FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pix11.com
NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating
NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating

Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety.
pix11.com
Getting to know the new FDNY commissioner
Getting to know the new FDNY commissioner

Laura Kavanagh was sworn in as New York City's first female fire commissioner Thursday morning.
pix11.com
'Trick-or-Streets' aims to keep kids safe on Halloween
'Trick-or-Streets' aims to keep kids safe on Halloween

Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. The "Trick-or-Streets" initiative will close down vehicle traffic on roughly 100 streets across the five boroughs.
pix11.com
Village Halloween Parade celebrates 49th annual event
Village Halloween Parade celebrates 49th annual event

The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade was held in the streets of Greenwich Village Monday night. About 60,000 participants walked up more than a mile stretch of Sixth Avenue for this year's festivities.
pix11.com
PIX Panel talks the key issues ahead of elections
PIX Panel talks the key issues ahead of elections

Voters are concerned about the economy and threats to democracy ahead of crime, according to an Emerson poll.
pix11.com
A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor
A scary Halloween eve at Blood Manor

Blood Manor, now in its 19th year, may just be the scariest haunted house in New York City. It's also the perfect warmup act for Halloween. Even before you enter blood Manor, there are scary people outside to frighten the $40-a-pop ticket holders.
pix11.com
Rev. Calvin Butts mourned in Harlem
Rev. Calvin Butts mourned in Harlem

Reverend Dr. Calvin Otis Butts III was the longtime pastor of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church. There was a standing ovation Sunday for Butts along with sadness on the faces of many in the congregation.
pix11.com
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence.
pix11.com
Vigil held to remember lives lost during Superstorm Sandy
Vigil held to remember lives lost during Superstorm Sandy

Twenty-four people from Staten Island were killed during Superstorm Sandy ten years ago, the highest death toll of any borough in New York City.
pix11.com
Tripledemic concerns
Tripledemic concerns

This year, Covid will collide with the flu and RSV, leading to a viral triple threat.
pix11.com
An inside look at KPOP on Broadway
An inside look at KPOP on Broadway

KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert.
pix11.com
Tasty Day of the Dead dishes to try
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For some cultures, after Halloween comes the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos. Traditionally celebrated in Mexico, family and friends remember their loved ones who have passed with decor, libations and food. Amy Labelle, a lifestyle expert and the co-owner of Labelle Winery, joined New York Living on Monday to chat about the holiday and sample some dishes. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
Halloween weekend kicks off with sunny afternoon and a cool night
Halloween weekend kicks off with sunny afternoon and a cool night

A crisp start to the Halloween weekend will feature sunny skies with highs in the afternoon.
pix11.com
After a cool start, seasonable day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 60s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite a brisk start Sunday morning, afternoon temperatures are expected to hit the 60s. It might be a wet Halloween on Monday. A storm system is expected to dampen the evening festivities when most of the rain moves in at around 6 p.m. Areas west and south of New York City may see the wet weather a little sooner.
pix11.com
NYC forecast: quiet, mild start to November
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While much of Halloween was pleasant and dry, some light rain will move in late at night when most of the trick-or-treating is over with. As we flip the page into November, there may still be a lingering shower early on Tuesday, but the next few days will be quiet and on the mild side.
pix11.com
Halloween weekend kicks off with sunny skies and chilly nights
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A crisp start to the Halloween weekend brings temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the tri-state area. However, Saturday afternoon will feature sunny skies with highs climbing to around 60 in the city and ranging from low 50s to low 60s for the suburbs.
