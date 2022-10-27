Read full article on original website
New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor
A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Interview With the Vampire: Could Rashid Really Be a Major Novel Character in Disguise?
AMC's Interview With the Vampire is nearing the end of its first season and as the season moves towards its conclusion, fans of both the adaptation and Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series of novels have been trying to figure out how some of the various pieces of the puzzle come together — particularly when it comes to one specific character, Rashid. Played by Assad Zaman, Rashid is a character that doesn't appear in Rice's Interview With the Vampire novel, but is very present in the AMC series, serving as Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) companion in the present day. Now, with just two episodes left in the first season (one if you consider that Episode 6 is already available for AMC+ subscribers ahead of its broadcast premiere on Sunday, November 6th), fans have even more questions than ever about this mysterious figure that is so fiercely protective of Louis — so much so that some even think that he could be a major novel character in disguise.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Begins Filming in the UK
Andor is currently in the midst of its first season on Disney+, and it's not the only Star Wars series fans have to look forward to. The long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is debuting in February, and the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is also coming soon. Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew with Jude Law have started production, and they're not the only ones. The slate of upcoming live-action shows will also include The Acolyte, which has begun production in the UK. The Acolyte hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll.
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
New CBS Series Moving to Paramount+ in the Middle of Its First Season
CBS's reality dating show The Real Love Boat is making a major change halfway through its first season. Beginning with the series' fifth episode on November 2nd, The Real Love Boat will now air exclusively on Paramount+, Variety reports. The first four episodes are already streaming on the platform. The series had previously been airing Wednesdays on CBS.
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Review: An Introduction to a Changed Xadia
It's been three years since The Dragon Prince hit Netflix with its third season, and the world inside and outside of Xadia has changed significantly in many ways since then. Following the end of the third season, it was announced by Wonderstorm that Netflix would be picking the series up for four more seasons. This would allow The Dragon Prince to tell a full seven saga long story over the course of its run, and that has made the wait for each new season all the more interesting as now we are going to get to see the planned saga unfold in full.
WandaVision and The Marvels Writer Reportedly Joins Agatha: Coven of Chaos Spinoff
The band is getting back together. A new listing on the Writers Guild of America site says Marvel writer Megan McDonnell has joined the writing staff of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. With WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm of the spin-off, McDonnell is the fourth writer from WandaVision to join the staff of Agatha. McDonnell joins Peter Cameron, Laura Donney, and Cameron Squires as scribes who've made the jump from WandaVision to Coven of Chaos. McDonnell also handled scripting duties on Nia DaCosta's upcoming The Marvels.
HBO Max Is Losing More Movies in November
To say that HBO Max has been in the middle of a challenging period would be an understatement. The new leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery has drastically changed the streaming plans designed by the previous regime, axing entire movies that have already been filmed and removing existing original content from HBO Max in effort to save on taxes. The removals have been tough on subscribers, and unfortunately even more titles are preparing to exit the streamer in November.
WWE Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Another Former SmackDown Superstar
Fans who tuned into last night's episode of WWE SmackDown were surprised to see Emma make her return to the company after five years, and a new report suggests that the company is interested in bringing back another star to the women's division. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is interested in bringing back "several" women who were previously in WWE, including Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell). Nox didn't get much of a chance on the main roster before she was among the extensive releases over the past two years, so it would be amazing to see her get an actual run on Raw or SmackDown.
Xbox Boss Teases "Big Update" for PC
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has recently teased that a major new update for the Xbox app on PC will be coming in the near future. Over the past couple of years, Xbox as a company has continued to invest heavily in the PC space. Not only has this included bringing all first-party Xbox titles to PC in addition to consoles, but also creating a PC-specific version of Xbox Game Pass. And while it remains to be seen how Xbox looks to evolve when it comes to PC next, it looks like we should be learning more soon enough.
HBO Max Adding One of the Best Christmas Movies Just in Time for the Holidays
Movie fans have spent the month of October binging through spooky horror titles in anticipation for Halloween. Once November arrives, and Halloween is behind us, a lot of folks will immediately start turning their attention to the holidays. A lot of the various Christmas classics are easy to find on streaming services, especially with so many on Disney+. At the start of November, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time is being added to HBO Max, making it easy to track down this holiday season.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO
HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Creator Discusses Possibility of a Spin-Off Following the Finale
Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be ending its long running manga series with its next big chapter, and the creator behind the series has opened up about the potential spin-off rumors following the manga's big ending! Aka Akasaka's romantic comedy manga series first began its run with Shueisha's Miracle Jump (then Weekly Young Jump) magazine back in 2015, and over 280 chapters later the series will finally be coming to an end. But for as many characters that fans have loved to see, it's hard to accept that this might be the end. It might even be the same for the creator too.
WWE and AEW Stars Reunite for Sheamus' Wedding Photo, Seth Rollins Reveals New Look
During last night's SmackDown Michael Cole revealed that Sheamus was recovering from the painful attack by The Bloodline last week and thus will miss some time on WWE TV. While that is the kayfabe reason for his absence, the real reason is that Sheamus was taking time away to get married to his now wife Isabella, and a host of WWE and AEW stars gathered to celebrate their friend's big day. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Miro, CJ Perry, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sara Amato all took a photo together, which you can find below, and you can also see Rollins' new look. Congratulations to the amazing couple!
Evil Dead Rise: First Look at Sequel Unleashed
What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a look at one of the most beloved horror series of all time? Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new look at Evil Dead Rise, a new film set in the world of The Evil Dead, and starring a whole new batch of beautiful young people facing off with Deadites...this time in the city, rather than in the country as with almost every previous iteration of the franchise. This installment comes following Ash vs. the Evil Dead, a TV series that brought Bruce Campbell back to the series, and was greenlit after failed attempts to make a follow-up that would have tied together the stories of 1992's Army of Darkness and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead.
