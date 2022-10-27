Read full article on original website
whbc.com
WEEK 2 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS: You’ll find them HERE
These games are set for Friday, November 4th. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
ashlandsource.com
Fab Four: Crestview, Loudonville, Hillsdale & Northwestern advance to 2nd round of playoffs
ASHLAND — Four area teams were left standing after the opening round of the playoffs and two of them will be at home for Round Two. Crestview and Northwestern will host second-round games, while Loudonville and Hillsdale will hit the road for this weekend’s regional quarterfinals.
extrainningsoftball.com
From a City Park to Turf: Ashland Gets a Facelift
Many small schools around the nation struggle with adequate playing facilities, and until recently, that certainly rang true for the Ashland University softball team. In a dedication ceremony held at the end of September, program supporters and alumni from near and far reunited to celebrate a new home for Ashland Softball – the brand-new Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark Complex.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from opening week of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament kicked off Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs began on Friday night. The playoffs run through the state...
ashlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Bellaire roars to big win over Northmor
Bellaire controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-27 win against Northmor in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 29. Bellaire darted in front of Northmor 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
ashlandsource.com
No. 6 Ashland suffers first loss of season at Hillsdale
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon. Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.
Missing: Billy Bays
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland’s Big Band & All That Jazz Society features Knowlton on Nov. 7
ASHLAND -- Ashland’s Big Band & All That Jazz Society will present the music of Ashland’s Kelly Knowlton on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Knowlton will present a program of great jazz standards and favorites. Assisting her will be a jazz quartet of those who have become known as Ashland’s Jazz ALL-STARS – Dr. Thomas Reed on saxophone, Paul Martin on bass, and Steve Berry on drums. Joining this ensemble will be a society favorite, Columbus pianist Jon Eshelman.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball takes down Wooster 84-49 in exhibition game
Illinois State men's basketball kicked off the Ryan Pedon era with a lopsided 84-49 win over Pedon's alma mater Wooster Sunday at Redbird Arena. "It was great to be out there, first and foremost. Great to be out there competing with a group of guys that I love competing with," Pedon said. "I thought there were some really good things that happened tonight and some good things that we can build on. I think there's plenty of things that we're going to have to get better at as well."
gozips.com
PR Marks Highlight Akron's Efforts at MAC Cross Country Championships
ATHENS, Ohio - Senior Rebekah Harden (Tinley Park, Ill.) directed the efforts of the University of Akron cross country squad at the Mid-American Conference Championships hosted by Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ohio University Golf Course. Harden traversed the 6K course in a team- and career-best time of...
richlandsource.com
Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
ashlandsource.com
Leaf pick up in Ashland starts Oct. 31: See when your street is on the rotation
ASHLAND — It's high-time for raking. In the city of Ashland, that means seeing big piles by the curbs — waiting either to be jumped in, or picked up.
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
daltonkidronnews.com
Local trick-or-treat times and fall events
Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
scriptype.com
HHS grads endeavor to leave legacy of love, hope in poignant podcast
If one were to assign roles from the 1968 film “The Love Bug” to Hudson High School graduates Jerry Dorneker and Chris Mikolay – who recently went on their own Volkswagen Beetle-fueled adventure – the temptation would be to cast Dorneker in the role of race car driver “Jim Douglas” and make Mikolay his philosophical sidekick “Tennessee Steinmetz.”
cleveland19.com
Shania Twain to make concert stop in Northeast Ohio Center during ‘Queen of Me’ world tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five-time Grammy award-winning country singer Shania Twain will be making a stop in Northeast Ohio during her 49-date ‘Queen of Me’ world tour in 2023. Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, will be performing at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls,...
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?
This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
