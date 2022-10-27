ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Falconers’ hawks take flight again to manage Portland’s crows

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtQ8O_0ipHQ00e00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Walk along the streets of downtown Portland at night in October and you might see someone in a vest that says “Crow Patrol.”

These four to five people, along with their hawks, are doing exactly as the vest says: patrolling downtown Portland for crows.

Kort Clayton, owner of Integrated Avian Solutions said as the nights grow longer and the days get colder, crows throughout the city of Portland flock to downtown where they find it easier to see at night thanks to the many street lights.

Unredacted report show how feds collected extensive information on Portland protesters in 2020

“There’s lots of trees. They’re comfortable. They have a lot of history coming into that location, so that’s where they want to be and that’s not where we allow them to be,” Clayton said.

This is the sixth year Integrated Avian Solutions has worked with the city of Portland to use birds of prey to move the crows around. The company focuses on a 72-block radius that’s centered around Pioneer Courthouse Square. The falconers work four nights a week from October through April.

Clayton estimates about 15,000 crows come to downtown Portland every night to roost. These native birds don’t cause much harm, but they do make a mess.

They poop everywhere.

“When they come in at dark and don’t leave until sunrise, you have the result of all their daily intake splashed all over the sidewalk and the streets,” he said.

And when that daily intake comes out, it doesn’t just land on flat surfaces. It gets on street signs, bus stops, benches, cars parked on the curb — and even people’s heads.

Judge revokes $77K fine against Rene Gonzalez’s campaign over downtown office space

Businesses and other downtown entities are responsible for cleaning up the fecal matter left behind by murders of crows and that gets expensive.

Since Integrated Avian Solutions started working with the city six years ago, Clayton said he’s helped save people thousands of dollars in cleanup costs.

Downtown Portland Clean & Safe , the agency that provides cleaning and security services downtown, said the crows create issues with cleanliness and sanitation.

“In the past, we have power washed and even have used a device called ‘The Poopmaster-2000’ to attempt to keep the sidewalks, rails, benches and street furnishings clean,” said Katie Mongue, senior director of strategic communications for Portland Business Alliance.

To encourage the crows to not stay in one place too long, Clayton and his team use Harris hawks to fly around between the downtown buildings. They’ll release the hawks when they find a concentration of crows in trees or on a building. The hawk doesn’t fly at the crows or chase them and doesn’t try to catch them. Simply releasing the hawk and allowing it to fly near the crows is enough to motivate them to move to another area.

“We just create that really unpleasant presence for them and they move away from that,” Clayton said.

Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far

The falconers allow their birds to wander around from building to building downtown and they always return to their handler in search of a treat. Some hawks are trained to follow a laser point and can therefore be directed to specific areas.

Integrated Avian Solutions will continue to follow the crows until they clear out their 72-block radius.

Clayton said Tom McCall Waterfront Park is a great place to push the crows to because it’s still well-lit, but the effects of crow poop in a park aren’t nearly as severe as they are near the buildings.

For decades, raptors have been used to manage nuisance birds like pigeons, starlings and seagulls, but using them to usher around crows in an urban area was a novel idea created in Portland, Clayton said.

Since Portland adopted the method, Integrated Avian Solutions has expanded its services to other west coast towns like Sacramento, Hanford and Madera in California. Clayton said he contracts with falconers wherever he can find them.

Mongue said hiring Integrated Avian Solutions has been very effective for the last six years. She said using hawks to move the crows around has limited their impact and their droppings on humans in the urban core.

Jennifer Lawrence advocates for Portland charter reform in new campaign video

“Our crow abatement program is a great example of thinking outside the box and looking for alternative solutions to common problems,” Mongue said.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. Downtown Portland Clean & Safe and Integrated Avian Solutions will host an urban falconry demonstration. The public is invited to attend to see how the trained hawks assist with the abatement of roosting crows.

Integrated Avian Solutions will give a presentation and answer questions at 6 p.m. and those in attendance can see the demonstration at 640 p.m. The presentation will take place at 900 SW 5th Ave. at the fountain in front of The Standard Insurance Center.

Families and children are invited to attend and bird-themed treats will be provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Halloween in Oregon: Plenty of candy, costumes, rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A soggy forecast is expected for Halloween as the ghouls and ghosts even run for cover. A plume of moisture, which is below a weak atmospheric river category, will be transitioning south overnight Sunday. This will bring the steady rain to Portland by the morning commute. We won’t beat any records with this event, but it’s definitely going to be rainy. This will be enough to alter the Halloween costumes, too. Have a rain jacket available.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
OREGON STATE
piolog.com

Portlander anti-umbrella sentiment guards against hazards, full hands

There is nothing that makes you stick out more in Portland than an umbrella. In the land of people who take pride in being different, you could walk down the street naked and still not be as weird as the guy holding an umbrella. Here is a list of reasons why holding an umbrella in Portland makes you look like a loser.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to WW’s Endorsement of Rene Gonzalez

Last week, WW released its endorsements in 40 contested election contests on the November ballot, as well as 14 ballot measures. One of our decisions, however, vacuumed up all the oxygen: an endorsement of challenger Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Many longtime readers expressed feelings of betrayal. Two days later, Hardesty’s own campaign was fundraising on the outrage generated by WW’s endorsement of her opponent. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon

Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
SALEM, OR
PLANetizen

Portland, Sacramento Propose Banning Camping Citywide

In a housing brief on Next City, Roshan Abraham outlines two proposals aimed at further criminalizing homelessness in Portland, Oregon and Sacramento. The two cities are poised to ban sleeping on public streets if two proposals are approved by Portland’s city council and Sacramento voters. The Portland proposal calls...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy