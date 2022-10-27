ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jeezy Invades Detroit In “Put The Minks Down” Music Video

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Jeezy has released the official music video for the 42 Dugg -assisted track “Put The Minks Down.” While the latter does not make an appearance, The Snowman invades the midwestern city for a showcase of street luxury.

Directed by Detroit rapper Payroll Giovanni who appears next to Jeezy, the bossed-up song calls for “big steppers only.” The Atlanta rapper rides down Fenkell Ave with local support from an excited crowd.

More from VIBE.com

“Rolled out the red carpet for my dog,” wrote Payroll Giovanni on Instagram , sharing a clip from the visual. “we shot a scene right in between Rj crib & the White House, u had to been around to know why them 2 cribs legendary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0phn_0ipHObkO00
Jeezy speaks on stage during REVOLT Summit x AT&T 2021 at 787 Windsor on November 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Related Story

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They're "The Realest" At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The J.U.S.T.I.C.E League-produced track is featured on Jeezy’s latest offering SNOFALL , his Gangsta Grillz mixtape hosted by DJ Drama and Don Cannon. In addition to 42 Dugg, the project features verses Lil Durk, EST Gee, and production from Helluva, Cool & Dre, D. Rich, and more.

“I’m never gonna be the person to try to tell people what they should do. I just know what I been through, and I know it wasn’t easy,” the rapper shared with Billboard about working with and mentoring his younger collaborators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EB8nj_0ipHObkO00
Jeezy and EST Gee perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I know there were times I wished there was somebody I could call — but they wouldn’t understand my position, because they’re not from the streets and not doing what I’m doing now. I got a wealth of knowledge and wisdom when it comes to that. I hate when they see me and go, ‘OG.’ Nah, ain’t nothing original about gangsta, don’t call me that. Big homie wanna see you win more than he has won. OG gonna put you on some dummy missions”

Check out the SNOFALL project below and watch the video for “Put The Minks Down” above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram

Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
SAN DIEGO, CA
musictimes.com

Coolio REAL Cause of Death? Friends Believe This Led to Rapper's Passing

Coolio's manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed that the rapper died on Wednesday at the age of 59. Details about his cause of death were not made available to the public, but Los Angeles Fire Department's Capt. Erik Scott said that firefighters and paramedics were called to the 2900 block of South Chesapeake Ave. after receiving reports about a medical emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Kirk Franklin Addresses Rumor That He And Plies Are The Same Person

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are joining forces to help victims of Hurricane Ian. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin addressed the hilarious online rumor that the two are the same person. With Yee by his side, Franklin called Plies on FaceTime and said, “I am not...
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Watch: See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball. Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun. The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party. In the photos, Adonis could...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner

Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
musictimes.com

Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons Dating? Pair Seen Soft Launching On Instagram

It is no secret that Yo Gotti has a huge crush on reality star Angela Simmons-he even namedropped her in his hit song "Down In The DM" back in 2015. But it seems like Simmons finally gave the rapper a chance many years later, as they were spotted together in a club last month, and the socialite was even rapping "Down In The DM!"
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown

Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Left Speechless By GloRilla's Birthday Gifts: 'Now You My Woman'

Cardi B and GloRilla have developed quite the friendship since the Bronx rap star shouted her out, and now they’re exchanging gifts. On Friday (October 14), Cardi shared a video on Instagram of her and GloRilla having a studio session when the Memphis native surprised her new bestie with some new jewelry for her 30th birthday — including a Patek Phillipe watch.
Vibe

Vibe

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy