Illinois State men's basketball kicked off the Ryan Pedon era with a lopsided 84-49 win over Pedon's alma mater Wooster Sunday at Redbird Arena. "It was great to be out there, first and foremost. Great to be out there competing with a group of guys that I love competing with," Pedon said. "I thought there were some really good things that happened tonight and some good things that we can build on. I think there's plenty of things that we're going to have to get better at as well."

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO