Norfolk, VA

2 drive-by shootings involving kids in Chesapeake under investigation

Police in Chesapeake are trying to figure out if two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
60-plus shell casings found after Portsmouth shooting that left 1 dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last month that left one man dead and another severely injured. Avery Peoples was apprehended on October 16 and charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, among other crimes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph Street

Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Hampton Police investigating burglary at Salvation Army

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Oct. 27. The burglary occurred at the Salvation Army in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road. Police responded to the scene at 10:25 a.m. The investigation determined the suspect cut two locks...
HAMPTON, VA
Missing Smithfield man found dead

A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police.
SMITHFIELD, VA
Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach

Motorcyclist involved in crash on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Nightingale lands on I-64 in Hampton after fiery crash

A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon.
HAMPTON, VA
Police looking for missing Franklin teen

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old teen has been reported missing, according to the Franklin Police Department. Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. of Franklin was last seen by family at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 when he was dropped off in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments. Everette was...
FRANKLIN, VA
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Rt. 671 in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man involved in a crash in Southampton County Saturday afternoon has died. The sheriff’s office confirmed there was a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Route 671 (General Thomas Highway) near Cross Keys Road, in Newsoms. They got the call about the crash around 1:30 p.m.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program begins Nov. 1

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

