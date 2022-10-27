Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Man found not guilty in fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
A man has been found not guilty in the fatal shooting of another man in Newport news back in 2020.
WAVY News 10
2 drive-by shootings involving kids in Chesapeake under investigation
Police in Chesapeake are trying to figure out if two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TRv58J. 2 drive-by shootings involving kids in Chesapeake …. Police in Chesapeake are trying to figure out if two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related. Read...
Man in VB sentenced to 6 months after Little Debbie food wrappers lead to arrest
A man in Virginia Beach has been sentenced to around 6 months behind bars after a trail of Little Debbie food wrappers led to his arrest late this summer.
Hampton man accuses Norfolk police officers of retaliation in federal lawsuit
Brandon Williams is suing multiple officers and the City of Norfolk for almost $4.6 million after he says officers falsely reported a September 2020 car accident after realizing Williams had provided evidence that another officer lied on the stand regarding a previous misdemeanor trespassing charge.
WAVY News 10
60-plus shell casings found after Portsmouth shooting that left 1 dead
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last month that left one man dead and another severely injured. Avery Peoples was apprehended on October 16 and charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, among other crimes.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph Street
Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/portsmouth-police-investigating-homicide-on-randolph-street/. Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph …. Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/portsmouth-police-investigating-homicide-on-randolph-street/. William & Mary professors measure segregation of …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Hampton...
Teens injured after shooting on Acorn Street in Chesapeake
One teen was taken to the local hospital with serious injuries.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police investigating burglary at Salvation Army
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Oct. 27. The burglary occurred at the Salvation Army in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road. Police responded to the scene at 10:25 a.m. The investigation determined the suspect cut two locks...
WAVY News 10
Missing Smithfield man found dead
A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. Read more: https://bit.ly/3NmTaln. A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. Read more: https://bit.ly/3NmTaln. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays from Oct. 21. Nathan Epstein looks at the top plays...
Woman found dead on 36th St in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a woman was found dead in Newport News over the weekend.
Three-year-old grazed by bullet on Farmer Lane in Chesapeake
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach
Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach. Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in …. Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach. Affordable Care Act subsidies expanded in 2023; open …. When Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act earlier this year, subsidies extended...
VB father, daughter plead guilty to charges in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection
A father and daughter from Virginia Beach have pleaded guilty in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WAVY News 10
Nightingale lands on I-64 in Hampton after fiery crash
A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U819F8. Nightingale lands on I-64 in Hampton after fiery …. A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U819F8. Friday...
WAVY News 10
Police looking for missing Franklin teen
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old teen has been reported missing, according to the Franklin Police Department. Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. of Franklin was last seen by family at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 when he was dropped off in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments. Everette was...
Man arrested after auto-pedestrian crash on Waterside Dr. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 9:19 p.m. at the intersection of Waterside Drive and Atlantic Street.
WAVY News 10
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Rt. 671 in Southampton
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man involved in a crash in Southampton County Saturday afternoon has died. The sheriff’s office confirmed there was a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Route 671 (General Thomas Highway) near Cross Keys Road, in Newsoms. They got the call about the crash around 1:30 p.m.
WAVY News 10
Nightingale called after truck hits camper, catches fire after running off I-64 in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. just west of the LaSalle Avenue exit and closed all eastbound lanes. Virginia State Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a...
WAVY News 10
Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program begins Nov. 1
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
Traffic Blog (Oct. 31 – Nov. 6): Full Midtown Tunnel closure, Dominion Energy traffic impacts and more
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of October 31 through November 4. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get […]
