Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
2022 Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting Festival happens December 3
Rocklin, Calif. – The 15th annual Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting Festival at Quarry Park and includes new surprises each holiday season. Scheduled for December 3, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 7:30pm. Stay tuned for updates. The tree lighting is scheduled for around 7:00 pm. This year’s Rocklin Christmas...
Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains. Outdoor Living departments in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom and Rocklin offer patio furniture, grills, and accessories. Roseville, Calif. 95678. Nurseries. Opening November 2022.
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
Roseville Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving Morning
10K – $35.00. Prices subject to change so purchase early for best pricing. Registration after October 23, 2022 is not guaranteed a shirt. Provided the event does not sell out, we will accept registration at Packet Pickup. However, finisher awards, shirts and sizes are not guaranteed for late registrants, so register early! You must register no later than October 23, 2022, to be guaranteed your shirt and size. We will order extras but they will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis; we will not be able to mail any shirts this year.
Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
🎃Roseville Halloween events for kids and adults
Festive and Spooky fun heading into Halloween Weekend. Roseville, Calif. – Clouds have darkened the skies above Roseville as the waxing crescent moon takes flight this Halloween weekend. A chill is in the air as jack-o’-lanterns pierce the black of night. Happy Halloween Weekend!. A quick look around...
Citrus Heights community comes together to save Halloween spirit
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family spent 19 hours putting up a massive Halloween display only to have it ruined by vandals, but the community rallied together to help repair the decorations just in time for the holiday. Nick Edens says he and his family decorate their...
'I wish them good luck': Future of midtown belly dancing studio, thrift store unknown as building goes up for sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At 2131 K St. in midtown Sacramento, Jodette Johnson – whether it be through her belly dancing classes, collecting donations for the homeless or selling thrifted treasures – has learned to adapt. "I am very sad. Very sad. I am waiting. Maybe they'll sell...
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
Elk Grove animal services waive adoption fees over the weekend
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Elk Grove Animal Services will waive all adoption fees for all pets through Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a Facebook post, Elk Grove Animal Services is running low on cat kennels, and space in their small animal room, as well as still having a number of dogs. […]
Elk Grove's nature park opens
The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
Destination California – Sutter Creek, Plymouth, Granite Bay
On the latest Studio 40 special, Gary and Scott take their RV and head out to the many wineries out in Sutter Creek, Amador County and Plymouth. Nestled in the middle of a row of recreational vehicle dealerships on El Camino Avenue, in North Sacramento, is a family owned RV dealership that has been making customers happy since 1974.
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
San Joaquin County celebrates new crop of six inductees to Agricultural Hall of Fame
Six people were inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame at a ceremony held recently in Stockton. The Agricultural Hall of Fame honors mentors and leaders who have contributed to agriculture and their communities in significant ways, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the Oct. 20 event at the Robert Cabral Agriculture Center.
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
Celestino’s New York Pizza
The closest thing you'll find to New York / New Jersey pizza in Placer County! Pizza, great Italian sandwiches and tasty dishes.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all chicken lovers, a spicy new addition is coming to the Greater Sacramento area Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Folsom and it opens this Friday, Oct. 28. The new location will be at 2379 Iron Point Rd. suite 100 in...
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
