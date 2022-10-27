L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Louis Vuitton's Tambour 20th Anniversary Capsule Exhibit to Black on the Block's Halloween Festival and More

This Thanksgiving, let someone else do the cooking with delicious dining out and takeout options from some of LA’s best restaurants and grocery stores. And while these restaurants aren’t necessarily spots where your kids can run around while you eat, these make our list of best family-friendly restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the LA area. Of course, if you’re not (mentally) prepared for a sit-down dinner with the kids, check out our list of reheat feasts at home with family—we’ve got you covered from turkey and yams to potatoes and pie. Make as little, or as much, as you want. The best part? Besides not being stuck cooking in the kitchen all day, you’ll be supporting local restaurants, too! So sit back, slip into those stretchy pants, and get ready to make this the best turkey day yet with a Thanksgiving dinner reservation or Thanksgiving take away meal in Los Angeles. PS: This is a great way to save your energy for the season’s next big to-do—finding a Christmas tree in LA!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO