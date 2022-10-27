Read full article on original website
Carl Westfall
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Carl Lawrence Westfall (also known as Pudge, Flucky or Chief) on September 23, 2022. Carl was born to Ruby Edna Davis and Carl Lorraine Westfall on December 23, 1938 in Santa Maria, California. He lived most of his elementary school years in Santa Maria, attended middle school in Carpinteria and High School in Santa Barbara. In 1957, he graduated from Santa Barbara High School.
Rent’s Too High: Santa Barbara Tenants Share Rental Horror Stories at Courthouse
There’s nothing spookier than rent in Santa Barbara. At least that’s according to one of the many handmade signs on display during the Rent’s Too High Tenants Rally held over Halloween weekend in front of the Santa Barbara Courthouse, where area residents feeling the squeeze from rising rents shared their own horror stories to help spread awareness of a growing housing crisis in the city.
Santa Barbara Continues Coronavirus Sewage Surveillance
Now that so much testing for COVID-19 is done through home kits and cannot be officially tracked through lab reports, the presence of the virus in wastewater has become an important indicator of its presence in the Santa Barbara community. Since the earliest days of the pandemic, the city’s wastewater...
Third Annual Witches’ Paddle Brings Toil and Trouble to Santa Barbara Harbor
It was the third annual Witches’ Paddle for Team Paddle Santa Barbara (https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/456290) who cast their broomsticks aside for the day in favor of boarding these SUPs — all in the name of a great cause, the Santa Barbara Foodbank ShareHouse. Learn more about Foodbank ShareHouse here. Support...
Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy Available to Help Goleta Businesses Prevent Burglaries￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, October 31, 2022 – The City of Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy (CRD) is now available to provide free assessments to Goleta businesses to help deter burglaries. Goleta business owners can book an appointment with CRD Ehren Rauch to receive an onsite inspection and personalized tips. Deputy Rauch will come to your business and provide tips on what the business can do to improve employee safety and prepare against burglaries and robberies.
Tesla Driver Gets Stuck in Carpinteria Salt Marsh
A Tesla went into the drink sometime in the past 24 hours, as what looks to be a white Model Y was found in the Carpinteria Salt Marsh early this morning. First reported at the Twitter profile of JohnPalminteriNews, which had a busy 24 hours of Halloween events, injury accidents, and witches stand-up paddling in the Santa Barbara Harbor, ad-lib speculators wondered on a potential new venture by Elon Musk into self-driving submarines.
Santa Barbara Wine Auction Grows into Weekend Affair
Though Direct Relief might be the fifth-largest charity in the United States (according to Forbes Magazine), that doesn’t mean the Goleta-based nonprofit never endured lean times. In speaking about next weekend’s Santa Barbara Wine Auction, Direct Relief’s vice president Heather Bennett explained, “[Winemakers] Jim Clendenen and Frank Ostini started this connection between the Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation and what was then Direct Relief International, and they helped us pay the bills when we really needed the support.”
Update on Removal of Last Two Oil Piers at Haskell’s Beach
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The work to remove the pier and caisson structures, known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2, at Haskell’s Beach is going well and is on schedule to be completed by early next year. At the end of August, the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta began the work which will up to six months to complete. Sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations, but the beach will remain open otherwise.
Creeks, Trash, Storm Water, Riparian Habitat: Goleta Wants Your List
Goleta’s Creek and Watershed plan languished in the city’s 2006 General Plan, unfulfilled and unloved, until a new City Council majority was voted in, said Stuart Kasdin, one of the councilmembers who took office in 2016. “I was looking through the mandates we were supposed to follow up on,” Kasdin said, “and the butterfly preserve had been set aside and ignored, and the creeks plan was another one.” The new council spent about $250,000 to work up a plan — “The pictures of animals crossing the creeks at night are really something,” Kasdin said, darting off on an enthusiastic tangent — and finished it in 2019.
Goleta to Narrow Hollister Avenue with Paint
Despite the concern of many letter writers that reducing Hollister Avenue from four to two lanes would produce a “nightmare,” the Goleta City Council approved the interim striping proposal on Thursday night unanimously, to applause from the speakers who attended in support. The concept to slow vehicle traffic through Old Town and increase safety and bicycle traffic has long been in the works as a tree-planting and hard-scape altering project. Fiscal realities and other upcoming construction work resulted in the “interim” idea to simply paint lines in the street to engineer a single vehicle and bike lane in each direction, a center median, and back-in angled parking on the north side. Parking remains parallel on the south side, and both sides are restricted to 90 minutes of free parking. The cost is currently $1.18 million, and painting should begin in summer 2023.
Mary Louise Mendoza
Mary Louise Mendoza, beloved mother, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in 1933 and lived to be 89 years old. Mary was the daughter of Daniel and Elisa Mendoza from Santa Barbara, California. She loved the...
Support for Measure B
I write in support of Goleta’s Measure B which if approved would increase our sales tax by one percent, or a penny on the dollar, to renovate the 100-year-old Community Center and to improve roads and other infrastructure. I realize that due to a 100-year pandemic economic slowdown we are facing increased prices which has put pressure on everyone’s budget, but this minor request to increase the sales tax would help with the Goleta budget.
The Heart and Mind of a Child
Imagine a teacher telling her students 2+2=5, or a physics teacher telling students there is no law of gravity, or a biology teacher telling students it is possible to change your genotype. Schools are places where students are taught the truth; 2+2=4, falling objects obey the law of gravity, and...
Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival is Back
After a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival is back for its fifth year, with a packed lineup of 13 fantastic movies in just five days, November 2-6. This carefully hand-picked selection of films celebrates Jewish culture and community, and will be accompanied by an opening night reception, a number of expert panel discussions, and a musical performance by blues artist Saul Kaye.
Have a Safe and Fun Halloween
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Police Department is dedicated to keeping the community safe. On Halloween, we ask those operating vehicles to drive extra cautiously, especially in residential neighborhoods where children may be trick-or-treating. If you are drinking alcoholic beverages, have...
Flamenco Santa Barbara Presents Navajita Plateá
Flamenco Santa Barbara presents Noches de Bohemia & Friends, a one-of-a-kind show featuring Latin Grammy Award–winning flamenco group Navajita Plateá, made up of vocalist Idelfonso de los Reyes (“Pelé”) and guitarist Francisco Carrasco (“Curro”). The duo, who has made some of the best-selling modern flamenco songs of all time, will be taking the stage at the Lobero Theatre on Friday, November 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Happy Halloween from the ‘Indy’!
Here’s hoping you didn’t carve your pumpkins too soon — but if you did, Zach Gill has a fun ballad for the spooky, mushy mess that might be on your doorstep from his Pianos on State Halloween performance a few weeks back. Happy Halloween from the Santa...
Preview: ‘Miss You Like Hell’ at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage
Beatriz and her teenage daughter, Olivia, embark on a cross-country road trip in Miss You Like Hell, a new musical produced by Out of the Box Theatre Company, directed by Samantha Eve. This mother and daughter duo haven’t seen each other in several years, and their already tenuous relationship is further burdened by Beatriz’s undocumented status and impending deportation. With book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also wrote the book for In the Heights, and the Pulitzer Prize–winning play Water by the Spoonful) and music by folk-rock artist Erin McKeown, Miss You Like Hell is a tour through America that celebrates love, diversity, and the unification of families — whether their separation is due to physical or emotional distance.
