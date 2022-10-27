ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, MO

KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Lieutenant Governor visits Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It’s one of the many final campaign stops throughout Kansas this week, for Lieutenant Governor David Toland. “We got tremendous momentum, we’re seeing it across the state. Huge crowds, like came here tonight to downtown Pittsburg. And we’re seeing that in Kansas City, Wichita, Salina, all over the state and so, it’s been a great reception,” said Lt. Gov. David Toland, (D) Kansas.
PITTSBURG, KS
KYTV

Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
AURORA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Multiple crashes cripple I-44 traffic east of Fidelity

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon reports of a tractor trailer and vehicle crash near I-44 19.6 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Sarcoxie Fire responded to crashes. Google Maps initial crash screenshot. M&M Wrecker are working to remove the large crash. Then following...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Advanced voting in Crawford County underway

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Crawford County gave people the chance to cast their ballots before election day. Advanced voting is underway across the state of Kansas ahead of the November 8th election. Today Crawford County set up booths inside the Homer Cole Senior Citizen’s Center in Pittsburg. Many voters...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 41, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
CARTHAGE, MO
KHBS

Residents say recently completed Rogers intersection is too dangerous

ROGERS, Ark. — Residents are speaking out about what they’re calling an extremely dangerous intersection in Benton County, an intersection that was recently improved. “It’s a huge safety concern, and it really increases the risk of my family or my loved ones or friends to get in a car accident," said Bentonville resident Aaron Harley.
ROGERS, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SE Kansas Mining History preserved through donations: Page 618 Walking Dragline

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Kansas Tourism announced this week that Miners Hall Museum will receive $337,500 to help preserve an important piece of SE Kansas Coal Mining History. The grant goes toward relocating and renovating a Page 618 Walking Dragline, which is a unique piece of coal mining machinery that was used to dig for coal in Cherokee County. Courtesy...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Grove hayride crash victim upgraded to stable condition, family says

GROVE, Okla. – The medical condition of a 12-year-old Grove girl injured in a hayride accident has been upgraded. Vinalee Follmuth just celebrated her birthday Wednesday. On Saturday, the Grove sixth-grade student was involved in a hayride accident and is currently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to a Go Fund Me account established by Follmuth’s family and friends.
GROVE, OK
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 10/29/22

Most of the Four States will be dry this weekend but a few isolated showers are possible today for Southeast Kansas. This will mainly be for Galena and Pittsburg. It will be cool for the weekend but warmer weather returns next week. There is a low that’s making its way...
GALENA, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

St Luke’s Nursing Center hires Shaffer as Administrator

CARTHAGE, Mo. — St. Luke’s Nursing Center is pleased to announce new executive leadership for the 50-year-old nonprofit healthcare provider located in Carthage, Missouri. Dee M. Shaffer, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) has been appointed as the Licensed Administrator of St. Luke’s Nursing Center by the facility’s Board of Directors. She takes over the helm of this long-standing Skilled Nursing Facility/Assisted Living Facility and brings with her decades of healthcare experience in both Kansas and Missouri.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Shooting clay pigeons for a good cause

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Some clay pigeons flew through the skies all for a good cause today. More than 80 shooters came out to the “Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center” in Wyandotte for the annual “Clays for a Cause” fundraiser. The tournament raises money...
WYANDOTTE, OK

