Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
Elon Musk says Tesla delivered fewer cars in Q3 than it made because there weren't enough trains, carriers, and boats to transport them
Elon Musk said a shortage of carriers, trains, and boats affected Tesla's ability to deliver vehicles. Musk made the comments during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call Wednesday. He added that the company was working to "smooth out its deliveries." Elon Musk said a shortage of auto carriers, trains, and boats has...
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Ford teases next-gen EVs as it bids farewell to an ICE staple
Ford Motor Company executives teased the arrival of the automaker’s next-generation electric vehicle projects as it bid farewell to the Ford Fiesta, a staple vehicle in its ICE unit. Ford Model e Europe unit director Martin Sander shared today that the automaker would eliminate the Ford Fiesta from its...
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?
You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero
Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
Loophole allows auto dealers to secretly sell customers defective cars – how to avoid getting ripped off
A LAW that forbids car dealerships from selling new cars with open safety recalls has a loophole that doesn't apply to used cars, allowing auto dealers to rip off and endanger drivers. Used car dealerships have taken advantage of this loophole because it means they aren't required to tell consumers...
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade
When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla offering Autopilot Camera Upgrades to owners with FSD capability
Tesla is offering Autopilot camera upgrades to owners who have Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability and early production cameras. The offer comes right before Tesla’s wide release of FSD. According to an email shared with Teslarati, Tesla is offering complimentary Autopilot Camera upgrades. To avail of the offer, Tesla owners...
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
German tuning company gives the Tesla Model 3 Performance a much more aggressive look
The drivetrains of modern electric cars are known to be extremely sophisticated systems that even some of the most competent tuners do not necessarily want to tinker with. Although this makes performance-focused tuning almost impossible, popular EVs like the Tesla Model 3 can still be customized with certain aftermarket parts that can bring some visual changes to one of the best-selling EVs on the planet.
