L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Louis Vuitton's Tambour 20th Anniversary Capsule Exhibit to Black on the Block's Halloween Festival and More

4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval canceled for 3rd year, but other celebrations still expected
West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be happening for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."
40+ Restaurants Where You Can Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in LA & SoCal
This Thanksgiving, let someone else do the cooking with delicious dining out and takeout options from some of LA’s best restaurants and grocery stores. And while these restaurants aren’t necessarily spots where your kids can run around while you eat, these make our list of best family-friendly restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the LA area. Of course, if you’re not (mentally) prepared for a sit-down dinner with the kids, check out our list of reheat feasts at home with family—we’ve got you covered from turkey and yams to potatoes and pie. Make as little, or as much, as you want. The best part? Besides not being stuck cooking in the kitchen all day, you’ll be supporting local restaurants, too! So sit back, slip into those stretchy pants, and get ready to make this the best turkey day yet with a Thanksgiving dinner reservation or Thanksgiving take away meal in Los Angeles. PS: This is a great way to save your energy for the season’s next big to-do—finding a Christmas tree in LA!
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
Jessica tries pan de muerto at La Monarca Bakery in Hollywood
Jessica recently visited a La Monarca Bakery and Cafe and got to try some of their seasonal treats. The Hollywood location has a beautiful ofrenda set up in time for Día de los Muertos. Jessica also got to see how the bakery makes a traditional pan de muerto. For...
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off with rich culture and spirit
Saturday kicked off a full day of events and festivities that brought out dozens of guests.
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday
The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
Body of dead female found under Fourth Street Bridge
Police are investigating the discovery of a human body under the Fourth Street Bridge in Downtown Los Angeles. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the female body was discovered at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday evening, under the Fourth Street Bridge at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue. Los Angeles Police Department officers reported that there were no visible injuries on the body, which was nude when found. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.The age and identity of the female were not immediately known, though she was expected to be in her 60s.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
New Mixed-Use Building On Wilshire to Provide 71 Units Of Housing: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside. * Westside Home Featured On ‘million Dollar Listing’ Gets Price Reduction. * New Mixed-Use Building On Wilshire Providing 71 Units Of Housing. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. Sponsored by Shann Silver.
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Places To Dine In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems the Times agrees as three local spots made their 2022 Restaurant List of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on it. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from...
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Glendora Drive at around 10:40 a.m.
Redondo Beach residents denounce racist Halloween flyer posted in neighborhood
Redondo Beach residents were shocked to find racist flyers saying certain trick-or-treaters were not welcome."It was kind of gut-wrenching because the content was very explicit," said resident Peter K. While on a stroll Sunday, Peter found the racist flyer among the festive Halloween decorations in his Redondo Beach neighborhood on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane. The handout, which was posted on a telephone pole, reads "due to the massive influx of Black people into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy." "I think it's just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not...
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach.
4 sickened including 1 in critical condition after gas release at Los Angeles airport
LOS ANGELES — Four workers have been sickened including one in critical condition, after a carbon dioxide release Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Monday, according to KTLA. According to The Associated Press, spokesperson Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department...
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
Introducing R.G. Kane, a Rising L.A. Womenswear Label With an Unstuffy, Boho-Inspired Take on Timeless Fashion
A couple of years ago, if you had asked Robert Kane, 31-year-old son of womenswear designer Karen Kane, whether he'd follow in his mother's footsteps, the answer would've been no. Be that as it may, the pull of the fashion industry was too strong. When he realized he wasn't interested in anything he was studying, the L.A. native enrolled in Parsons School of Design. After earning his BFA and designing for several labels in L.A. and New York, he set out — just like his mom did in 1979 — to launch his namesake high-end women's apparel label R.G. Kane.
