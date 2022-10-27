ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

5 things to know for Oct. 31: Midterms, Brazil, South Korea, Supreme Court, Elon Musk

As trick-or-treaters gear up for their candy-collecting adventures tonight, safety is a top priority for parents and authorities alike. A number of states are imposing extra measures to protect young ones from harm this Halloween — including having law enforcement conduct home checks on offenders who are banned from having contact with children and barring them from decorating their homes, leaving lights on, or answering their doors.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what’s expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight. Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes, which are intended to cool the worst inflation in four decades but are also raising the risk of a recession. At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed’s latest meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Doing so would give officials time to assess the impact of the hikes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

A spooky forecast for the future of interest rates

When will central banks stop raising interest rates? That’s the multi-trillion dollar question that has Wall Street analysts wearing wrist braces from shaking their Magic 8 Balls so hard. Unfortunately, the answer they’re receiving is “reply hazy, try again.”. What’s happening: Last week, European Central Bank officials...
KTVZ

5 things to know for November 1: Ukraine, Paul Pelosi, Mississippi, Trump, Seoul

With the holiday travel surge right around the corner, some pilots are intensifying their push for better pay by insisting they will strike unless they get a new contract. Some Delta pilots say their contract is years out of date, while pilots at other airlines — especially regional carriers — have already negotiated substantial pay bumps amid crew and staffing shortages.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “These elections are (a choice) between the future and the past. So go out and vote today for our children’s future, for our country’s future,” Lapid said after voting in the upscale Tel Aviv neighborhood where he lives. Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.

