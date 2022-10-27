Read full article on original website
Mobile Witches Ride flies through downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just in time for Halloween -- the witches are back!. “Lee: Are you a good witch or a bad witch? -- Michael Presley: I’m a very good witch -- but I can be bad (laughs).”. And from the good witch -- to her archnemesis. “I’m...
Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday: What you need to know
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, and fun for everyone – the Greater Gulf State Fair is back for the 2022 season. Here’s what you need to know: The fair will operate from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The gates for the fair Friday will open at 4 p.m. On Weekdays […]
NAS Pensacola Blue Angels gearing up for Homecoming Air Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Blue Angels are back, and performing their special Homecoming performance at NAS, the first appearance since 2019. NAS Pensacola is pleased to announce the NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show on November 11-12, 2022, with the theme of “100 Years of Carrier Aviation”. This event provides the opportunity for NAS Pensacola to showcase the work they perform daily, in a world-class air show, all while visiting the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” and the home of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels!
Rain showers could dampen Halloween plans from Great Lakes, Ohio Valley to East Coast
The same low-pressure system that spawned a regional tornado outbreak along the central Gulf Coast on Saturday will slide eastward Monday and Tuesday, and that could lead to an unsettled Halloween from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley to parts of the East Coast.
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
Launch Entertainment to open 2nd Alabama location in Foley
Get ready for more fun than you’ll know what to do with—Launch Entertainment Trampoline Park is coming to Foley in 2023. Want the details? Read on. If you haven’t heard of Launch Entertainment, it’s a family entertainment center that offers tons of attractions. While its main draw is its wall-to-wall trampolines for hours of bouncing fun and tumbling practice, it also features bowling, laser tag, an arcade and a full restaurant and bar.
Pet of the Week: Jackie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer Greene with the City of Mobile Animal Services joined us this morning, with our pet of the week, Jackie!. If you’re interested in meeting Jackie, you can find her at:. City of Mobile Animal Shelter. 855 Owens Street. Mobile, AL 36604. Dog adoption fees...
Saraland boy is ‘King of the Road’ for Halloween
SARALAND, Ala (WKRG) — When 4-year-old Brantley Finch of Saraland goes trick or treating this year, he’s King of the Road. “It was a complete surprise for him, so it was cool. He was very happy,” said Brantley’s mother, Katlyn Finch. Using cardboard, paint, foam posters, wood, fishing lines, lights, coke bottles and aluminum foil, […]
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama
Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is prevalent here as well! Let's take a look at some delicious Mexican restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
NWS Mobile confirms at least 6 tornadoes in southern Alabama from weekend storms
The National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed at least 6 tornadoes in southern Alabama from the storms that moved through Saturday, October 28, 2022. Surveys are still ongoing and we will add to this web page as more official reports are released.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
Local family captures tornado on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
A taste of nostalgia at Remember When Sweet Shop in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Halloween is almost here and that got us to thinking about candy! On a search for candy makers in Pensacola, we found a candy store that’s also a trip down memory lane. Tucked in between Navy Boulevard’s many antique stores stands another throwback to an earlier time: the Remember When Sweet Shop. It’s as much about memories as it is about candy, says owner Ellen Bridges.
Calm coconut needs a forever home
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year small boxer mix named Coconut. The owners had an illness in the family and could no longer keep her.
HELP OUT: Thanksgiving food boxing event draws volunteers helping those in need
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Prodisee Pantry relies on the helping hands of hundreds of volunteers of all ages to pre-package 1,500 Thanksgiving Feast Fixings boxes for distribution to Baldwin County families in need in the month of November. This is a fun family morning when our Baldwin County...
Orange Beach's Intracoastal Waterway boat launch opens
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The $19M Intracoastal Waterway boat launch in Orange Beach opened Friday. After several delays due to weather and Hurricane Ian, the city was finally able to hold its grand reveal. This project has been 16 months in the making. "Truly this is going to...
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Halloween events in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Dozens of fall festivals and trick-or-treating opportunities are available in southeast Mississippi during Halloween weekend. Trick-or-treat hours for the towns in George and Greene counties are: Leakesville – Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Participating homes and businesses to be posted by Main Street Leakesville Organization) Lucedale – Monday, Oct. 31, […]
Family left with broken bones, destroyed home after tornado swept through Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is not too much left of Joanne Valinsky and her son 13-year-old son Bobby’s home along County Road. It was destroyed during Saturday’s EF-1 Tornado. “We were all in the house when the alert went off on the phone,” said Valinsky. “By the time I got halfway through the […]
Watch the trailer for ‘The Jesus Revolution,’ upcoming movie filmed in Mobile
Do you see anyone you know, or any places you recognize, in the trailer for the upcoming film “The Jesus Revolution?”. If you reside in the Mobile area, it’s quite possible you do. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Jon Erwin, a filmmaker with roots in Birmingham. Though most of the story is set in California, most of the project was filmed in the Mobile area, using local extras. Filming wrapped earlier this year, and it’s due to hit the screen in 2023.
