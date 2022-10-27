ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Magazine

Whiskey Festival DTLA 2022

On August 19, Los Angeles magazine hosted the 7th annual Whiskey Festival at The Bloc in Downtown Los Angeles. Guests sipped on 20 premium whiskies while enjoying experiences that complemented the bespoke environment including craft cocktails from Maker’s Mark and Basil Hayden, refreshing Mountain Valley Spring Water, complimentary tote bags provided by Downtown Center BID, […] The post Whiskey Festival DTLA 2022 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

40+ Restaurants Where You Can Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in LA & SoCal

This Thanksgiving, let someone else do the cooking with delicious dining out and takeout options from some of LA’s best restaurants and grocery stores. And while these restaurants aren’t necessarily spots where your kids can run around while you eat, these make our list of best family-friendly restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the LA area. Of course, if you’re not (mentally) prepared for a sit-down dinner with the kids, check out our list of reheat feasts at home with family—we’ve got you covered from turkey and yams to potatoes and pie. Make as little, or as much, as you want. The best part? Besides not being stuck cooking in the kitchen all day, you’ll be supporting local restaurants, too! So sit back, slip into those stretchy pants, and get ready to make this the best turkey day yet with a Thanksgiving dinner reservation or Thanksgiving take away meal in Los Angeles. PS: This is a great way to save your energy for the season’s next big to-do—finding a Christmas tree in LA!
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Downey’s Day of the Dead Art Festival returns

Downey’s ninth annual Day of the Dead Art Festival returns to the city with live music, food and much more to honor those who have passed. Jason Chacon and Lee Wade joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect from this free event. Visit the event’s...
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Redondo Beach residents denounce racist Halloween flyer posted in neighborhood

Redondo Beach residents were shocked to find racist flyers saying certain trick-or-treaters were not welcome."It was kind of gut-wrenching because the content was very explicit," said resident Peter K. While on a stroll Sunday, Peter found the racist flyer among the festive Halloween decorations in his Redondo Beach neighborhood on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane. The handout, which was posted on a telephone pole, reads "due to the massive influx of Black people into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy." "I think it's just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
The Infatuation

Great LA Restaurants You Didn’t Realize Serve Lunch

Weekday lunches are so habitual it’s easy to forget you don’t have to be eating from the nearest place with a pre-made salad section. It’s even easier to forget about the great LA restaurants that also happen to serve lunch. So let’s change that. From Korean BBQ to excellent pizza and affordable omakase, here are 16 spots that’ll make your midday meal so much better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles

When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

The Dinghy Deli Opening in Redondo Beach Pier by Year-End

A brand new restaurant called The Dinghy Deli is looking to debut at the pier in Redondo Beach, located at 160 International Boardwalk. The new eatery will join several other restaurants already on the pier, including El Cinco De Mayo, A Fish & Friends, Kona Koffee Company, Pier Bakery & Churros, and more. Owner Rashel Mereness tells What Now Los Angeles she hopes to open the new business with Randy Lafaye and Jose Raygoza by the end of 2022. Mereness was unable to provide any additional details. Based on the name, customers can likely expect a variety of sandwiches and other grab-and-go options.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday

The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theevreport.com

Pre-orders for Mullen FIVE Electric-SUV Crossover Exceed Expectations

BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that the Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” EV Crossover Tour which began on Thursday (Nov. 27), in Pasadena, California, is off to a great start with first-day reservations exceeding expectations and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. The overall magnitude of Mullen FIVE pre-orders, leading up to and during the Pasadena event has quadrupled in volume.
PASADENA, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

