ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation

WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors struggle again, lose to Pistons

Seven games into the 2022-23 season, it’s too early for the Warriors to sound alarms. It’s not too early for them to wonder how long they will keep hitting the snooze button while waiting for the arrival of their defensive teeth and their offensive rhythm. With a 128-114...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Why Warriors' defensive communication has been lacking

Defense, once again, is a point of concern for the Warriors, six games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Before Golden State's game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the inconsistent defensive effort so far. "You have to be in sync...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA takes away 76ers 2023, 2024 second-round picks for tampering with Tucker, House

Would the 76ers do it all again? Yes. Or, at least, probably. Ask us again in June. After a four-month investigation, the league announced that it has rescinded the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft (2023) and the following one (2024). The investigation found “that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kareem Hunt “down for whatever” as trade deadline approaches

Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped his team to a 32-13 win over the Bengals on Monday night and then turned his attention to whether it might have been his final game with the team. Hunt requested a trade this summer and his name has remained a subject of trade...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
NBC Sports

NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players

There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

The true miracle of Jalen Hurts

There are NFL franchises that spend decades trying to find an elite young franchise quarterback. It’s the hardest thing in football. Trying to figure out how a 21- or 22-year-old college kid is going to handle a ton of money, moving to a new city, the inevitable media and fan criticism, learning a complex offense, dealing with blitzes he’s never seen, a new coaching staff … there’s a reason so many young quarterbacks don’t pan out. It’s almost impossible to figure this stuff out.
NBC Sports

Broncos and Jaguars play an ugly first half in London

The Broncos and Jaguars are not doing a great job of helping the NFL increase its overseas fan base. Today’s game in London has been ugly throughout the first half, with the Jaguars taking a 10-7 lead in a game full of penalties and mistakes. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Must-see 52-second JP sequence highlights huge third quarter

There was a Poole Party going on in Little Caesars Arena. Golden State was down by 19 points in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday -- and then it turned into the "Jordan Poole game." The young Warriors guard took matters into his own hands, scoring 12...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy