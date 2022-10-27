10K – $35.00. Prices subject to change so purchase early for best pricing. Registration after October 23, 2022 is not guaranteed a shirt. Provided the event does not sell out, we will accept registration at Packet Pickup. However, finisher awards, shirts and sizes are not guaranteed for late registrants, so register early! You must register no later than October 23, 2022, to be guaranteed your shirt and size. We will order extras but they will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis; we will not be able to mail any shirts this year.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO