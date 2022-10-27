ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Veteran Benefit Fair in Grayling Connects Vets to Resources

By Katie Birecki
 4 days ago

Northern Michigan veterans were able to explore benefits available to them at the Northern Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair in Grayling.

Sixty-four vendors were there to speak on everything from education and healthcare to employment.

Their resources were there for both veterans and their family members.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency said they were excited about the turn out this year.

“In northern Michigan, we have a really patriotic community and have a dense veteran population,” said Veterans Engagement Officer Ryan Sanderson. “It’s good to see a great turnout.”

Sanderson said it’s important for veterans to know about the resources available to them.

“All these services that are always provided, and they’re always available on the internet,” Sanderson said. “But if you don’t have these opportunities available face to face, they’re not going to know about it.”

The event was also hosted by Crawford County Veterans Affairs and Grayling American Legion Post #106.

