News Network

Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground

Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

3 charged in Greene County 911 investigation appear in court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people charged in connection with an investigation into Greene County 911 were in court Thursday.Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes work or worked in management for Greene County Emergency Management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.They were originally charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and obstructing the administration of law in connection with the investigation of the 2020 death of Diana Kronk.On Thursday, a district...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

