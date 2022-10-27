MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.

