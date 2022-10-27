Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Lieutenant Governor visits Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s one of the many final campaign stops throughout Kansas this week, for Lieutenant Governor David Toland. “We got tremendous momentum, we’re seeing it across the state. Huge crowds, like came here tonight to downtown Pittsburg. And we’re seeing that in Kansas City, Wichita, Salina, all over the state and so, it’s been a great reception,” said Lt. Gov. David Toland, (D) Kansas.
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
KYTV
Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
koamnewsnow.com
Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
Multiple crashes cripple I-44 traffic east of Fidelity
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon reports of a tractor trailer and vehicle crash near I-44 19.6 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Sarcoxie Fire responded to crashes. Google Maps initial crash screenshot. M&M Wrecker are working to remove the large crash. Then following...
fourstateshomepage.com
Advanced voting in Crawford County underway
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Crawford County gave people the chance to cast their ballots before election day. Advanced voting is underway across the state of Kansas ahead of the November 8th election. Today Crawford County set up booths inside the Homer Cole Senior Citizen’s Center in Pittsburg. Many voters...
fourstateshomepage.com
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” a success in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Nearly 500 pounds of prescription drugs are now in safe hands. Throughout the day on Saturday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Galena Police Department participated in “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”. It’s an opportunity for the community to safely get...
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 41, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
KHBS
Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous
ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
SE Kansas Mining History preserved through donations: Page 618 Walking Dragline
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas Tourism announced this week that Miners Hall Museum will receive $337,500 to help preserve an important piece of SE Kansas Coal Mining History. The grant goes toward relocating and renovating a Page 618 Walking Dragline, which is a unique piece of coal mining machinery that was used to dig for coal in Cherokee County. Courtesy...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Grove hayride crash victim upgraded to stable condition, family says
GROVE, Okla. – The medical condition of a 12-year-old Grove girl injured in a hayride accident has been upgraded. Vinalee Follmuth just celebrated her birthday Wednesday. On Saturday, the Grove sixth-grade student was involved in a hayride accident and is currently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to a Go Fund Me account established by Follmuth’s family and friends.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 10/29/22
Most of the Four States will be dry this weekend but a few isolated showers are possible today for Southeast Kansas. This will mainly be for Galena and Pittsburg. It will be cool for the weekend but warmer weather returns next week. There is a low that’s making its way...
carthagenewsonline.com
St Luke’s Nursing Center hires Shaffer as Administrator
CARTHAGE, Mo. — St. Luke’s Nursing Center is pleased to announce new executive leadership for the 50-year-old nonprofit healthcare provider located in Carthage, Missouri. Dee M. Shaffer, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) has been appointed as the Licensed Administrator of St. Luke’s Nursing Center by the facility’s Board of Directors. She takes over the helm of this long-standing Skilled Nursing Facility/Assisted Living Facility and brings with her decades of healthcare experience in both Kansas and Missouri.
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
fourstateshomepage.com
Shooting clay pigeons for a good cause
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Some clay pigeons flew through the skies all for a good cause today. More than 80 shooters came out to the “Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center” in Wyandotte for the annual “Clays for a Cause” fundraiser. The tournament raises money...
Comments / 0