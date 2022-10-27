ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

From a City Park to Turf: Ashland Gets a Facelift

Many small schools around the nation struggle with adequate playing facilities, and until recently, that certainly rang true for the Ashland University softball team. In a dedication ceremony held at the end of September, program supporters and alumni from near and far reunited to celebrate a new home for Ashland Softball – the brand-new Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark Complex.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

No. 6 Ashland suffers first loss of season at Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon. Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.
HILLSDALE, MI
ashlandsource.com

Ashland’s Big Band & All That Jazz Society features Knowlton on Nov. 7

ASHLAND -- Ashland’s Big Band & All That Jazz Society will present the music of Ashland’s Kelly Knowlton on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Knowlton will present a program of great jazz standards and favorites. Assisting her will be a jazz quartet of those who have become known as Ashland’s Jazz ALL-STARS – Dr. Thomas Reed on saxophone, Paul Martin on bass, and Steve Berry on drums. Joining this ensemble will be a society favorite, Columbus pianist Jon Eshelman.
ASHLAND, OH
videtteonline.com

ISU men's basketball takes down Wooster 84-49 in exhibition game

Illinois State men's basketball kicked off the Ryan Pedon era with a lopsided 84-49 win over Pedon's alma mater Wooster Sunday at Redbird Arena. "It was great to be out there, first and foremost. Great to be out there competing with a group of guys that I love competing with," Pedon said. "I thought there were some really good things that happened tonight and some good things that we can build on. I think there's plenty of things that we're going to have to get better at as well."
NORMAL, IL
gozips.com

PR Marks Highlight Akron's Efforts at MAC Cross Country Championships

ATHENS, Ohio - Senior Rebekah Harden (Tinley Park, Ill.) directed the efforts of the University of Akron cross country squad at the Mid-American Conference Championships hosted by Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Ohio University Golf Course. Harden traversed the 6K course in a team- and career-best time of...
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Local trick-or-treat times and fall events

Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
DALTON, OH
scriptype.com

HHS grads endeavor to leave legacy of love, hope in poignant podcast

If one were to assign roles from the 1968 film “The Love Bug” to Hudson High School graduates Jerry Dorneker and Chris Mikolay – who recently went on their own Volkswagen Beetle-fueled adventure – the temptation would be to cast Dorneker in the role of race car driver “Jim Douglas” and make Mikolay his philosophical sidekick “Tennessee Steinmetz.”
HUDSON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?

This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy