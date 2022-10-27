Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
Three questions entering Suns-Rockets matchup as Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain
The Phoenix Suns (4-1) face the Houston Rockets (1-5) Sunday at 6 p.m., at Footprint Center in the h of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Sunday's game: ...
Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pistons Game
Steph Curry thinks he will play in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History
On Friday night, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan scored his 20,000th career point.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
NBC Sports
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors struggle again, lose to Pistons
Seven games into the 2022-23 season, it’s too early for the Warriors to sound alarms. It’s not too early for them to wonder how long they will keep hitting the snooze button while waiting for the arrival of their defensive teeth and their offensive rhythm. With a 128-114...
NBC Sports
Why Warriors' defensive communication has been lacking
Defense, once again, is a point of concern for the Warriors, six games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Before Golden State's game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the inconsistent defensive effort so far. "You have to be in sync...
NBC Sports
NBA takes away 76ers 2023, 2024 second-round picks for tampering with Tucker, House
Would the 76ers do it all again? Yes. Or, at least, probably. Ask us again in June. After a four-month investigation, the league announced that it has rescinded the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft (2023) and the following one (2024). The investigation found “that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt “down for whatever” as trade deadline approaches
Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped his team to a 32-13 win over the Bengals on Monday night and then turned his attention to whether it might have been his final game with the team. Hunt requested a trade this summer and his name has remained a subject of trade...
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
NBC Sports
The true miracle of Jalen Hurts
There are NFL franchises that spend decades trying to find an elite young franchise quarterback. It’s the hardest thing in football. Trying to figure out how a 21- or 22-year-old college kid is going to handle a ton of money, moving to a new city, the inevitable media and fan criticism, learning a complex offense, dealing with blitzes he’s never seen, a new coaching staff … there’s a reason so many young quarterbacks don’t pan out. It’s almost impossible to figure this stuff out.
NBC Sports
Spurs’ Primo says he is stepping away to deal with mental health issue
It was an out-of-the-blue announcement, the San Antonio Spurs waiving Josh Primo, the No.12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a rising star with the team. Primo released a statement to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN saying he needed the break for his mental health. “I know that you all...
NBC Sports
Broncos and Jaguars play an ugly first half in London
The Broncos and Jaguars are not doing a great job of helping the NFL increase its overseas fan base. Today’s game in London has been ugly throughout the first half, with the Jaguars taking a 10-7 lead in a game full of penalties and mistakes. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
NBC Sports
Must-see 52-second JP sequence highlights huge third quarter
There was a Poole Party going on in Little Caesars Arena. Golden State was down by 19 points in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday -- and then it turned into the "Jordan Poole game." The young Warriors guard took matters into his own hands, scoring 12...
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
