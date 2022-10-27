Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Walk your pup to save seal pups in Brigantine, NJ
BRIGANTINE — Walk your dog and save the seals!. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine is hosting The Pup Strut, dogs lending a paw to help seal pups on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 17th Street and the beach from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $25 per...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
Hammonton, NJ Is ‘The Capital of The World’ For This Superfood
Once again, a city in New Jersey is world renown for a product that they produce and provide each and every year to delighted consumers. Hammonton, New Jersey is “The Blueberry Capital of The World.”. The New Jersey blueberry season for this superfood is from mid-to-late June, with the...
PA Man Walking on Atlantic City Expressway Struck and Killed
Why was a man walking in the middle of the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night?. NJ State Police don't know or aren't saying yet, but it was a fatal mistake. 28-year-old Donte Horton from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, October 29th, according to NJ.com.
Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
Bon appétit … Atlantic City Food Truck Opens At ‘The Walk’
I’m a huge fan of a high quality food truck. They’re just wonderful and are capable of preparing and serving fantastic meals. Here’s a fine example of this concept that has just opened in Atlantic City. Yesterday, Friday, October 28, 2022, the “We Are AC Food Truck”...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Glassboro-Camden Line reaches next stop on its long journey to construction
A light rail project connecting Glassboro to Camden is moving forward to the pre-engineering and design phase, but it’s still unknown when the project would be completed.
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently, a lot of people are noticing. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." With a few basic photoshop skills and you can create...
‘Innovation Center’ opens in Atlantic City, NJ to cash in on $1B esports industry
ATLANTIC CITY — A new operation along the boardwalk at Stockton University aims to help pave a path for the city and the state toward becoming a leader in the industry of competitive video gaming. The Esports Innovation Center launched operations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October, as experts...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
Halloween cocktails are being served at this spot in Atlantic City, NJ
Let’s face it, Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore. Sure, trick-or-treating (or in some towns, “trunk or treating”) is still alive and well, but college students and adults have started having fun with Halloween, too. So what better way to celebrate spooky season than with...
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Loaded Gun, Heroin
Officials in Atlantic City say a man is facing charges after being arrested with a loaded gun and heroin. The scene unfolded around 10:45 this past Saturday night, October 29th, when officers were called to South Carolina and Baltic Avenues for a report of a man with a gun. Officer...
downbeach.com
Planning board enthusiastically approves Ventnor Plaza variances
VENTNOR – “Congratulations, it’s a boy and a girl,” Planning Board chairman Jay Cooke said after the board voted unanimously Oct. 24 to approve three variances for Ventnor Plaza shopping center owner Mark Greco of MLG Realty, LLC of Turnersville to begin revitalizing the city’s gateway area on Wellington Avenue.
Residents Displaced By Substantial Galloway, NJ Structure Fire
Galloway Township Councilman Tom Bassford was on the scene at a substantial fire in Galloway Township, that took place on the overnight hours. Here are the facts as shared by Bassford, who is also a former Mayor of Galloway Township. “There was an overnight fire in Galloway Township at Apache...
AC Board of Education Signs 5-Year Lease To Pay Exorbitant $$$
Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin has confirmed that the AC BOE has signed a 5-year lease to rent office space for the Atlantic City Public Schools central administration offices. According to Devlin, the 5-year deal will cost the taxpayers of Atlantic City more than $ 700,000 per-year....
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0