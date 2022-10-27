Jeezy Invades Detroit In “Put The Minks Down” Music Video

Jeezy has released the official music video for the 42 Dugg -assisted track “Put The Minks Down.” While the latter does not make an appearance, The Snowman invades the midwestern city for a showcase of street luxury.

Directed by Detroit rapper Payroll Giovanni who appears next to Jeezy, the bossed-up song calls for “big steppers only.” The Atlanta rapper rides down Fenkell Ave with local support from an excited crowd.

“Rolled out the red carpet for my dog,” wrote Payroll Giovanni on Instagram , sharing a clip from the visual. “we shot a scene right in between Rj crib & the White House, u had to been around to know why them 2 cribs legendary.”

Jeezy speaks on stage during REVOLT Summit x AT&T 2021 at 787 Windsor on November 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The J.U.S.T.I.C.E League-produced track is featured on Jeezy’s latest offering SNOFALL , his Gangsta Grillz mixtape hosted by DJ Drama and Don Cannon. In addition to 42 Dugg, the project features verses Lil Durk, EST Gee, and production from Helluva, Cool & Dre, D. Rich, and more.

“I’m never gonna be the person to try to tell people what they should do. I just know what I been through, and I know it wasn’t easy,” the rapper shared with Billboard about working with and mentoring his younger collaborators.

Jeezy and EST Gee perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I know there were times I wished there was somebody I could call — but they wouldn’t understand my position, because they’re not from the streets and not doing what I’m doing now. I got a wealth of knowledge and wisdom when it comes to that. I hate when they see me and go, ‘OG.’ Nah, ain’t nothing original about gangsta, don’t call me that. Big homie wanna see you win more than he has won. OG gonna put you on some dummy missions”

Check out the SNOFALL project below and watch the video for “Put The Minks Down” above.