ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)

Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
msn.com

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
teslarati.com

Ford teases next-gen EVs as it bids farewell to an ICE staple

Ford Motor Company executives teased the arrival of the automaker’s next-generation electric vehicle projects as it bid farewell to the Ford Fiesta, a staple vehicle in its ICE unit. Ford Model e Europe unit director Martin Sander shared today that the automaker would eliminate the Ford Fiesta from its...
Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Model 3 pulls 35 miles of extra range after its LFP battery charge display drops to zero

Half of Tesla's new vehicles now come with LFP batteries thanks to the bestselling Model 3 and Model Y. Those phosphate packs offer lower energy density and shorter ranges than their performance nickel-laden counterparts in the Model S/X. Elon Musk is on record saying that this is not that big of a deal as the LFP chemistry allows the battery to be charged to 100% with much less degradation potential than the more expensive nickel-cobalt units.
torquenews.com

Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
Autoblog

Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
ConsumerAffairs

Recalls to fix headlight issues go back at least a decade

When you think about it, the headlights are pretty important equipment on a car or truck. But in recent years, consumers have complained about illumination problems and automakers have had to issue numerous recalls to address various problems. As we reported in September, Subaru recalled 188,397 model year 2017-2019 Imprezas....
teslarati.com

Tesla offering Autopilot Camera Upgrades to owners with FSD capability

Tesla is offering Autopilot camera upgrades to owners who have Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability and early production cameras. The offer comes right before Tesla’s wide release of FSD. According to an email shared with Teslarati, Tesla is offering complimentary Autopilot Camera upgrades. To avail of the offer, Tesla owners...
notebookcheck.net

German tuning company gives the Tesla Model 3 Performance a much more aggressive look

The drivetrains of modern electric cars are known to be extremely sophisticated systems that even some of the most competent tuners do not necessarily want to tinker with. Although this makes performance-focused tuning almost impossible, popular EVs like the Tesla Model 3 can still be customized with certain aftermarket parts that can bring some visual changes to one of the best-selling EVs on the planet.
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy