Would the 76ers do it all again? Yes. Or, at least, probably. Ask us again in June. After a four-month investigation, the league announced that it has rescinded the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft (2023) and the following one (2024). The investigation found “that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO