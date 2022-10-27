Read full article on original website
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
Interview With the Vampire: Could Rashid Really Be a Major Novel Character in Disguise?
AMC's Interview With the Vampire is nearing the end of its first season and as the season moves towards its conclusion, fans of both the adaptation and Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series of novels have been trying to figure out how some of the various pieces of the puzzle come together — particularly when it comes to one specific character, Rashid. Played by Assad Zaman, Rashid is a character that doesn't appear in Rice's Interview With the Vampire novel, but is very present in the AMC series, serving as Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) companion in the present day. Now, with just two episodes left in the first season (one if you consider that Episode 6 is already available for AMC+ subscribers ahead of its broadcast premiere on Sunday, November 6th), fans have even more questions than ever about this mysterious figure that is so fiercely protective of Louis — so much so that some even think that he could be a major novel character in disguise.
James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale
Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Begins Filming in the UK
Andor is currently in the midst of its first season on Disney+, and it's not the only Star Wars series fans have to look forward to. The long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is debuting in February, and the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is also coming soon. Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew with Jude Law have started production, and they're not the only ones. The slate of upcoming live-action shows will also include The Acolyte, which has begun production in the UK. The Acolyte hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll.
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
HBO Max Is Losing More Movies in November
To say that HBO Max has been in the middle of a challenging period would be an understatement. The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery has drastically changed the streaming plans designed by the previous regime, axing entire movies that have already been filmed and removing existing original content from HBO Max in effort to save on taxes. The removals have been tough on subscribers, and unfortunately even more titles are preparing to exit the streamer in November.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"
The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."
HBO Max Adding One of the Best Christmas Movies Just in Time for the Holidays
Movie fans have spent the month of October binging through spooky horror titles in anticipation for Halloween. Once November arrives, and Halloween is behind us, a lot of folks will immediately start turning their attention to the holidays. A lot of the various Christmas classics are easy to find on streaming services, especially with so many on Disney+. At the start of November, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time is being added to HBO Max, making it easy to track down this holiday season.
Evil Dead Rise: First Look at Sequel Unleashed
What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a look at one of the most beloved horror series of all time? Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new look at Evil Dead Rise, a new film set in the world of The Evil Dead, and starring a whole new batch of beautiful young people facing off with Deadites...this time in the city, rather than in the country as with almost every previous iteration of the franchise. This installment comes following Ash vs. the Evil Dead, a TV series that brought Bruce Campbell back to the series, and was greenlit after failed attempts to make a follow-up that would have tied together the stories of 1992's Army of Darkness and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead.
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
Doctor Who Reveals Up-Close Look at David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor Costume
Last week, Doctor Who fans were stunned and thrilled when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into not Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor as they had expected, but instead David Tennant who had previously starred as the Tenth Doctor. Now, with Tennant set for a stint as the Fourteenth Doctor before Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor arrives, the iconic series has revealed a new, up close look at Tennant's costume along with that of Donna Noble for the upcoming Doctor Who specials.
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
