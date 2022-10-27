Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Whiskey Festival DTLA 2022
On August 19, Los Angeles magazine hosted the 7th annual Whiskey Festival at The Bloc in Downtown Los Angeles. Guests sipped on 20 premium whiskies while enjoying experiences that complemented the bespoke environment including craft cocktails from Maker’s Mark and Basil Hayden, refreshing Mountain Valley Spring Water, complimentary tote bags provided by Downtown Center BID, […] The post Whiskey Festival DTLA 2022 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
40+ Restaurants Where You Can Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in LA & SoCal
This Thanksgiving, let someone else do the cooking with delicious dining out and takeout options from some of LA’s best restaurants and grocery stores. And while these restaurants aren’t necessarily spots where your kids can run around while you eat, these make our list of best family-friendly restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the LA area. Of course, if you’re not (mentally) prepared for a sit-down dinner with the kids, check out our list of reheat feasts at home with family—we’ve got you covered from turkey and yams to potatoes and pie. Make as little, or as much, as you want. The best part? Besides not being stuck cooking in the kitchen all day, you’ll be supporting local restaurants, too! So sit back, slip into those stretchy pants, and get ready to make this the best turkey day yet with a Thanksgiving dinner reservation or Thanksgiving take away meal in Los Angeles. PS: This is a great way to save your energy for the season’s next big to-do—finding a Christmas tree in LA!
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
KTLA.com
Downey’s Day of the Dead Art Festival returns
Downey’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Art Festival returns to the city with live music, food and much more to honor those who have passed. Jason Chacon and Lee Wade joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect from this free event. Visit the event’s...
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Redondo Beach residents denounce racist Halloween flyer posted in neighborhood
Redondo Beach residents were shocked to find racist flyers saying certain trick-or-treaters were not welcome."It was kind of gut-wrenching because the content was very explicit," said resident Peter K. While on a stroll Sunday, Peter found the racist flyer among the festive Halloween decorations in his Redondo Beach neighborhood on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane. The handout, which was posted on a telephone pole, reads "due to the massive influx of Black people into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy." "I think it's just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not...
Great LA Restaurants You Didn’t Realize Serve Lunch
Weekday lunches are so habitual it’s easy to forget you don’t have to be eating from the nearest place with a pre-made salad section. It’s even easier to forget about the great LA restaurants that also happen to serve lunch. So let’s change that. From Korean BBQ to excellent pizza and affordable omakase, here are 16 spots that’ll make your midday meal so much better.
KTLA.com
Jessica tries pan de muerto at La Monarca Bakery in Hollywood
Jessica recently visited a La Monarca Bakery and Cafe and got to try some of their seasonal treats. The Hollywood location has a beautiful ofrenda set up in time for Día de los Muertos. Jessica also got to see how the bakery makes a traditional pan de muerto. For...
In Just 2 Weeks, 223K Applied For Section 8 Housing In Los Angeles
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
matadornetwork.com
These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles
When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
whatnowlosangeles.com
The Dinghy Deli Opening in Redondo Beach Pier by Year-End
A brand new restaurant called The Dinghy Deli is looking to debut at the pier in Redondo Beach, located at 160 International Boardwalk. The new eatery will join several other restaurants already on the pier, including El Cinco De Mayo, A Fish & Friends, Kona Koffee Company, Pier Bakery & Churros, and more. Owner Rashel Mereness tells What Now Los Angeles she hopes to open the new business with Randy Lafaye and Jose Raygoza by the end of 2022. Mereness was unable to provide any additional details. Based on the name, customers can likely expect a variety of sandwiches and other grab-and-go options.
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday
The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
splashmags.com
Vienna Pastry – Grand Re-Opening of a Beloved Bakery in Los Angeles – Cakes, Cookies, and Pastries Galore
The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.
theevreport.com
Pre-orders for Mullen FIVE Electric-SUV Crossover Exceed Expectations
BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that the Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” EV Crossover Tour which began on Thursday (Nov. 27), in Pasadena, California, is off to a great start with first-day reservations exceeding expectations and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. The overall magnitude of Mullen FIVE pre-orders, leading up to and during the Pasadena event has quadrupled in volume.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
longbeachlocalnews.com
MemorialCare Medical Group Unveils New Spring Street OB/GYN Office with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
LONG BEACH, CA – On Friday, Oct. 28, MemorialCare Medical Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new OB/GYN office in Long Beach on Spring Street. MemorialCare executives, local government officials, and several Long Beach community leaders were in attendance of the ceremony. Eileen Tovar,...
Comments / 0