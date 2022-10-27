Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Senate Democrat wants national security investigation of Saudi Arabia’s role in Elon Musk-Twitter deal
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy is calling on the federal government to investigate national security concerns raised by Saudi Arabia’s role in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal helped Musk finance the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by rolling over his existing $1.9...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk
As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween — including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
KTVZ
Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what’s expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight. Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes, which are intended to cool the worst inflation in four decades but are also raising the risk of a recession. At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed’s latest meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Doing so would give officials time to assess the impact of the hikes.
KTVZ
Florida has made a right turn since 2020. These four factors explain the change
In the final week before Election Day, the two most recent US presidents will hold rallies in Florida, where a seismic political shift currently underway may alter the national political map in the years to come. President Joe Biden lands Tuesday in South Florida to campaign for Democrats here. Donald...
KTVZ
‘I was acting like a traitor’; second cooperating Oath Keeper testifies in sedition trial
Graydon Young, the first Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy in connection to January 6, 2021, told a jury Monday in the trial of five alleged leaders of the far-right group that after the 2020 election, he and other members believed the US government was covering up election fraud and the militia needed to act.
KTVZ
A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates
When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That’s the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they’re receiving is “reply hazy, try again.”. What’s happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
KTVZ
5 things to know for November 1: Ukraine, Paul Pelosi, Mississippi, Trump, Seoul
With the holiday travel surge right around the corner, some pilots are intensifying their push for better pay by insisting they will strike unless they get a new contract. Some Delta pilots say their contract is years out of date, while pilots at other airlines — especially regional carriers — have already negotiated substantial pay bumps amid crew and staffing shortages.
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “These elections are (a choice) between the future and the past. So go out and vote today for our children’s future, for our country’s future,” Lapid said after voting in the upscale Tel Aviv neighborhood where he lives. Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.
KTVZ
Iran is preparing to send additional weapons including ballistic missiles to Russia to use in Ukraine, western officials say
Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program told CNN. The shipment is being closely monitored because it...
Comments / 0